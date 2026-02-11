Radware Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Highlights

Record revenue of $80.2 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year

Cloud ARR of $95.2 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year

Total ARR of $251.0 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year

Record non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.32 vs. $0.27 in Q4 2024; GAAP diluted EPS of $0.13 vs. $0.06 in Q4 2024

Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Highlights

Record revenue of $301.9 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year

Record non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.15 vs. $0.87 in 2024; GAAP diluted EPS of $0.45 vs. $0.14 in 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

“2025 was a year of strong execution and significant progress for Radware. We closed the year with record revenue and earnings, driven by continued expansion in our cloud security business, momentum in our go-to-market strategy, and robust demand for our advanced protection solutions,” said Roy Zisapel, president and CEO of Radware. “Our cloud ARR approached the $100 million milestone, and we advanced our cloud application platform with API security and agentic-AI protection, further strengthening our market position. As we enter 2026 with a healthy pipeline, an enhanced platform, and growing customer adoption of cloud-based security, we are well-positioned to sustain our growth.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Q uarter 2025

Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 totaled $80.2 million and $301.9 million, respectively:

Revenue in the Americas region was $31.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 4% from $32.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue in the Americas region for the full year of 2025 was $124.5 million, an increase of 6% from $117.7 million in the full year of 2024.

Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $32.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 38% from $23.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue in the EMEA region for the full year of 2025 was $111.3 million, an increase of 18% from $94.1 million in the full year of 2024.

Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $16.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 3% from $16.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue in APAC region for the full year of 2025 was $66.1 million, an increase of 5% from $63.1 million in the full year of 2024.





GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $6.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $2.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. GAAP net income for the full year of 2025 was $20.3 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $6.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the full year of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $14.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $11.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2025 was $51.5 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $37.7 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the full year of 2024.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $460.6 million. Cash flow from operations was $17.3 million and $50.1 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, respectively.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

Conference Call

Radware management will host a call today, February 11, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its Fourth quarter and full year 2025 results and first quarter 2026 outlook. To participate in the call, please use the following link: Q4 2025 earnings call registration link.

A replay of the call will be available within approximately 24 hours of the live event on the Investors section of Radware’s website at: https://www.radware.com/ir/financial-reports/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions, including as a result of the state of war declared in Israel in October 2023 and instability in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, tensions between China and Taiwan, financial and credit market fluctuations (including elevated interest rates), impacts from tariffs or other trade restrictions, inflation, and the potential for regional or global recessions; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; our ability to manage our anticipated growth effectively; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for the manufacture of our products; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; intense competition in the market for cybersecurity and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; our ability to develop new solutions and enhance existing solutions; the impact to our reputation and business in the event of real or perceived shortcomings, defects, or vulnerabilities in our solutions, if our end-users experience security breaches, or if our information technology systems and data, or those of our service providers and other contractors, are compromised by cyber-attackers or other malicious actors or by a critical system failure; our use of AI technologies that present regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks; risks related to the fact that our products must interoperate with operating systems, software applications and hardware that are developed by others; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services; the risks associated with our global operations, such as difficulties and costs of staffing and managing foreign operations, compliance costs arising from host country laws or regulations, partial or total expropriation, export duties and quotas, local tax exposure, economic or political instability, including as a result of insurrection, war, natural disasters, and major environmental, climate, or public health concerns; our net losses in the past and the possibility that we may incur losses in the future; a slowdown in the growth of the cybersecurity and application delivery solutions market or in the development of the market for our cloud-based solutions; long sales cycles for our solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; risks associated with doing business in countries with a history of corruption or with foreign governments; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; risks associated with undetected defects or errors in our products; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by Fourth parties; laws, regulations, and industry standards affecting our business; compliance with open source and Fourth-party licenses; complications with the design or implementation of our new enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system; our reliance on information technology systems; our ESG disclosures and initiatives; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware’s solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.



Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Radware Blog , X , and YouTube .

©2026 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/ . All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:

Yisca Erez, +972-72-3917211, ir@radware.com

Media Contact:

Gina Sorice, ginaso@radware.com

Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 105,078 98,714 Marketable securities 15,900 72,994 Short-term bank deposits 136,282 104,073 Trade receivables, net 35,023 16,823 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 11,004 14,242 Inventories 13,220 14,030 316,507 320,876 Long-term investments Marketable securities 71,398 29,523 Long-term bank deposits 131,922 114,354 Other assets 2,830 2,171 206,150 146,048 Property and equipment, net 16,452 15,632 Intangible assets, net 7,782 11,750 Other long-term assets 40,641 37,906 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,625 18,456 Goodwill 68,008 68,008 Total assets 671,165 618,676 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Trade payables 7,234 5,581 Deferred revenues 112,054 106,303 Operating lease liabilities 5,051 4,750 Other payables and accrued expenses 69,357 51,836 193,696 168,470 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenues 65,764 64,708 Operating lease liabilities 11,970 13,519 Other long-term liabilities 9,051 14,904 86,785 93,131 Equity Radware Ltd. equity Share capital 770 754 Additional paid-in capital 578,652 555,154 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,393 1,103 Treasury stock, at cost (377,561 ) (366,588 ) Retained earnings 146,107 125,850 Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity 349,361 316,273 Non–controlling interest 41,323 40,802 Total equity 390,684 357,075 Total liabilities and equity 671,165 618,676





Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 80,245 73,031 301,850 274,880 Cost of revenues 15,471 13,992 58,339 53,252 Gross profit 64,774 59,039 243,511 221,628 Operating expenses, net: Research and development, net 21,132 18,472 78,981 74,723 Selling and marketing 33,391 32,505 127,586 122,450 General and administrative 6,308 7,071 25,536 28,342 Total operating expenses, net 60,831 58,048 232,103 225,515 Operating income (loss) 3,943 991 11,408 (3,887 ) Financial income, net 4,562 3,570 17,899 16,552 Income before taxes on income 8,505 4,561 29,307 12,665 Taxes on income 2,464 2,109 9,050 6,627 Net income 6,041 2,452 20,257 6,038 Basic net income per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders 0.14 0.06 0.47 0.14 Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net income per share 43,275,172 42,238,469 42,879,056 41,982,851 Diluted net income per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders 0.13 0.06 0.45 0.14 Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income per share 45,129,136 43,725,803 44,698,538 43,362,906





Radware Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit 64,774 59,039 243,511 221,628 Share-based compensation 180 126 574 366 Amortization of intangible assets 992 992 3,968 3,968 Non-GAAP gross profit 65,946 60,157 248,053 225,962 GAAP research and development, net 21,132 18,472 78,981 74,723 Share-based compensation 1,825 1,434 5,674 6,113 Non-GAAP research and development, net 19,307 17,038 73,307 68,610 GAAP selling and marketing 33,391 32,505 127,586 122,450 Share-based compensation 3,678 3,173 12,084 10,881 Non-GAAP selling and marketing 29,713 29,332 115,502 111,569 GAAP general and administrative 6,308 7,071 25,536 28,342 Share-based compensation 1,414 2,187 5,703 8,667 Acquisition costs (153 ) 130 237 701 Non-GAAP general and administrative 5,047 4,754 19,596 18,974 GAAP total operating expenses, net 60,831 58,048 232,103 225,515 Share-based compensation 6,917 6,794 23,461 25,661 Acquisition costs (153 ) 130 237 701 Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 54,067 51,124 208,405 199,153 GAAP operating income (loss) 3,943 991 11,408 (3,887 ) Share-based compensation 7,097 6,920 24,035 26,027 Amortization of intangible assets 992 992 3,968 3,968 Acquisition costs (153 ) 130 237 701 Non-GAAP operating income 11,879 9,033 39,648 26,809 GAAP financial income, net 4,562 3,570 17,899 16,552 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 535 1,463 3,233 1,232 Non-GAAP financial income, net 5,097 5,033 21,132 17,784 GAAP income before taxes on income 8,505 4,561 29,307 12,665 Share-based compensation 7,097 6,920 24,035 26,027 Amortization of intangible assets 992 992 3,968 3,968 Acquisition costs (153 ) 130 237 701 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 535 1,463 3,233 1,232 Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 16,976 14,066 60,780 44,593 GAAP taxes on income 2,464 2,109 9,050 6,627 Tax related adjustments 61 61 246 246 Non-GAAP taxes on income 2,525 2,170 9,296 6,873 GAAP net income 6,041 2,452 20,257 6,038 Share-based compensation 7,097 6,920 24,035 26,027 Amortization of intangible assets 992 992 3,968 3,968 Acquisition costs (153 ) 130 237 701 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 535 1,463 3,233 1,232 Tax related adjustments (61 ) (61 ) (246 ) (246 ) Non-GAAP net income 14,451 11,896 51,484 37,720 GAAP diluted net income per share 0.13 0.06 0.45 0.14 Share-based compensation 0.16 0.16 0.54 0.60 Amortization of intangible assets 0.02 0.02 0.09 0.09 Acquisition costs (0.00 ) 0.00 0.01 0.02 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 0.01 0.03 0.07 0.03 Tax related adjustments (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.32 0.27 1.15 0.87 Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 45,129,136 43,725,803 44,698,538 43,362,906





Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (U.S. Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities: Net income 6,041 2,452 20,257 6,038 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,854 2,918 11,684 11,836 Share-based compensation 7,097 6,920 24,035 26,027 Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net 105 (190 ) 1 (417 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued interest on bank deposits (2,028 ) (1,279 ) (7,736 ) 3,366 Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net 145 (151 ) 193 (45 ) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (5,031 ) 3,140 (18,200 ) 3,444 Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets (845 ) (1,252 ) (4,496 ) (97 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories 106 (487 ) 810 1,514 Increase (decrease) in trade payables 1,605 (970 ) 1,653 1,283 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 2,450 (4,829 ) 6,807 5,500 Increase in other payables and accrued expenses 4,470 6,222 13,500 13,274 Operating lease liabilities, net 362 255 1,583 (114 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 17,331 12,749 50,091 71,609 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (2,881 ) (1,059 ) (8,536 ) (5,279 ) Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net (20 ) 41 58 81 Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net 10,323 (46,682 ) (42,041 ) (48,115 ) Investment in, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities, net 3,536 23,249 15,449 18,793 Proceeds from (investment in) other deposits - (5,000 ) 5,000 (5,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 10,958 (29,451 ) (30,070 ) (39,520 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of share options (2 ) - - 3 Repurchase of shares (10,490 ) - (10,490 ) (839 ) Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisition - - (3,167 ) (3,077 ) Net cash used in financing activities (10,492 ) - (13,657 ) (3,913 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 17,797 (16,702 ) 6,364 28,176 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 87,281 115,416 98,714 70,538 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 105,078 98,714 105,078 98,714



