Jade Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jade Biosciences, Inc. (“Jade”), (Nasdaq: JBIO), a biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:

Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference | February 25-26, 2026

Presentation: Thursday, February 26 at 1:20 p.m. ET |Track 3



| February 25-26, 2026 Presentation: Thursday, February 26 at 1:20 p.m. ET |Track 3 TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference | March 2-4, 2026

Presentation & Fireside Chat: Monday, March 2 at 10:30 a.m. ET



| March 2-4, 2026 Presentation & Fireside Chat: Monday, March 2 at 10:30 a.m. ET Leerink Global Healthcare Conference | March 8-11, 2026

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, March 11 at 8:40 a.m. ET



| March 8-11, 2026 Fireside Chat: Wednesday, March 11 at 8:40 a.m. ET Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit | March 10-11, 2026



Members of the Jade management team will host one-on-one investor meetings during the conferences.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Jade Biosciences website, with an archived replay accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Jade Biosciences, Inc.

Jade Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class therapies that address critical unmet needs in autoimmune diseases. Jade’s lead candidate, JADE101, targets the cytokine APRIL, and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy. Jade’s pipeline also includes JADE201, an afucosylated anti-BAFF-R monoclonal antibody, as well as JADE301, an undisclosed antibody program, both currently in preclinical development. Jade was launched based on assets licensed from Paragon Therapeutics, an antibody discovery engine founded by Fairmount. For more information, visit JadeBiosciences.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication, other than purely historical information, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including for purposes of the “safe harbor” provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements relating to Jade’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future of its pipeline and business including, without limitation, the potential of Jade’s product candidates to become best-in-class therapies and their potential therapeutic uses. The words “opportunity,” “potential,” “milestones,” “pipeline,” “can,” “goal,” “strategy,” “target,” “anticipate,” “achieve,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions (including the negatives of these terms or variations of them) may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Jade will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Jade’s control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks that adverse events or safety signals may occur; Jade may experience unanticipated costs, difficulties or delays in the product development process; Jade’s product candidates may fail in development or may not receive required regulatory approvals; and the other risks, uncertainties and factors more fully described in Jade’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Jade’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Jade does not undertake or accept any duty to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements. This communication does not purport to summarize all of the conditions, risks and other attributes of an investment in Jade.

Jade Biosciences Contact