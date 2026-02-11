Global Directory of Distilleries 2026: Profiles of Thousands of Producers Across 150 Countries Featuring Verified Contact Details, Parent Companies, Brands & Production Capacity Intelligence

The global distillery directory offers key opportunities for agents, brokers, and wholesalers to find diverse alcohol suppliers, helps distillery owners forge international alliances, aids equipment and service companies in targeting potential clients, and serves as a career resource in the industry.

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Directory of Distilleries" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This innovative directory provides details on thousands of distilleries in 150 countries around the world and includes very comprehensive information on company addresses, telephone, email, website contact details, parent companies, contact persons and titles, feedstocks, product types, brand names, and production capacities.

Alcoholic beverages are produced in a variety of ways and the distilled products are presented to the market in combination with a vast number of ingredients to achieve the rich array available in different parts of this world. Indeed, the size and scope of this directory are evidence of the size of the industry.

Consequently, it is important that distilleries and the ancillary industries should have available a comprehensive directory that gives the fundamental information needed in their everyday business.

  • This directory will be invaluable to many people in, or associated with, the alcohol distilling industry, including:
  • Agents, brokers, and wholesalers looking for new sources of supply of various types of alcohol
  • Distillery owners seeking to form alliances with producers in other countries
  • Companies marketing distillation equipment, suppliers, and services to the distilling industry
  • Persons seeking to pursue or advance a career in the distilling industry.

The directory is supplemented with review articles by leading experts, together with worldwide statistics on alcohol production and an extensive glossary of terms used in the alcohol distilling industry.

