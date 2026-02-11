Global Rare Earths Directory 2026: Company Information for Miners, Producers, and Traders

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rare Earths Directory" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rare-earth ore deposits are found all over the world. The major ores are in China, the United States, Australia, and Russia, while other viable ore bodies are found in Canada, India, South Africa, and Southeast Asia. The major minerals contained in these ore bodies are bastnasite (fluorocarbonate), monazite (phosphate), loparite, and laterite clays.



Global Rare Earths Directory contains detailed and up-to-date company information for miners, producers, and traders of Rare Earths. Wherever you sit in the Rare Earths supply chain, this directory is an essential business tool!



Buyers, Suppliers, or Customers can easily be found by purchasing the Global Rare Earths Directory.



Published annually, the Global Rare Earths Directory has been completely re-researched. Each company, old and new, has been contacted individually to ensure the information contained in the new edition is accurate and up-to-date. you can have fast, easy access to the most up-to-date and comprehensive industry guide around, saving you hours of time when sourcing a new supplier, buyer or simply trying to re-establish a business relationship.



Contact and Company Information: This new edition of the Global Rare Earths Directory lists producers and traders of Rare Earths worldwide and includes:

Full contact details for companies and key personnel in the industry, including phone, fax, email, and web address;

Ownership, subsidiaries, associates, and branch office details;

Up-to-date expansion plans by company;

Details of activities and materials produced or traded by the company;

A Buyers' Guide, with the producers and traders listed separately under their respective countries. Also includes a cross-referenced index to help you find the right supplier for you quickly and easily;

An alphabetical index to companies, useful when you need to find updated information on one particular organization;

A listing of key personnel by business area, helping you to track down that contact who's moved without telling you, or to access specific departments at companies;

5 reasons to have your own copy of the Global Rare Earths Directory:

Save time when sourcing new suppliers;

Quickly find management, sales, and production contacts within companies;

A user-friendly A-Z Buyers' Guide helps you source the right supplier - whether it's a producer or trader, search by the product you need - by country;

Know your market. The world's Rare Earths producers and traders in one handy volume;

Excellent value for money - Where else could you source this depth of market intelligence in one handy book?

Wherever you sit in the Rare Earths supply chain, this directory is an essential business tool! Whether you're a producer, a trader, or a consumer; or if you're involved in plant equipment, shipping or warehousing - this updated directory includes details on all the key contacts in the global Rare Earths marketplace.



This is the ultimate resource to all the players in the nonferrous metals markets.



For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ylcj3

