Clinical Perinatal Software Market to Reach USD 542.86 Million by 2033, Driven by Rising Focus on Maternal and Neonatal Care – SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, the Clinical Perinatal Software Market size is valued at USD 237.10 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 542.86 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.00% over 2026-2033. The need for effective perinatal care management, the rise in high-risk pregnancies, and the growing emphasis on maternal and newborn health are all driving growth in the clinical perinatal software market. In hospitals and clinics, the implementation of cutting-edge software solutions facilitates data analytics, real-time monitoring, and optimized workflow.





Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2025E: USD 237.10 Million

Market Size by 2033: USD 542.86 Million

CAGR: 11.00% from 2026 to 2033

Base Year: 2025E

Forecast Period: 2026–2033

2026–2033 Historical Data: 2022–2024

The U.S. Clinical Perinatal Software Market is valued at USD 85.07 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 192.87 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.86% from 2026-2033. Growing emphasis on maternal and newborn health, an increase in high-risk pregnancies, and the use of digital perinatal management solutions are the main factors propelling the growth of the U.S. clinical perinatal software market.

Growing Demand for Improved Maternal and Neonatal Healthcare Outcomes to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Improving general perinatal care and lowering maternal and newborn problems are priorities for hospitals, maternity centers, and clinics. Clinical perinatal software supports evidence-based clinical decisions by facilitating increased reporting, standardized record-keeping, and real-time monitoring. Medical professionals can effectively monitor fetal development, maternal vitals, and high-risk pregnancy indications. Global software usage is accelerating because to government initiatives to lower maternal and newborn death rates and growing awareness of the quality of perinatal care. This technology-driven strategy increases the overall effectiveness of perinatal healthcare delivery, optimizes workflows, and improves patient outcomes.

High Implementation Costs and Limited IT Infrastructure May Hinder Market Expansion Globally

A substantial investment in hardware, software licenses, training, and continuing maintenance is necessary for the implementation of clinical perinatal software. In developing nations, small clinics and hospitals sometimes lack the resources and technological know-how to support these systems. Adoption is further hampered by a lack of technical personnel, a limited IT infrastructure, and hefty operating expenses. These logistical and financial obstacles limit market penetration by preventing smaller healthcare providers from taking advantage of software benefits.

Major Clinical Perinatal Software Market Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE HealthCare

PeriGen, Inc.

Cerner Corporation (Oracle Health)

Epic Systems Corporation

Clinical Computer Systems, Inc.

K2 Medical Systems Ltd.

Trium Analysis Online GmbH

AS Software LLC

Huntleigh Healthcare Limited

Sonio SAS

Revvity, Inc.

Edan Instruments, Inc.

Delfina Care

Lucina Health Inc.

Glen Med Solutions

Meridian Health Informatics

Medixine Ltd

MindChild Medical, Inc.

Evidencio B.V.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based / Web-Based led with 61.5% share as it provides flexibility, cost efficiency, and easy integration across hospital IT infrastructures. On-Premise is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 15.2% as healthcare providers increasingly prioritize data security, control, and compliance with local regulations.

By Product Type

Electronic Fetal Monitoring Software led with 35.8% share due to its real-time tracking of fetal health, ability to alert clinicians to abnormalities, and seamless integration with hospital EMR systems. Analytics & Reporting Tools is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 16.4% driven by the increasing need for actionable insights, predictive modeling, and data-driven clinical decisions.

By Application

Maternal Care led with 42.7% share as software solutions facilitate routine prenatal monitoring, pregnancy management, and coordinated care across departments. High-Risk Pregnancy Management is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 15.8% as clinicians increasingly use advanced software to monitor complicated pregnancies.

By End-User

Hospitals led with 48.3% share as they handle large patient volumes requiring structured workflows, integrated IT infrastructure, and comprehensive maternal and neonatal care solutions. Maternity Clinics are the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 14.9% due to the increasing adoption of software solutions for patient monitoring, record management, and workflow optimization in outpatient and specialty settings.

Regional Insights:

Due to its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, widespread use of electronic health records, and robust presence of top software suppliers, North America held a 52.00% market share in 2025 for clinical perinatal software.

From 2026 to 2033, Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR of almost 13.98%, propelled by growing perinatal software use in hospitals and clinics, growing awareness of maternal and neonatal health, and growing digitization of healthcare systems.

Recent Developments:

2024 , Philips integrated advanced clinical decision support into its Philips IntelliVue MX850 patient monitoring platform, launching the Obstetrics Dashboard a real-time perinatal analytics suite for labor & delivery units.

, Philips integrated advanced clinical decision support into its Philips IntelliVue MX850 patient monitoring platform, launching the Obstetrics Dashboard a real-time perinatal analytics suite for labor & delivery units. 2023, GE HealthCare enhanced its Carescape and Solar 8000 monitors with a new Perinatal Surveillance Module, Automated interpretation of cardiotocography (CTG) using the Oxford algorithm, Cloud-based retrospective audit tools for quality improvement and clinician training.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PATIENT ENGAGEMENT & OUTCOME PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate clinical and patient-centric impact by analyzing portal and mobile app usage rates, patient satisfaction improvements, reduction in adverse events, and improvements in length of stay and readmission rates.

– helps you evaluate clinical and patient-centric impact by analyzing portal and mobile app usage rates, patient satisfaction improvements, reduction in adverse events, and improvements in length of stay and readmission rates. CARE COORDINATION & AUTOMATION EFFECTIVENESS INDICATORS – helps you assess workflow efficiency through the volume of automated reminders and alerts sent to patients and their role in improving adherence and care continuity.

– helps you assess workflow efficiency through the volume of automated reminders and alerts sent to patients and their role in improving adherence and care continuity. DATA SECURITY & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you understand platform readiness by tracking compliance with HIPAA, GDPR, and local regulations, along with audit pass rates and availability of backup and disaster recovery solutions.

– helps you understand platform readiness by tracking compliance with HIPAA, GDPR, and local regulations, along with audit pass rates and availability of backup and disaster recovery solutions. CYBERSECURITY RISK & CONTROL ADOPTION METRICS – helps you gauge data protection maturity by analyzing security incident rates and adoption levels of encryption, two-factor authentication, and role-based access controls.

– helps you gauge data protection maturity by analyzing security incident rates and adoption levels of encryption, two-factor authentication, and role-based access controls. INTEGRATION & INTEROPERABILITY READINESS INDEX – helps you assess system compatibility by evaluating integration with EMRs, LIS, and PACS, number of APIs per deployment, and adoption of HL7 and FHIR interoperability standards.

– helps you assess system compatibility by evaluating integration with EMRs, LIS, and PACS, number of APIs per deployment, and adoption of HL7 and FHIR interoperability standards. OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY & REDUNDANCY REDUCTION METRICS – helps you quantify operational gains by measuring reductions in duplicate testing, redundant procedures, and workflow inefficiencies across facilities of different sizes.

Clinical Perinatal Software Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 237.10 Million Market Size by 2033 USD 542.86 Million CAGR CAGR of 11.00% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based / Web-Based, On-Premise)

• By Product Type (Perinatal Information Systems, Electronic Fetal Monitoring Software, Maternal Health Record Software, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Software, Analytics & Reporting Tools)

• By Application (Maternal Care, Fetal Monitoring, Neonatal Care, High-Risk Pregnancy Management)

• By End-User (Hospitals, Maternity Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Research & Academic Institutes, Home Healthcare Providers) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

