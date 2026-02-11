Generac Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Data center opportunities and assumed recovery in power outage environment support expectations for strong sales growth in 2026

 | Source: Generac Holdings Inc Generac Holdings Inc

WAUKESHA, Wis., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) (“Generac” or the “Company”), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025 and initiated its outlook for the full-year 2026.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net sales decreased 12% to $1.09 billion during the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to $1.23 billion in the prior year fourth quarter. Acquisitions and foreign currency had a slight favorable impact of 1% during the quarter.
    • Residential product sales decreased approximately 23% to $572 million as compared to $743 million last year. Continued weakness in power outage activity resulted in lower shipments of home standby and portable generators as compared to a much stronger outage environment in the prior year period.
    • Commercial & Industrial (“C&I”) product sales increased approximately 10% to $400 million as compared to $363 million in the prior year. This growth was primarily due to higher revenue from products sold to data center customers.
  • Net loss attributable to the Company during the fourth quarter was ($24) million, or ($0.42) per share, as compared to net income of $117 million, or $2.15 per share, for the same period of 2024. The current quarter includes a $104.5 million provision for the settlement of a legal matter.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to the Company, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $95 million, or $1.61 per share, as compared to $168 million, or $2.80 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA before deducting for noncontrolling interests, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $185 million, or 17.0% of net sales, as compared to $265 million, or 21.5% of net sales, in the prior year.
  • Cash flow from operations was $189 million as compared to $339 million in the prior year. Free cash flow, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $130 million as compared to $286 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Full-Year 2025 Highlights

  • Net sales decreased 2% to $4.21 billion during 2025 as compared to $4.30 billion in 2024. Acquisitions and foreign currency had a slight favorable impact of 1% during the year.
    • Residential product sales decreased 7% to $2.27 billion as compared to $2.43 billion in the prior year.
    • C&I product sales increased 5% to $1.46 billion as compared to $1.39 billion in the prior year.
  • Net income attributable to the Company during 2025 was $160 million, or $2.69 per share, as compared to $316 million, or $5.39 per share for 2024.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to the Company, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $376 million, or $6.34 per share, as compared to $438 million, or $7.27 per share, in 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA before deducting for noncontrolling interests, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, for 2025 was $716 million, or 17.0% of net sales, as compared to $789 million, or 18.4% of net sales, in the prior year.
  • Cash flow from operations was $438 million as compared to $741 million in the prior year. Free cash flow, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $268 million as compared to $605 million for 2024.
  • The Company repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares of its common stock during 2025 for $148 million. Additionally, on February 9, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program that allows for the repurchase of up to $500 million of the Company’s common stock over the next 24 months, replacing the remaining balance of the previous program.

2026 Highlights

  • On January 5th, the Company completed the acquisition of Allmand, a leading manufacturer of mobile power equipment for C&I markets, headquartered in Holdrege, Nebraska.
  • The Company is initiating its full-year 2026 net sales growth guidance to be in the mid-teens percent range as compared to the prior year, which includes a 1% favorable impact from the net effect of foreign currency and completed acquisitions and divestitures. Adjusted EBITDA margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, is expected to be approximately 18.0 to 19.0%.

“Although our fourth quarter results reflect a softer outage environment and lower shipments of home standby and portable generators, our momentum in the data center end market has further accelerated as we continue to develop our position as a key supplier to multiple hyperscale customers which are expected to add significant volumes to our backlog over the next several quarters,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a result, we are focused on dramatically increasing our capacity and capabilities for large megawatt generators, including the purchase of an additional manufacturing facility in Wisconsin in the fourth quarter and ongoing investments in our existing facilities around the world. These opportunities and investments put us well on our way to doubling our C&I product sales in the years ahead.”

Additional Fourth Quarter 2025 Consolidated Highlights

Gross profit margin was 36.3% as compared to 40.6% in the prior-year fourth quarter. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by unfavorable sales mix and a certain inventory provision in the current year quarter, as disclosed in the reconciliation schedules attached to this release. In addition, higher input costs and lower manufacturing absorption were mostly offset by increased price realization.

Operating expenses increased to $405.4 million, or 34%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a $104.5 million provision for the settlement of a legal matter, as disclosed in the reconciliation schedules attached to this release.

The Company had a ($3.7) million tax benefit for the current year quarter, or an effective tax rate of 13.4%, compared to a $27.3 million tax expense for the prior year, or an 18.9% effective tax rate. The lower effective tax rate was driven primarily by the impact of certain favorable discrete tax items and their impact on a lower pre-tax income in the current year.

Cash flow from operations was $189 million during the fourth quarter, as compared to $339 million in the prior year. Free cash flow, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $130 million as compared to $286 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The change in free cash flow was primarily driven by a significant reduction in net working capital in the prior year which did not repeat and lower operating income in the current year, partially offset by lower cash tax payments.

Fourth Quarter Business Segment Results

Domestic Segment

Domestic segment total sales (including inter-segment sales) decreased approximately 17% to $889 million as compared to $1.07 billion in the prior year. This sales decrease was primarily driven by weaker home standby and portable generator shipments as a result of the lower power outage environment in the current year together with a strong prior year comparison which included multiple major landed hurricanes. This was partially offset by strength in residential energy technology sales and increased revenue from products sold to data center customers.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $151.5 million, or 17.0% of domestic segment total sales, as compared to $242.8 million, or 22.7% of total sales, in the prior year. This decline was primarily driven by unfavorable sales mix, higher input costs, and operating deleverage on lower sales volumes, partially offset by increased price realization.

International Segment

International segment total sales (including inter-segment sales) increased approximately 12% to $209.2 million from $187.5 million in the prior year quarter, including an approximate 6% favorable impact from foreign currency. The core total sales growth for the segment was primarily driven by higher revenue for data center customers and an increase in global shipments for our controls product offering, partially offset by lower inter-segment sales.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment, before deducting for noncontrolling interests, was $33.7 million, or 16.1% of international segment total sales, as compared to $22.5 million, or 12.0% of total sales, in the prior year. This margin increase was primarily driven by favorable sales mix and improved price/cost realization.

2026 Outlook

The Company is initiating guidance for full-year 2026 that anticipates strong net sales growth in the mid-teens percent range as compared to the prior year, which includes a 1% favorable impact from the net effect of foreign currency and completed acquisitions and divestitures. C&I product sales are expected to increase in the 30% range during the year, primarily due to increased revenue from products sold to data center customers and the recent acquisition of Allmand. Residential product sales are projected to increase in the 10% range from the prior year, driven by higher home standby generator price realization and increased shipments assuming a return to power outage activity in line with the longer-term baseline average for the remainder of the year.

Additionally, the Company expects net income margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, to be approximately 8.0 to 9.0% for the full-year 2026. The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 18.0 to 19.0%.

Conference Call and Webcast

Generac management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 to discuss 2025 operating results. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n5idfpix

The webcast of the conference call is also available on Generac's website (http://www.generac.com), accessed under the Investor Relations link. The webcast link will be made available on the Company’s website prior to the start of the call within the Events section of the Investor Relations website.

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website for 12 months.

About Generac

Generac is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products and services serving the residential, commercial, data center, telecom, rental, and industrial markets. Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company’s broad portfolio of energy technology offerings for homes and businesses enables its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and innovative energy solutions.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release, as well as other information provided from time to time by Generac Holdings Inc. or its employees, may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give Generac's current expectations and projections relating to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "confident," "may," "should," "can have," "likely," "future," "optimistic" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Generac believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Generac's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including:

 frequency and duration of power outages impacting demand for our products;
 fluctuations in cost, availability, and quality of raw materials, key components and labor required to manufacture our products;
 our dependence on a small number of contract manufacturers and component suppliers, including single-source suppliers;
 changes and volatility with respect to the trade policies of various countries, which may result in new or increased tariffs, trade restrictions, or other unfavorable trade actions;
 our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or successfully defend against third party infringement claims;
 changes in durable goods spending by consumers and businesses or other global macroeconomic conditions, impacting demand for our products;
 changes in governmental policies, particularly with respect to tax incentives, tax credits, or grant programs, which could: (i) affect the demand for certain of our products; or (ii) result in a withdrawal or reduction of grants previously awarded to the Company;
 increase in product and other liability claims, warranty costs, recalls, or other claims;
 significant legal proceedings, claims, fines, penalties, tax assessments, lawsuits or government investigations;
 our ability to consummate our share repurchase programs;
 our failure or inability to adapt to, or comply with, current or future changes in applicable laws, regulations, and product standards;
 our ability to develop and enhance products and gain customer acceptance for our products including as part of the growing data center market and energy technology product offerings;
 our ability to accurately forecast demand for our products and effectively manage inventory levels relative to such forecast;
 our ability to remain competitive;
 our dependence on our dealer and distribution network;
 market reaction to changes in selling prices or mix of products;
 loss of our key management and employees;
 disruptions from labor disputes or organized labor activities;
 our ability to attract and retain employees;
 disruptions in our manufacturing operations;
 the possibility that the expected synergies, efficiencies and cost savings of our acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, or realignments will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period;
 risks related to sourcing components in foreign countries;
 compliance with environmental, health and safety laws and regulations;
 scrutiny regarding our sustainability practices;
 government regulation of our products;
 failures or security breaches of our networks, information technology systems, or connected products;
 our ability to make payments on our indebtedness;
 terms of our credit facilities that may restrict our operations;
 our potential need for additional capital to finance our growth or refinancing our existing credit facilities;
 risks of impairment of the value of our goodwill and other indefinite-lived assets;
 volatility of our stock price; and
 potential tax liabilities.
   

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, Generac's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in any forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect future results is contained in Generac's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), particularly in the Risk Factors section of the Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Generac in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Generac undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

Core Sales

The Company references core sales to further supplement Generac's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Core sales excludes the impact of acquisitions and fluctuations in foreign currency translation. Management believes that core sales facilitates easier and more meaningful comparison of net sales performance with prior and future periods.

Adjusted EBITDA

To supplement Generac’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides the computation of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the Company, which is defined as net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests adjusted for the following items: interest expense, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expense (benefit), certain non-cash gains and losses including certain purchase accounting adjustments and contingent consideration adjustments, share-based compensation expense, certain transaction costs and credit facility fees, business optimization expenses, provision for certain legal and regulatory charges, certain specific provisions, mark-to-market gains and losses on a minority investment, and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests. The provision for legal and regulatory charges adjusts for matters that are significant and not part of the ordinary routine litigation or regulatory matters incidental to the Company’s business, such as large suits and settlements, class action lawsuits, government inquiries and certain intellectual property litigation. The adjustments to net income (loss) in computing Adjusted EBITDA are set forth in the reconciliation table below. The computation of Adjusted EBITDA is based primarily on the definition included in our Credit Agreement.

Adjusted Net Income

To further supplement Generac's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides a summary to show the computation of adjusted net income attributable to the Company. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company is defined as net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests adjusted for the following items: amortization of intangible assets, amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount related to the Company's debt, intangible impairment charges, certain transaction costs and other purchase accounting adjustments, business optimization expenses, provision for certain legal and regulatory charges, certain specific provisions, mark-to-market gains and losses on a minority investment, other non-cash gains and losses, and adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

Free Cash Flow

In addition, the Company references free cash flow to further supplement Generac's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, plus proceeds from beneficial interests in securitization transactions, less expenditures for property and equipment, and is intended to be a measure of operational cash flow taking into account additional capital expenditure investment into the business.

The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Please see the accompanying Reconciliation Schedules and our SEC filings for additional discussion of the basis for Generac's reporting of Non-GAAP financial measures, which includes why the Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and the additional purposes for which management uses the non-GAAP financial information.

SOURCE: Generac Holdings Inc.

CONTACT:
Kris Rosemann
Director – Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
(262) 506-6064
InvestorRelations@generac.com

Generac Holdings Inc. 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 
(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) 
(Unaudited) 
     
 December 31, December 31, 
  2025   2024  
Assets    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents$341,413  $281,277  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $34,504 and $35,465 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 602,739   612,107  
Inventories 1,248,867   1,031,647  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 269,459   107,139  
Total current assets 2,462,478   2,032,170  
     
Property and equipment, net 813,605   690,023  
     
Customer lists, net 127,517   152,737  
Patents and technology, net 338,308   379,095  
Other intangible assets, net 10,011   20,026  
Tradenames, net 199,430   206,664  
Goodwill 1,467,094   1,436,261  
Deferred income taxes 41,949   24,132  
Operating lease and other assets 113,287   168,223  
Total assets$5,573,679  $5,109,331  
     
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity    
Current liabilities:    
Short-term borrowings$50,618  $55,848  
Accounts payable 436,583   458,693  
Accrued wages and employee benefits 69,850   81,485  
Accrued product warranty 44,716   56,127  
Other accrued liabilities 591,387   313,401  
Current portion of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations 22,192   67,598  
Total current liabilities 1,215,346   1,033,152  
     
Long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations 1,260,256   1,210,776  
Deferred income taxes 60,913   33,185  
Deferred revenue 232,921   193,260  
Operating lease and other long-term liabilities 165,197   141,515  
Total liabilities 2,934,633   2,611,888  
     
Redeemable noncontrolling interest 742   -  
     
Stockholders’ equity:    
Common stock, par value $0.01, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 74,050,753 and 73,785,631 shares issued as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 741   738  
Additional paid-in capital 1,187,419   1,133,756  
Treasury stock, at cost, 15,373,990 and 14,173,697 shares at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (1,358,053)  (1,196,997) 
Excess purchase price over predecessor basis (202,116)  (202,116) 
Retained earnings 3,003,557   2,844,296  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 874   (85,399) 
Stockholders’ equity attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. 2,632,422   2,494,278  
Noncontrolling interests 5,882   3,165  
Total stockholders’ equity 2,638,304   2,497,443  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$5,573,679  $5,109,331  
     



Generac Holdings Inc. 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 
(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) 
(Unaudited) 
       
 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 
  2025   2024   2025   2024  
         
Net sales$1,091,504  $1,234,801  $4,209,147  $4,295,834  
Costs of goods sold 695,424   733,384   2,597,410   2,630,208  
Gross profit 396,080   501,417   1,611,737   1,665,626  
         
Operating expenses:        
Selling and service 144,694   144,397   555,358   526,446  
Research and development 61,009   59,258   243,470   219,600  
General and administrative 174,287   75,703   422,211   285,095  
Amortization of intangibles 25,405   24,045   101,507   97,743  
Total operating expenses 405,395   303,403   1,322,546   1,128,884  
Income from operations (9,315)  198,014   289,191   536,742  
         
Other (expense) income:        
Interest expense (16,884)  (19,880)  (70,697)  (89,713) 
Investment income 2,055   2,319   7,673   7,605  
Change in fair value of investments (3,472)  (35,068)  (20,610)  (38,006) 
Loss on refinancing of debt -   -   (1,225)  (4,861) 
Other, net (28)  (380)  (5,272)  (2,329) 
Total other expense, net (18,329)  (53,009)  (90,131)  (127,304) 
         
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes (27,644)  145,005   199,060   409,438  
(Benefit) provision for income taxes (3,710)  27,336   37,706   92,460  
Net (loss) income (23,934)  117,669   161,354   316,978  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 529   443   1,800   663  
Net (loss) income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. (24,463)  117,226   159,554   316,315  
         
Other comprehensive income (loss):        
Foreign currency translation adjustment 5,817   (59,923)  99,817   (62,842) 
Net unrealized (loss) gain on derivatives (2,636)  2,253   (12,863)  (7,672) 
Other comprehensive income (loss) 3,181   (57,670)  86,954   (70,514) 
Total comprehensive (loss) income: (20,753)  59,999   248,308   246,464  
Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 545   200   2,481   405  
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc.$(21,298) $59,799  $245,827  $246,059  
         
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders per common share - basic:$(0.42) $2.18  $2.73  $5.46  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic: 58,296,527   59,122,093   58,523,642   59,559,797  
         
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders per common share - diluted:$(0.42) $2.15  $2.69  $5.39  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted: 58,296,527   60,012,948   59,275,781   60,350,412  
         



Generac Holdings Inc. 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(U.S. Dollars in Thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
     
 Year Ended December 31, 
  2025   2024  
Operating activities    
Net income$161,354  $316,978  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and finance lease amortization 93,328   74,025  
Amortization of intangible assets 101,507   97,743  
Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount 2,380   3,242  
Change in fair value of investments 20,610   38,006  
Loss on refinancing of debt 1,225   4,861  
Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 15,080   (60,615) 
Share-based compensation expense 49,947   49,248  
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (688)  138  
Loss attributable to the disposition of a business 3,905   -  
Other noncash charges 2,857   5,780  
Excess tax benefits from equity awards (404)  (5,069) 
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable 45,637   (82,816) 
Inventories (163,117)  122,952  
Other assets (40,109)  546  
Accounts payable (40,701)  123,571  
Accrued wages and employee benefits (13,555)  26,870  
Other accrued liabilities 198,722   25,841  
Net cash provided by operating activities 437,978   741,301  
     
Investing activities    
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 3,078   211  
Contribution to tax equity investment -   (1,629) 
Purchase of long-term investments (3,035)  (37,821) 
Proceeds from sale of long-term investments -   2,000  
Expenditures for property and equipment (169,850)  (136,733) 
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (762)  (34,740) 
Other investing activities (2,335)  -  
Net cash used in investing activities (172,904)  (208,712) 
     
Financing activities    
Proceeds from short-term borrowings 36,402   29,219  
Proceeds from long-term borrowings 132,826   541,475  
Repayments of short-term borrowings (48,211)  (54,548) 
Repayments of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations (168,503)  (794,600) 
Stock repurchases (147,917)  (152,743) 
Payment of debt issuance costs (5,275)  (3,616) 
Payment of contingent acquisition consideration (2,700)  -  
Payment of deferred acquisition consideration (603)  (7,421) 
Contributions received from noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 979   -  
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest of subsidiary (293)  (273) 
Purchase of additional ownership interest -   (9,117) 
Taxes paid related to equity awards (14,284)  (24,769) 
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 4,860   27,558  
Net cash used in financing activities (212,719)  (448,835) 
     
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 7,781   (3,471) 
     
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 60,136   80,283  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 281,277   200,994  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$341,413  $281,277  
     
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information    
Cash paid during the period    
Interest$75,874  $89,420  
Income taxes 89,415   148,828  
     



Generac Holdings Inc. 
Segment Reporting and Product Class Information 
(U.S. Dollars in Thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
              
  Total Sales by Reportable Segment 
  Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 
  External Net
Sales		 Intersegment
Sales		 Total Sales External Net
Sales		 Intersegment
Sales		 Total Sales 
Domestic$884,447  $4,787  $889,234  $1,057,907  $9,361  $1,067,268  
International 207,057   2,137   209,194   176,894   10,572   187,466  
Intercompany elimination -   (6,924)  (6,924)  -   (19,933)  (19,933) 
Total net sales$1,091,504  $-  $1,091,504  $1,234,801  $-  $1,234,801  
              
              
  Total Sales by Reportable Segment 
  Year Ended December 31, 2025 Year Ended December 31, 2024 
  External Net
Sales		 Intersegment
Sales		 Total Sales External Net
Sales		 Intersegment
Sales		 Total Sales 
Domestic$3,470,966  $23,205  $3,494,171  $3,599,149  $35,932  $3,635,081  
International 738,181   39,250   777,431   696,685   28,700   725,385  
Intercompany elimination -   (62,455)  (62,455)  -   (64,632)  (64,632) 
Total net sales$4,209,147  $-  $4,209,147  $4,295,834  $-  $4,295,834  
              
              
  External Net Sales by Product Class     
  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,     
   2025   2024   2025   2024      
Residential products$571,866  $743,336  $2,266,912  $2,433,474      
Commercial & industrial products 399,536   363,376   1,457,385   1,389,469      
Other 120,102   128,089   484,850   472,891      
Total net sales$1,091,504  $1,234,801  $4,209,147  $4,295,834      
              
  Adjusted EBITDA by Reportable Segment     
  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,     
   2025   2024   2025   2024      
Domestic$151,459  $242,787  $597,915  $693,203      
International 33,693   22,527   117,627   95,898      
Total adjusted EBITDA (1)$185,152  $265,314  $715,542  $789,101      
              
(1) See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. on the following reconciliation schedule. 
              



Generac Holdings Inc. 
Reconciliation Schedules 
(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) 
(Unaudited) 
Net income to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation        
    Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 
     2025   2024   2025   2024  
            
Net (loss) income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc.$(24,463) $117,226  $159,554  $316,315  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 529   443   1,800   663  
Net (loss) income   (23,934)  117,669   161,354   316,978  
Interest expense   16,884   19,880   70,697   89,713  
Depreciation and amortization  51,162   43,834   194,835   171,768  
(Benefit) provision for income taxes (3,710)  27,336   37,706   92,460  
Non-cash write-down and other adjustments (1) 1,663   1,894   6,636   4,757  
Non-cash share-based compensation expense (2) 10,836   10,978   49,947   49,248  
Transaction costs and credit facility fees (3) 1,385   1,068   3,976   5,097  
Business optimization and other charges (4) 1,916   1,562   7,301   4,752  
Provision for legal, regulatory, and other costs (5) 126,111   5,651   157,981   10,931  
Change in fair value of investments (6) 3,472   35,068   20,610   38,006  
Loss on refinancing of debt (7)  -   -   1,225   4,861  
Other    (633)  374   3,274   530  
Adjusted EBITDA   185,152   265,314   715,542   789,101  
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 749   654   2,648   1,175  
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Generac Holdings Inc.$184,403  $264,660  $712,894  $787,926  
            
Net income to Adjusted net income reconciliation        
    Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 
     2025   2024   2025   2024  
            
Net (loss) income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc.$(24,463) $117,226  $159,554  $316,315  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 529   443   1,800   663  
Net (loss) income   (23,934)  117,669   161,354   316,978  
Amortization of intangible assets  25,405   24,045   101,507   97,743  
Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount 545   650   2,380   3,242  
Transaction costs and other purchase accounting adjustments (8) 1,141   445   1,797   2,717  
Loss attributable to business or asset dispositions (9) -   -   4,295   65  
Business optimization and other charges (4) 1,916   1,562   7,301   4,752  
Provision for legal, regulatory, and other costs (5) 126,111   5,651   157,981   10,931  
Change in fair value of investments (6) 3,472   35,068   20,610   38,006  
Loss on refinancing of debt (7)  -   -   1,225   4,861  
Tax effect of add backs   (39,251)  (16,411)  (80,658)  (40,173) 
Adjusted net income   95,405   168,679   377,792   439,122  
Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 529   443   1,800   663  
Adjusted net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc.$94,876  $168,236  $375,992  $438,459  
            
Adjusted net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. per        
common share - diluted: $1.61  $2.80  $6.34  $7.27  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted: 59,103,751   60,012,948   59,275,781   60,350,412  
            
(1) Includes (gains)/losses on the disposition of assets other than in the ordinary course of business, (gains)/losses on sales of certain investments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustments on commodity contracts, certain foreign currency related adjustments, and certain purchase accounting and contingent consideration adjustments. A full description of these and the other reconciliation adjustments contained in these schedules is included in Generac's SEC filings. 
            
(2) Represents share-based compensation expense to account for stock options, restricted stock, and other stock awards over their respective vesting periods. 
            
(3) Represents transaction costs incurred directly in connection with any investment, as defined in our credit agreement, equity issuance or debt issuance or refinancing, together with certain fees relating to our senior secured credit facilities, such as administrative agent fees and credit facility commitment fees under our Amended Credit Agreement. 
            
(4) Represents severance and other restructuring charges related to the consolidation of certain operating facilities and organizational functions. 
            
(5) Represents the following litigation, regulatory, and other matters that are not indicative of our ongoing operations:
  • Legal expenses, judgments, and settlements related to certain patent lawsuits - $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025; $7.5 million for the full year 2025; $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024; and $9.2 million for the full year 2024.
  • Legal expenses and settlements related to certain class action lawsuits - $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025; $22.7 million for the full year 2025, which includes a $15.0 million provision for a multi-district class action settlement related to clean energy products; $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024; and $1.3 million for the full year 2024.
  • Legal expenses related to certain government inquiries and other significant matters - $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025; and $7.6 million for the full year 2025.
  • A provision of $104.5 million, net in the fourth quarter of 2025 for a settlement agreement (in principle) related to a certain portable generator product liability case deemed outside the ordinary course of routine litigation for the Company.
  • A $15.6 million net inventory provision in the fourth quarter of 2025 related to the settlement of a contract dispute with a supplier for a discontinued product.		 
            
(6) Represents non-cash losses primarily from changes in the fair value of the Company's investment in Wallbox N.V. warrants and equity securities. 
            
(7) For the full year ended December 31, 2025, the loss represents the third-party costs and the write-off of certain deferred financing costs in connection with the refinancing of the Tranche A Term Loan Facility and Revolving Debt Facility. For the full year ended December 31, 2024, the loss represents fees paid to creditors and the write-off of the unamortized original issue discount and deferred financing costs in connection with the refinancing of the Tranche B Term Loan Facility. 
            
(8) Represents transaction costs incurred directly in connection with any investment, as defined in our credit agreement, equity issuance or debt issuance or refinancing, and certain purchase accounting and contingent consideration adjustments. 
            
(9) The pre-tax loss for the full year 2025 relates primarily to the sale of our immaterial Tank Utility fleet business during the second quarter of 2025. 
            
            
Free Cash Flow Reconciliation         
    Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 
     2025   2024   2025   2024  
            
Net cash provided by operating activities$189,259  $339,454  $437,978  $741,301  
Expenditures for property and equipment (59,316)  (53,334)  (169,850)  (136,733) 
Free cash flow  $129,943  $286,120  $268,128  $604,568  
            



Tags

Generac Fourth Quarter Generac Earnings Release Generac Q4 Earnings Release Generac FY25 Earnings Call Generac

Recommended Reading