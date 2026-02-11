Sparklight® Introduces the Next Evolution of Intelligent Wi-Fi with eero Wi-Fi 7, Delivering Faster Speeds, Greater Capacity and Smarter Coverage

PHOENIX, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparklight, a leading broadband communications provider, today announced the next evolution of its intelligent Wi-Fi experience with the introduction of eero Wi-Fi 7, bringing customers faster speeds, lower latency and greater capacity to support the growing number of smart devices in today’s connected homes.

As households rely on Wi-Fi for nearly every aspect of daily life, from streaming and gaming to remote work, video calls, smart home automation and home security, Sparklight’s intelligent Wi-Fi is designed to adapt as customer needs evolve. With the addition of eero 7, eero Pro 7, eero Max 7 and eero Outdoor 7, customers now have more options to get strong, reliable Wi-Fi exactly where they need it —throughout the home and outdoor living spaces such as patios, garages and backyards.

The eero Wi-Fi 7 portfolio is available to Sparklight residential customers across the company’s U.S. service footprint.

“Wi-Fi is no longer a nice-to-have — it’s essential to how our customers live, work and stay connected,” said Tony Mokry, Senior Vice President of Residential Services at Sparklight. “Our intelligent Wi-Fi with eero Wi-Fi 7 is designed to deliver the speed, capacity and reliability customers expect today, while giving them the flexibility to keep up as their homes and technology continue to evolve.”

Built for speed, reliability and capacity

Powered by Wi-Fi 7, Sparklight’s intelligent Wi-Fi helps reduce lag, improves responsiveness and supports more devices simultaneously. This next-generation technology is built to handle bandwidth-intensive activities such as ultra-high-definition streaming, cloud gaming, video conferencing and emerging smart home applications — all at the same time.

Key benefits of Sparklight intelligent Wi-Fi with eero Wi-Fi 7 include:

Faster speeds and lower latency enabled by Wi-Fi 7 technology

Greater network capacity for multiple connected devices

Whole-home mesh coverage with automatic optimization

Expanded outdoor connectivity with eero Outdoor 7





At the core of the experience is eero’s TrueMesh technology, which intelligently adapts to a home’s layout and usage patterns. By automatically routing traffic along the fastest available paths, TrueMesh helps deliver consistent coverage, minimize dead zones and maintain smooth performance in every room — and extend connectivity beyond the walls of the home with eero Outdoor 7.

Simple to manage, secure by design

Every eero device from Sparklight includes built-in security, automatic updates and encryption, with eero Secure included to provide features like network insights, active threat protection, advanced parental controls and ad blocking. An optional eero Plus upgrade provides access to advanced tools such as Dynamic DNS and trusted services including 1Password, antivirus and identity protection from Malwarebytes and Guardian VPN. Together, eero Secure and eero Plus give customers greater control, enhanced security and added peace of mind.

Customers can easily set up and manage their intelligent Wi-Fi network using the eero app, which allows them to view connected devices, adjust settings, pause access and manage their network — anywhere, anytime.

Designed to grow with customers

Sparklight’s intelligent Wi-Fi is built to scale as households add more devices, users and connected experiences over time. Whether customers are expanding a home office, adding smart home technology or extending connectivity to outdoor living spaces, the eero Wi-Fi 7 portfolio offers flexible options to meet changing needs without compromising performance.

“This evolution of intelligent Wi-Fi is about giving our customers confidence in their connection,” Mokry said. “As digital demands increase, we’re focused on delivering a faster, more seamless and more dependable Wi-Fi experience they can rely on every day.”

For more information about Sparklight intelligent Wi-Fi with eero Wi-Fi 7, visit https://www.sparklight.com/wifi.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sparklight offer Wi-Fi 7?

Yes. Sparklight offers Wi-Fi 7 to residential customers through its intelligent Wi-Fi service powered by eero Wi-Fi 7.

What is eero Wi-Fi 7?

eero Wi-Fi 7 is a next-generation mesh Wi-Fi system designed to deliver faster speeds, lower latency and greater capacity for connected homes.

Does Sparklight Wi-Fi support outdoor coverage?

Yes. With eero Outdoor 7, Sparklight customers can extend Wi-Fi coverage to outdoor living spaces such as patios, garages and backyards.

About Sparklight

Sparklight is a leading broadband communications provider delivering exceptional service and enabling more than 1 million residential and business customers across 24 states to thrive and stay connected to what matters most. Through Sparklight®, the brand our customers know and trust, we’re not just shaping the future of connectivity – we’re transforming it with a commitment to innovation, reliability and customer experience at our core.

Our robust infrastructure and cutting-edge technology don’t just keep our customers connected; they help drive progress in education, business and everyday life. We’re dedicated to bridging the digital divide, empowering our communities and fostering a more connected world. When our customers choose Sparklight, they are choosing a team that is always working for them — one that believes in the relentless pursuit of reliability, because being a trusted neighbor isn’t just what we do — it’s who we are.

