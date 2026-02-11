VPG Reports Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Results

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement technologies, today announced its results for its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and twelve fiscal months ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenues of $80.6 million increased 10.9% from a year ago
  • Gross profit margin was 36.8%, as compared to 38.2% a year ago
  • Adjusted gross profit margin* was 37.0%, as compared to 38.3% a year ago
  • Operating margin was 1.3%, as compared to 0.3% reported a year ago
  • Adjusted operating margin* was 2.3%, as compared to 0.8% reported a year ago
  • Diluted net loss per share was $0.14, as compared to diluted net earnings per share of $ 0.06 reported a year ago
  • Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* were $ 0.07, as compared to $ 0.03 reported a year ago
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $6.0 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 7.5%
  • Cash from operating activities was $4.4 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $1.3 million

2025 Full Year Highlights:

  • Revenues of $307.2 million increased 0.2% year-over-year
  • Gross profit margin was 38.9%, as compared to 41.0% a year ago
  • Adjusted gross profit margin* was 39.2%, as compared to 41.0% a year ago
  • Operating margin was 4.5%, as compared to 5.5% reported last year
  • Adjusted operating margin* was 3.7%, as compared to 6.0% reported last year
  • Diluted net earnings per share were $ 0.40, as compared to $ 0.74 reported a year ago
  • Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* were $ 0.49, as compared to $ 0.95 reported a year ago
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $28.2 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 9.2%
  • Cash from operating activities was $14.4 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $17.3 million

Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, "In the fourth quarter we achieved continued improvement in sales and orders.  Sales grew 1.1% sequentially and were 10.9% higher than the fourth quarter a year ago.  Orders of $81.3 million grew sequentially as we achieved a positive book-to-bill ratio of 1.01, our fifth consecutive quarter of book-to-bill of 1.00 or better.  Our Sensors segment, which achieved the highest levels of bookings since 2022, recorded a book-to-bill of 1.15.  We are ramping up production of Sensors products and expect to realize higher sales beginning in the second quarter.

“Our fourth-quarter adjusted gross margin was significantly impacted by $1 million related to unfavorable product mix and $1 million of inventory reductions.  In addition, we incurred approximately $1 million of discrete inventory and manufacturing impacts, as well as a $0.4 million impact from unfavorable foreign exchange.”

Mr. Shoshani continued:  "2025 was a year of change and progress for VPG. Orders related to our growth initiatives, including components for humanoid robots, reached $37.8 million, exceeding our $30 million target for 2025. As we continue to implement fundamental organizational and strategic changes to accelerate our growth, we are increasingly optimistic for 2026 and beyond."

The Company's fourth fiscal quarter 2025 net loss attributable to VPG stockholders was $1.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to net earnings $0.8 million, or $ 0.06 per diluted share, in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024.

In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $5.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $9.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The fourth fiscal quarter 2025 adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $1.0  million, or $ 0.07 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders of $0.4  million, or $ 0.03 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period. 

In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $6.5 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders of $12.7 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

Segment Performance
The Sensors segment bookings in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025 reached their highest level since 2022, reflecting strengthening demand mainly in Test & Measurement. 
The Sensors segment revenues of $30.4  million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025 increased 18.0% from $25.8  million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024.  Sequentially, revenue decreased 3.9% compared to $31.6 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2025.  The year-over-year increase in revenues was primarily attributable to higher sales of precision resistors and strain gages in the Test and Measurement and in our Other markets.  Sequentially, the decrease primarily reflected lower sales of precision resistors in the AMS market and lower sales of strain gages in the General Industrial market, which offset higher sales of precision resistors in the Test and Measurement markets.

Adjusted gross profit margin* for the Sensors segment was 28.5% for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025, which decreased from 32.0% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 and decreased from 33.6% in the third fiscal quarter of 2025.  The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates, unfavorable product mix, and discrete inventory adjustments, partially offset by higher volume.  Sequentially, the decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume and unfavorable product mix and foreign exchange rates.

In the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025, Weighing Solutions segment orders reached their highest quarterly level in fiscal 2025 and achieved a book-to-bill of 1.02.
The Weighing Solutions segment revenues of $27.7  million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025 increased 7.8% from $25.7  million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024.  Sequentially, revenue increased 0.7% compared to $27.5 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2025.  The year-over-year increase in revenues was mainly attributable to higher sales in the Transportation market.  Sequentially, the increase in revenues was primarily due to higher sales in the Industrial Weighing market.

Gross profit margin for the Weighing Solutions segment was 33.0% for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025, which decreased from 34.1% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 and decreased from 40.3% in the third fiscal quarter of 2025.  The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to higher one-time manufacturing fixed costs, partially offset by favorable product mix.  The sequential decrease in gross profit margin primarily reflected one-time manufacturing fixed costs, reduction of inventory, and higher logistics costs.  

The Measurement Systems segment in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025 delivered adjusted gross margin* expansion above 53%, demonstrating operating leverage as volumes recover.
The Measurement Systems segment revenues of $22.4 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025 increased 6.0% from $21.2  million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024.  Sequentially, revenue increased 9.1% compared to $20.6 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2025.  The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to higher revenue in the Steel and AMS markets, which offset lower sales in the Transportation market.  Sequentially, the increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales in the Steel and AMS markets.

Gross profit margin for the Measurement Systems segment was 52.8% for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025, which increased from 50.9% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 and increased from 50.5% in the third fiscal quarter of 2025.  Adjusted for acquisition purchase accounting adjustments of $0.1 million in the fourth fiscal quarter, adjusted gross margin* was 53.3%.  This compares with adjusted gross margin* of 51.2% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and adjusted gross margin* of 51.1% in the third fiscal quarter of 2025, which reflected acquisition purchase accounting adjustments of $0.1 million and $0.1 million, respectively.  The year-over-year and sequential increases in adjusted gross profit margin were primarily due to higher volume, partially offset by discrete inventory adjustments.

2026 Key Objectives
The Company's key objectives for fiscal 2026 are:

  • Mid- to high-single digit year-over-year revenue growth.
  • 20% year-over-year growth in bookings from business development initiatives.
  • Approximately $6 million of planned cost-reductions.

Near-Term Outlook
“For the first fiscal quarter of 2026 at constant fourth fiscal quarter 2025 exchange rates, we expect net revenues to be in the range of $74 million to $80 million,” said Mr. Shoshani.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
We define “adjusted gross profit margin” as gross profit margin before start-up costs and acquisition purchase accounting adjustments. We define “adjusted operating margin” as operating margin before start-up costs, acquisition purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, severance costs, and gain on sale of asset held for sale.  We define “adjusted net earnings” and “adjusted diluted net earnings per share” as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before start-up costs, acquisition purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, severance costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and gain on sale of asset held for sale and tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items.  We define “EBITDA” as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization.  We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, severance costs, start-up costs, acquisition purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and gain on asset held for sale. 

"Adjusted free cash flow" for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($4.4 million), in excess of our capital expenditures ($3.1  million) net of proceeds from the sale of assets ($(0.0) million). "Adjusted free cash flow" for the fiscal year of 2025 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($14.4 million) in excess of our capital expenditures ($8.0 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($10.9 million).

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period.  The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods.  These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG’s financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.

Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT).  To access the conference call, interested parties may call 1-833-470-1428 or internationally +1-646-844-6383 and use passcode 734319, or log on to the investor relations page of the VPG website at ir.vpgsensors.com.

A replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call by calling toll-free 1-866-813-9403 or internationally +1-929-458-6194 and using the passcode 594573.  The replay will also be available on the investor relations page of the VPG website at ir.vpgsensors.com for a limited time.

About VPG
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies.  Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive.  To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
From time to time, information provided by us, including, but not limited to, statements in this press release, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain or constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated.

Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions.  Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected.  Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; impact of inflation; potential issues respecting the United States federal government debt ceiling; global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, and health (including pandemics) instabilities; instability caused by military hostilities in the regions or countries in which we operate (including Israel); difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; compliance issues under applicable laws, such as export control laws, including the outcome of our voluntary self-disclosure of export control non-compliance; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; our ability to execute our new corporate strategy and business continuity, operational and budget plans; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.  We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report or as of the dates otherwise indicated in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Fiscal quarter ended 
  December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
Net revenues $80,573  $72,653 
Costs of products sold  50,907   44,882 
Gross profit  29,666   27,771 
Gross profit margin  36.8%  38.2%
         
Selling, general, and administrative expenses  27,929   27,273 
Acquisition costs     101 
Restructuring costs  697   198 
Operating income  1,040   199 
Operating margin  1.3%  0.3%
         
Other (expense) income :        
Interest expense  (412)  (587)
Other  (1,332)  2,297 
Other (expense) income - net  (1,744)  1,710 
         
(Loss) Income before taxes  (704)  1,910 
         
Income tax expense  1,235   1,222 
         
Net loss (earning)  (1,939)  688 
Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests  (68)  (80)
Net loss (earnings) attributable to VPG stockholders $(1,871) $768 
         
Basic (loss) earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $(0.14) $0.06 
Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $(0.14) $0.06 
         
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  13,279   13,293 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  13,279   13,252 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Years ended 
  December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
Net revenues $307,202  $306,522 
Costs of products sold  187,772   180,990 
Gross profit  119,430   125,532 
Gross profit margin  38.9%  41.0%
         
Selling, general, and administrative expenses  109,637   107,505 
Acquisition costs     101 
Gain on asset held for sale  (5,544)   
Restructuring costs  1,490   1,062 
Operating income  13,847   16,864 
Operating margin  4.5%  5.5%
         
Other expense:        
Interest expense  (1,937)  (2,512)
Other  (3,114)  3,212 
Other expense - net  (5,051)  700 
         
Income before taxes  8,796   17,564 
         
Income tax expense  3,454   7,730 
         
Net earnings  5,342   9,834 
Less: net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests  49   (77)
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $5,293  $9,911 
         
Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $0.40  $0.74 
Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $0.40  $0.74 
         
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  13,261   13,353 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  13,314   13,386 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
  (Unaudited)     
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $87,366  $79,272 
Accounts receivable  56,348   51,200 
Inventories:        
Raw materials  32,760   33,013 
Work in process  25,794   27,187 
Finished goods  24,269   23,960 
Inventories  82,823   84,160 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  20,425   17,088 
Assets held for sale     5,229 
Total current assets  246,962   236,949 
         
Property and equipment:        
Land  2,382   2,316 
Buildings and improvements  78,737   68,125 
Machinery and equipment  137,230   132,938 
Software  11,692   10,351 
Construction in progress  4,162   11,246 
Accumulated depreciation  (158,123)  (145,475)
Property and equipment, net  76,080   79,501 
         
Goodwill  47,367   46,819 
         
Intangible assets, net  38,227   41,815 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  22,892   24,316 
Other assets  24,361   21,535 
Total assets $455,889  $450,935 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
  (Unaudited)     
Liabilities and equity        
Current liabilities:        
Trade accounts payable $10,530  $9,890 
Payroll and related expenses  19,569   18,546 
Other accrued expenses  20,833   19,725 
Income taxes     880 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  4,347   3,998 
Total current liabilities  55,279   53,039 
         
Long-term debt  20,583   31,441 
Deferred income taxes  3,834   3,779 
Operating lease liabilities  19,547   19,928 
Other liabilities  14,200   14,193 
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs  6,219   6,695 
Total liabilities  119,662   129,075 
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Equity:        
Preferred stock, par value $1.00 per share: authorized - 1,000,000 shares; none issued      
Common stock, par value $0.10 per share: authorized - 25,000,000 shares; 12,256,197 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 12,215,668 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024  1,340   1,336 
Class B convertible common stock, par value $0.10 per share: authorized - 3,000,000 shares; 1,022,887 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024  103   103 
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,137,995 shares held at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024  (25,335)  (25,335)
Capital in excess of par value  204,360   202,783 
Retained earnings  197,271   191,977 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (41,367)  (48,897)
Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity  336,372   321,967 
Noncontrolling interests  (145)  (107)
Total equity  336,227   321,860 
Total liabilities and equity $455,889  $450,935 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - In thousands)
 
  Years ended 
  December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
Operating activities        
Net earnings $5,342  $9,834 
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  15,921   15,805 
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment  66   (148)
Gain on asset held for sale  (5,544)   
Share-based compensation expense  1,792   971 
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence  2,466   2,352 
Deferred income taxes  (1,805)  69 
Foreign currency impacts and other items  1,129   (3,249)
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:        
Accounts receivable  (3,141)  3,244 
Inventories  972   2,139 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (2,779)  (3,962)
Trade accounts payable  402   (416)
Other current liabilities  447   (5,634)
Other non current assets and liabilities, net  (816)  (760)
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs, net  (70)  (430)
Net cash provided by operating activities  14,382   19,815 
Investing activities        
Capital expenditures  (8,031)  (9,163)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  10,932   671 
Purchase of business     (4,409)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  2,901   (12,901)
Financing activities        
Debt issuance costs     (570)
Payments on revolving facility  (11,000)   
Purchase of treasury stock     (7,815)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests  (87)  (113)
Payment of excise tax on net share repurchases  (60)  (41)
Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements  (256)  (860)
Net cash used in financing activities  (11,403)  (9,399)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  2,214   (2,208)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents  8,094   (4,693)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year  79,272   83,965 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $87,366  $79,272 
Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions:        
Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid $872  $949 
Supplemental disclosure of financing transactions:        
Excise tax on net share repurchases accrued but not yet paid $  $60 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited - In thousands except per share data)
 
  Gross Profit  Operating Income  Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders  Diluted Earnings Per share 
Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2025  2024  2025  2024  2025  2024  2025  2024 
As reported - GAAP $119,430  $125,532  $13,847  $16,864  $5,293  $9,911  $0.40  $0.74 
As reported - GAAP Margins  38.9%  41.0%  4.5%  5.5%            
Start-up costs (a)  757      757      757      0.06    
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments (b)  221   79   221   79   221   79   0.02   0.01 
Acquisition costs (c)           101      101      0.01 
Restructuring costs        1,490   1,062   1,490   1,062   0.11   0.08 
Severance cost        443   347   443   347   0.03    
Foreign exchange loss/(gain) (d)              4,214   (1,879)  0.32   (0.14)
Less: Gain on asset held for sale (e)        5,544      5,544      0.42    
Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items              353   (3,079)  0.03   (0.24)
As Adjusted - Non GAAP $120,408  $125,611  $11,214  $18,453  $6,521  $12,700  $0.49  $0.95 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins  39.2%  41.0%  3.7%  6.0%                


  Gross Profit  Operating Income  Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders  Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per share 
Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2025  2024  2025  2024  2025  2024  2025  2024 
As reported - GAAP $29,666  $27,771  $1,040  $199  $(1,871) $768  $(0.14) $0.06 
As reported - GAAP Margins  36.8%  38.2%  1.3%  0.3%            
Start-up costs (a)                        
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments (b)  110   79   110   79   110   79   0.01   0.01 
Acquisition costs (c)           101      101      0.01 
Restructuring costs        697   198   697   198   0.05   0.01 
Foreign exchange loss/(gain) (d)              1,378   (1,913)  0.10   (0.15)
Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items (f)              (641)  (1,167)  (0.05)  (0.10)
As Adjusted - Non GAAP $29,776  $27,850  $1,847  $577  $955  $400  $0.07  $0.03 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins  37.0%  38.3%  2.3%  0.8%                

(a) Start-up cost 2025
(b) Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments include fair market value adjustments associated with inventory recorded as a component of costs of products sold
(c) Acquisition costs associated with the acquisition of Nokra in September 2024
(d) Impact of foreign currency exchange rates on assets and liabilities
(e) Gain on Sale of Manufacturing Facility in Kent, Washington
(f)  non-recurring valuation allowance


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit by segment
(Unaudited - In thousands)
 
  Fiscal quarter ended 
  December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  September 27,
2025		 
Sensors            
Net revenues $30,402  $25,755  $31,624 
             
Gross Profit:            
As reported - GAAP  8,665   8,229   10,626 
As reported - GAAP Margins  28.5%  32.0%  33.6%
Start-up costs     -   37 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP  8,665   8,229   10,663 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins  28.5%  32.0%  33.7%
             
Weighing Solutions            
Net revenues $27,739  $25,739  $27,538 
             
Gross Profit:            
As reported - GAAP  9,156   8,778   11,110 
As reported - GAAP Margins  33.0%  34.1%  40.3%
As Adjusted - Non GAAP  9,156   8,778   11,110 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins  33.0%  34.1%  40.3%
             
Measurement Systems            
Net revenues $22,431  $21,160  $20,566 
             
Gross Profit:            
As reported - GAAP  11,844   10,764   10,389 
As reported - GAAP Margins  52.8%  50.9%  50.5%
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments  110   79   111 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP  11,954   10,843   10,500 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins  53.3%  51.2%  51.1%


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited - In thousands)
 
  Fiscal quarter ended 
  December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  September 27,
2025		 
Net (loss) earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $(1,871) $768  $7,858 
Interest Expense  412   587   425 
Income tax expense  1,235   1,222   1,961 
Depreciation  3,060   3,026   3,003 
Amortization  983   1,007   986 
Restructuring costs  697   198   214 
Start-up costs (a)        37 
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments (b)  110   79   111 
Acquisition costs (c)     101    
Foreign exchange loss (gain) (d)  1,378   (1,913)  101 
Gain on asset held for sale (e)        (5,544)
ADJUSTED EBITDA $6,004  $5,075  $9,152 
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN  7.5%  7.0%  11.5%


     
  Year ended
  December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $5,293  $9,911 
Interest Expense  1,937   2,512 
Income tax expense  3,455   7,730 
Depreciation  11,991   12,022 
Amortization  3,930   3,783 
Restructuring costs  1,490   1,062 
Severance cost  443   347 
Start-up costs (a)  757    
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments (b)  221   79 
Acquisition costs (c)     101 
Foreign exchange loss (gain) (d)  4,214   (1,879)
Gain on asset held for sale (e)  (5,544)   
ADJUSTED EBITDA $28,187  $35,668 
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN  9.2%  11.6%

(a) Start-up cost 2025
(b) Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments include fair market value adjustments associated with inventory recorded as a component of costs of products sold
(c) Acquisition costs associated with the acquisition of Nokra in September 2024
(d) Impact of foreign currency exchange rates on assets and liabilities
(e) Gain on Sale of Manufacturing Facility in Kent, Washington


