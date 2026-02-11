Premier Development & Investment, Inc. Update to Shareholders

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Development & Investment, Inc. (OTC: PDIV) (“The Company” or “Premier”) confirms the distribution of a very detailed update early next week and upon all (and other undisclosed) items as detailed in our Press Releases dated December 16 and 19, 2025.

A link, for ease of reference: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PDIV/news/Premier-Development--Investment-Inc-Updates-on-Social-Media-and-Investor-Relations?id=504543. Further link for ease of reference: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PDIV/news/Premier-Development--Investment-Inc-Confirms-Material-Acquisitions-in-Further-Lithium-and-Uranium-Exploration-Properties?id=503983.

We are now in a position to confirm that we are on schedule; and as planned and announced.

Shareholders will be in possession of a number of very material transactions; and within days. These will be located on OTCIQ (OTC Market Regulatory Filings).

We can confirm that we will be announcing a very important and vital appointment to our Management Team.

Furthermore, we have been very active through our retained specialist firms in developing and entrenching our position in various sectors relating to our Investor Relations strategy; working towards achieving our stated goal of being extremely proactively engaged in our shareholder relations and interactions.

ABOUT PREMIER:

Premier is in the business of Lithium and Uranium exploration in Nevada through “Silverpeak”, “Stonewall Flat” and “Hombre” encompassing some 3,800 acres. Premier has Rare Earth Exploration properties in New Mexico through “Gallinas Mountains”. In addition, we hold options over Oil & Gas Wells in Oklahoma. We now hold 49.99% the outstanding Common Stock of GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTC: GNCP), a Company engaged in the ownership of Gold and Silver Exploration Projects.

