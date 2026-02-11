RNA Analysis Market Size Worth USD 23.39 Billion by 2035 Fueled by Expansion of RNA Therapeutics and Precision Medicine

Ottawa, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global RNA analysis market size will grow from USD 9.31 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 23.39 billion by 2035, with a significant CAGR of 9.65% from 2026 to 2035. The increased development of RNA-based vaccines and the expansion of tailored treatments drive market growth.

RNA Analysis Market Key Takeaways

North America accounted for a significant revenue share of around 45% of the global market in 2025.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth, expanding at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

By product type, the kits & reagents segment dominated the RNA analysis market, capturing approximately 58% share in 2025.

The software and bioinformatics segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% between 2026 and 2035.

In terms of technology, the sequencing segment led the global market with a share of about 40% in 2025.

By application, clinical diagnostics held the largest market share of roughly 35% in 2025.

The biomarker discovery/epigenetics segment is expected to witness strong expansion, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% in the coming years.

Based on end-user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 36% in 2025.

The hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment is forecasted to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 8.8% over the projected period.



What is RNA Analysis?

RNA analysis is the process that examines mRNA molecules. The various types of RNA studies are Single-Cell RNA-Seq, Bulk RNA-Seq, and Total RNA-Seq. RNA analysis is used for disease diagnosis, identifying novel transcripts, understanding gene expression, and clarifying genetic variants. The applications of RNA analysis are forensics, clinical diagnostics, and research.

The RNA analysis market growth is driven by the popularity of personalised treatments, a surge in RNA-based therapeutics, the strong presence of biopharmaceutical companies, the rising prevalence of cancer, innovation in NGS, and increasing use of advanced diagnostics.

Government Initiatives for RNA Analysis Trails

UK RNA Biofoundry: This facility provides clinical-grade manufacturing and infrastructure to fast-track the development of next-generation RNA therapies for early-phase trials. NIH RNA Biology Initiative: This program fosters interdisciplinary collaboration to translate basic RNA research into new diagnostic tools and clinical treatments for cancer. EU EIC Transition Funding: This initiative allocates significant funding to develop and validate novel RNA-based diagnostics and predictive biomarkers specifically for rare genetic diseases. Pan India 1000 SARS-CoV-2 RNA Genome Sequencing Consortium: This project leveraged high-throughput RNA sequencing to track viral variants and inform the development of indigenous vaccine candidates. Accelerating Clinical Trials in the EU (ACT EU): This initiative aims to streamline the clinical research environment to facilitate the rapid testing of innovative RNA-based medicinal products. UK-BioNTech Personalized Cancer Partnership: A strategic government-backed collaboration designed to provide up to 10,000 patients with personalized mRNA cancer immunotherapies by 2030.

RNA Analysis Market Trends

Long-Read Sequencing Adoption : Researchers are increasingly utilizing long-read sequencing technologies to accurately capture full-length RNA molecules, which provides a more comprehensive understanding of complex gene structures, isoforms, and alternative splicing patterns.

: Researchers are increasingly utilizing long-read sequencing technologies to accurately capture full-length RNA molecules, which provides a more comprehensive understanding of complex gene structures, isoforms, and alternative splicing patterns. Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI and machine learning are being integrated into RNA analysis workflows to manage the massive datasets generated by sequencing, helping to identify novel biomarkers and develop predictive models for disease progression more efficiently.

RNA Analysis Market Opportunity

Growing Adoption of RNA-Based Therapeutics

The strong focus on treating genetic diseases and the high spread rate of infectious diseases increases demand for RNA-based therapeutics. The growing oncology issues and the development of cancer vaccines require RNA-based therapeutics. The increased awareness of rare genetic disorders and the robust growth in chronic disorders increase demand for RNA-based therapeutics.

The increased investment in pharmaceutical companies and the need for rapid development of vaccines increase demand for RNA-based therapeutics. The increased popularity of faster-to-develop therapies helps market expansion. The growing adoption of RNA-based therapeutics creates an opportunity for the growth of the RNA analysis industry.

RNA Analysis Market Report Coverage

Report Highlights Details Market Size in 2025 USD 9.31 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 10.21 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 23.39 Billion Market Growth (2026 – 2035) 9.65% CAGR Dominating Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Product Type, Technology, Application, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis of RNA Analysis Market

What is the North America RNA Analysis Market Size in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the North America RNA analysis market size is estimated at USD 4.59 billion in 2026 and is predicted to reach around USD 10.53 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 9.77% between 2026 and 2035.

Why North America Dominates the RNA Analysis Market?

North America dominated the market with approximately 45% share in 2025. The heavy investment in molecular diagnostics and the well-established pharmaceutical firms increases demand for RNA analysis. The growing awareness of personalised medicine and the well-developed clinical research institutions increases demand for RNA analysis. The increasing use of RNA-sequencing platforms and heavy investment in genomic drives the market growth.

How Big is the Size of the U.S. RNA Analysis Market in 2026?

The U.S. RNA analysis market size is evaluated at USD 2.07 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach nearly USD 4.79 billion in 2035, growing at a noteworthy CAGR of 9.86% between 2026 and 2035.



Canada RNA Analysis Market Trends

The Canada’s market is growing steadily, driven by increased investment in genomics research, precision medicine, and biotechnology innovation. Strong academic–industry collaborations and government funding programs are accelerating the adoption of RNA sequencing and transcriptomics across healthcare and life sciences.

How is the Asia Pacific experiencing the Fastest Growth in the RNA Analysis Market?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The increased popularity of precision medicine and the growing burden of chronic diseases increase demand for RNA analysis. The rapid growth in drug discovery and the government investment in biotech parks increases adoption of RNA analysis. The robust CDMO growth and the growing clinical trails supports the overall market growth.

China RNA Analysis Market Trends

China’s market is experiencing strong growth, driven by expanding genomics research, precision medicine initiatives, and rising demand for advanced sequencing technologies. Adoption of cutting-edge methods such as single-cell RNA sequencing, spatial transcriptomics, and AI-assisted data analysis is increasing, particularly in oncology and clinical research.

RNA Analysis Market Segmentation Analysis

Product Type Analysis

Why the Kits & Reagents Segment Dominates the RNA Analysis Market?

The kits & reagents segment dominated the market with approximately 58% share in 2025. The robust growth in molecular diagnostics and the rise in RNA-based studies increases adoption of kits & reagents. The high reliability, compatibility with automation, ease of use, and convenience of Kits & reagents help market expansion. The innovation in specialized kits and the advancement in reagents drive the market growth.

The software and bioinformatics segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The surge in personalised medicine and the increased complexity of RNA sequencing increase demand for software and bioinformatics. The surge in RNA-based therapeutics requires bioinformatics. The higher efficiency, handling big data, and low cost of software and bioinformatics support the market growth.

Technology Analysis

How did the Sequencing Segment hold the Largest Share in the RNA Analysis Industry?

The sequencing segment held the largest revenue share of approximately 40% in the RNA analysis industry in 2025. The expanding precision medicine and the focus on detecting novel RNA variants increase the adoption of RNA analysis. The increasing use of sequencing-by-sequencing technology and the advancement in bioinformatics pipelines help market expansion. The superior performance, high scalability, falling cost, and high throughput of sequencing drive the market growth.

Application Analysis

Which Application Dominated the RNA Analysis Market?

The clinical diagnostics segment dominated the market with approximately 35% share in 2025. The increased burden of cancer diseases and the focus on the detection of infectious disease increases the adoption of clinical diagnostics. The increasing use of tailored therapies and the popularity of less invasive diagnostics help market expansion. The growing consumables demand drives the market growth.

The biomarker discovery/epigenetics segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing ncRNA research and the strong focus on tailored diagnostics increase demand for biomarker discovery. The focus on early diagnosis of disease and the increased prevalence of non-oncology diseases requires epigenetics. The innovations in liquid biopsy and the advancement of therapeutic monitoring support the market growth.

End User Analysis

Why did the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies Segment hold the Largest Share in the RNA Analysis Industry?

The pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies segment held the largest revenue share of approximately 36% in the RNA analysis industry in 2025. The focus on optimizing drug targets and the increased synthesis of RNA molecules increases demand for pharmaceutical companies. The growing development of patient-specific treatments and extensive drug development helps market expansion. The popularity of RNA-based vaccines and the growing production of tailored cancer treatments drive the market growth.

The hospitals & diagnostic labs segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The shift towards targeted care and the growing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders require hospitals. The focus on enhancing diagnostic speed and the development of tailored treatment plans helps market expansion. The expansion of mRNA technologies and the focus on automating RNA extraction support the market growth.

RNA Analysis Market Value Chain Analysis

R&D: The R&D focuses on single-cell RNA sequencing, therapeutic development, advanced sequencing techniques, and bioinformatics tools. Key Players:- Illumina, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fischer Scientific

The R&D focuses on single-cell RNA sequencing, therapeutic development, advanced sequencing techniques, and bioinformatics tools. Clinical Trials and Regulatory Approvals: The clinical trials focus on assay performance metrics, reference standards, validation studies, and methodological focus. The regulatory approvals focus on regulatory guidelines, FDA classification, and CLIA. Key Players:- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, Moderna, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Arcturus Therapeutics

The clinical trials focus on assay performance metrics, reference standards, validation studies, and methodological focus. The regulatory approvals focus on regulatory guidelines, FDA classification, and CLIA. Patient Support and Services: The patient support and services include personalised medicine, genetic counselling, clinical diagnostics, patient-centric logistics, and treatment selection. Key Players:- ARUP Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, MedGenome, Novartis, Sarepta Therapeutics, Labcorp, MedGenome

The patient support and services include personalised medicine, genetic counselling, clinical diagnostics, patient-centric logistics, and treatment selection.

Top Companies in the RNA Analysis Market & Their Offerings

Thermo Fisher Scientific: Provides Invitrogen purification kits and TaqMan assays for RNA extraction and qPCR quantification.

Provides Invitrogen purification kits and TaqMan assays for RNA extraction and qPCR quantification. Illumina: Leads the market in high-throughput RNA-Seq through its industry-standard Next-Generation Sequencing platforms and library prep kits.

Leads the market in high-throughput RNA-Seq through its industry-standard Next-Generation Sequencing platforms and library prep kits. Agilent Technologies: Manufactures the Bioanalyzer and TapeStation systems used globally for RNA integrity and quality control.

Manufactures the Bioanalyzer and TapeStation systems used globally for RNA integrity and quality control. QIAGEN: Specializes in "Sample to Insight" solutions, featuring RNeasy kits for extraction and specialized miRNA analysis tools.

Specializes in "Sample to Insight" solutions, featuring RNeasy kits for extraction and specialized miRNA analysis tools. F. Hoffmann-La Roche: Develops high-performance LightCycler real-time PCR systems and KAPA reagents for transcriptomics.

Develops high-performance LightCycler real-time PCR systems and KAPA reagents for transcriptomics. Bio-Rad Laboratories: Features Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR) technology for the absolute quantification of low-abundance RNA targets.

Features Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR) technology for the absolute quantification of low-abundance RNA targets. Eurofins Scientific: Functions as a global contract research provider for professional RNA sequencing and transcriptomic profiling services.

Functions as a global contract research provider for professional RNA sequencing and transcriptomic profiling services. Merck KGaA: Supplies a massive portfolio of Sigma-Aldrich reagents and Millipore tools for RNA synthesis and molecular hybridization.

Supplies a massive portfolio of Sigma-Aldrich reagents and Millipore tools for RNA synthesis and molecular hybridization. Pacific Biosciences: Utilizes HiFi long-read sequencing and the Iso-Seq method to sequence full-length RNA transcripts without fragmentation.

Utilizes HiFi long-read sequencing and the Iso-Seq method to sequence full-length RNA transcripts without fragmentation. Danaher Corporation: Owns IDT and Beckman Coulter, providing custom RNA oligonucleotides and automated liquid handling for RNA workflows.

Owns IDT and Beckman Coulter, providing custom RNA oligonucleotides and automated liquid handling for RNA workflows. Promega Corporation: Produces specialized enzymes and bioluminescent assays for sensitive RNA detection and reverse transcription.

Produces specialized enzymes and bioluminescent assays for sensitive RNA detection and reverse transcription. Lexogen GmbH: Focuses on streamlined transcriptomics with QuantSeq kits designed for cost-effective 3’ mRNA sequencing.

Focuses on streamlined transcriptomics with QuantSeq kits designed for cost-effective 3’ mRNA sequencing. New England Biolabs: Supplies high-fidelity enzymes and NEBNext kits for efficient RNA library preparation and ribosomal depletion.

Supplies high-fidelity enzymes and NEBNext kits for efficient RNA library preparation and ribosomal depletion. Takara Bio: Known for SMARTer technology that enables RNA-Seq library construction from ultra-low input or single-cell samples.

Known for SMARTer technology that enables RNA-Seq library construction from ultra-low input or single-cell samples. Oxford Nanopore Technologies: Offers unique nanopore platforms capable of direct RNA sequencing to analyze native strands and modifications.



Recent Developments

In October 2025, Plasmidsaurus launched an ultrafast RNA-sequencing service. The service offers benefits like affordability without compromise, no need for a bioinformatician, unmatched speed, no cold chain, and a quote process. The service is suitable for biotech companies, gene regulation labs, genome engineering, pharmaceutical companies, and cell differentiation. (Source:-https://plasmidsaurus.com)



In May 2024, RedShiftBio launched Aurora TX for RNA & protein analysis. The Aurora TX consists of features like applicability across therapeutic modalities, walk-away automation, streamlined optional buffer station, ultra-sensitive structural measurement, thermal ramping capability, and robust delta software.

(Source:- https://www.redshiftbio.com)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Kits & Reagents

Software & Bioinformatics

Instruments

Services

By Technology

qPCR/PCR-based

Sequencing (NGS/RNA-seq)

Microarray

RNA Interference

Others



By Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Toxicogenomics

Comparative Transcriptomics

Biomarker Discovery/Epigenetics

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



