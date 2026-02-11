Kelly Appoints Patrick McCall as Chief Growth Officer

TROY, Mich., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global specialty talent solutions provider, has appointed Patrick McCall as chief growth officer, effective Feb. 16, 2026. McCall is joining the company’s senior leadership team, reporting to Kelly CEO Chris Layden, and responsible for accelerating Kelly’s organic growth and delivering industry-leading capabilities to clients and candidates.

“Pat is a growth-obsessed leader who will help bring to bear the full strength of Kelly’s portfolio and enhance how we go to market to win more market share,” Layden said. “He has extensive experience in designing and managing enterprise commercial models, a background in both specialized human capital solutions and IT services, a history of building high-performing teams, and an impressive track record in driving sustained growth.”

A seasoned workforce solutions executive with 30 years of sales and operations experience, McCall has a proven track record of accelerating profitable growth at several Fortune 500 workforce solutions providers. He joins Kelly from AMN Healthcare where, as chief growth officer, he stabilized the business following a post-pandemic downturn in the sector. He previously served as chief revenue officer at People2.0, leading global sales for the provider of workforce compliance and payroll services, successfully unifying the global selling organization after a number of acquisitions.

He also held various senior sales roles at Randstad over the course of more than 10 years. As chief sales officer at the global workforce solutions provider, he oversaw a portfolio of more than 3 billion euros and helped build Randstad Sourceright, the company’s recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed services provider (MSP) business, into a global leader.

In addition to the development and execution of Kelly’s growth strategy, McCall will be responsible for strengthening large strategic accounts management, expanding new logo acquisition, and building a modern, integrated and client-centric go-to-market model.

“I’m thrilled to join Kelly, an iconic workforce solutions pioneer positioned for a bright future,” McCall said. “I’m impressed by the breadth and depth of its offerings, and I see tremendous opportunities to build on the strong foundation Kelly has already established and unlock even more value for clients and the business in this dynamic labor market.”

McCall holds a Bachelor of Science in economics from North Carolina State University. He serves on the CSO advisory board for research firm Gartner and has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the industry’s most influential leaders. In his spare time, he fundraises for the American Cancer Society and the Alzheimer’s Association through cycling events.

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 400,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services and solutions ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2024 was $4.3 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

