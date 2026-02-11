Innospec Fuel Specialties Announces New Partnership With Africa Gifted Foundation to Advance Stem Education for Young Women

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP), a leading global specialty chemicals company, is proud to announce a new partnership with the Africa Gifted Foundation (AGF), a charity dedicated to expanding access to world-class STEM education for Africa’s young women.

Through this partnership, Innospec will support five talented students as they pursue four-year STEM degrees at African universities, complemented by a specialist summer school, as well as mentorship and internship opportunities.

The initiative is anchored in the work of the African Science Academy (ASA), Africa’s first advanced-level STEM school exclusively for gifted young women. ASA selects outstanding students from across the continent for a rigorous one-year program that has consistently led to university placements at world-leading institutions. Since its founding, ASA has educated more than 260 students from 20 African countries.

Vali Jerome, President, Innospec Fuel Specialties, said,

“This partnership reflects Innospec’s commitment to supporting sustainable development across Africa, an important priority as we continue to grow and serve an expanding customer base throughout the region. We are honored to support these exceptional young women as they take their place in shaping Africa’s future.”

Yasameen Al-jboury, Executive Director, African Gifted Foundation, said,

"Partnerships like this one with Innospec are transformative for our students. Beyond the financial support, what makes this collaboration truly special is the mentorship and professional exposure it provides. Our young women are not just studying STEM; they are being welcomed into a global professional community that values their talent and potential. We are grateful to Innospec for investing in the next generation of African scientists and engineers."

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2,450 employees in 22 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

About Africa Gifted Foundation (AGF)

The African Gifted Foundation (AGF) is a charity founded by Tom Ilube BCE, which is dedicated to transforming STEM access for academically gifted young women from disadvantaged backgrounds across Africa. Through its flagship initiative, the African Science Academy (ASA), Africa's first advanced-level school exclusively for gifted young women in STEM, AGF identifies outstanding students from across the continent for a rigorous one-year program in Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Physics and Computer Science – all on full scholarships. Beyond ASA, AGF supports its alumnae with university scholarships, career mentorship and internship opportunities, ensuring they have the tools to succeed academically and professionally as future STEM leaders across Africa. For more information, visit www.africangifted.org

Contact:

Corbin Barnes

Innospec Inc.

+44-151-355-3611

Corbin.Barnes@innospecinc.com