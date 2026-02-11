College of Commercial Arbitrators Opens Applications for Associate Mentorship Program Focused on Building the Next Generation of Elite Arbitrators

Austin, TX, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a profession where experience is essential, but opportunity can be difficult to access, the College of Commercial Arbitrators (CCA) is once again opening the door for emerging arbitrators ready to build lasting, high-quality careers in commercial arbitration.

The CCA has opened applications for its 2026–2028 Associate Mentorship Program, a highly selective, two-year initiative designed to address one of the most persistent challenges in the field: how talented commercial arbitrators gain meaningful experience, mentorship, and visibility early in their careers.

Unlike traditional training programs, the CCA Associate Mentorship Program pairs each Associate with at least two CCA Fellows, widely regarded as among the most accomplished commercial arbitrators in the world. Associates are immersed in real-world professional development through education, direct mentorship, committee engagement, and participation in CCA events and Annual Meetings.

“This program is about more than education, it is about access and entrance into the profession of commercial arbitration,” said L. Tyrone Holt, CCA Fellow, Past President, and Co-Chair of the Associate Mentorship Program. “We are intentionally creating pathways for commercial arbitrators who are at the threshold of their arbitration careers to develop economically viable practices while upholding the highest ethical standards and best practices that define the Fellows of the College of Commercial Arbitrators.”

Up to four Associates will be selected for the 2026–2028 class. The program is open to qualified attorneys and non-attorneys who have fewer than five consecutive years of experience serving as commercial arbitrators and who demonstrate a strong commitment to professional excellence, integrity, and diversity in commercial arbitration.

Past participants say the program delivers tangible career impact:

“The mentorship offered by the Associate Mentorship Program transformed how I built my practice,” said Jiyun Cameron Lee, a former CCA Associate. “CCA Fellows are leaders in the field, and their willingness to share best practices and encourage our development is unparalleled. The relationships I formed and the credibility of the CCA name have accelerated my development as an arbitrator in ways that would have taken years to achieve on my own.”

“The CCA Associate Mentorship Program offers an exceptional combination of strategically focused training, genuine mentorship, and significant professional visibility,” said Scott L. Evans, another former CCA Associate. “My time as a CCA Associate led to a profound growth in my arbitration practice and enduring relationships with mentors and sponsors who continue to influence my career. It is an extraordinary opportunity for the next generation of commercial arbitrators.”

The CCA’s commitment to developing a diverse and highly qualified pipeline of arbitrators is also explored in a recent episode of the CCA Arbitration Talk Podcast, “Breaking Barriers: Diversity on Arbitration Panels.” The episode features candid discussion about the role mentorship plays in expanding opportunity and elevating excellence in arbitration, including how the Associates Program supports long-term professional growth.

Key Dates for the 2026–2028 Associate Mentorship Program

Application Process Opens: February 2, 2026

Application Deadline: March 20, 2026

Applicant Interviews: March 23–24, 2026

Associate Selection Announcement: April 30, 2026

Participation fees for CCA program-related events are waived for Associates, and a need-based travel scholarship of up to $3,000 per year is available to ensure access for qualified candidates.

More information about eligibility requirements and the application process is available at the College of Commercial Arbitrators website: https://www.ccarbitrators.org/associate-mentor-program/

About the College of Commercial Arbitrators (CCA)

Founded in 2001, the CCA is an exclusive, invitation-only organization that promotes excellence in commercial arbitration, both in the U.S. and internationally. CCA Fellows possess the professional training, experience, and judgment to handle the most complex and challenging arbitration assignments. By fostering collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership, CCA makes unique and significant contributions to the field of commercial dispute resolution. For more information or to find an arbitrator, visit https://www.ccarbitrators.org/.