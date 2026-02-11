NervGen Pharma to Present at Unite2Fight Paralysis’ 20th Annual Science and Advocacy Symposium

Adam Rogers, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of NervGen to present and discuss clinical data from the Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI Study demonstrating durable improvement in function, independence, and quality of life in chronic spinal cord injury

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NervGen Pharma Corp. (“NervGen” or the “Company") (TSXV: NGEN) (NASDAQ: NGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class neuroreparative therapeutics for spinal cord injury (SCI) and other neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions, today announced the Company will present at Unite2Fight Paralysis’ 20th Annual Science and Advocacy Symposium, which is being held February 15-17, 2026, in Washington, DC.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Emerging Therapies with Challenges and Opportunities for the Future



Format: Presentation and Panel Discussion



Date/Time: Sunday, February 15th, 2026, 4:15-5:00 pm ET



Presenter: Adam Rogers, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, NervGen



Participants: Keith Tansey, MD, PhD, FASNR, FASIA, Director, Clinical Research at Lifeward

Kristen Gill, OTD, OTR/L, CPAM, Food and Drug Administration (FDA)





About Unite2Fight Paralysis’ 20th Annual Science and Advocacy Symposium

Unite2Fight Paralysis is a nonprofit organization that exists to unite and empower the international spinal cord injury community to cure paralysis through advocacy, education, and support for research with the vision that every person has equal access to treatments that will restore health and independence after spinal cord injury. The Annual Science and Advocacy Symposium is Unite2Fight Paralysis’ flagship event and serves as a central convening forum for the spinal cord injury community. Now in its 20th year, the symposium brings together leading scientists, clinicians, industry partners, policymakers, advocates, and individuals living with spinal cord injury to share scientific progress, align on research and policy priorities, and strengthen collaboration across disciplines. Through scientific sessions, panel discussions, and direct engagement with federal policymakers, the event bridges innovation and advocacy to drive continued progress in spinal cord injury research, treatment, and care.

About NervGen Pharma

NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (NASDAQ: NGEN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class neuroreparative therapeutics for spinal cord injury (SCI) and other neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions. The Company’s mission is to transform the lives of individuals living with SCI by enabling the nervous system to repair itself. NervGen’s lead therapeutic candidate, NVG-291, is a subcutaneously administered, neuroreparative peptide. NVG-291 was evaluated in the Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI Study in individuals with chronic SCI between 1 to 10 years post-injury and is the first pharmacologic candidate to demonstrate durable improvement in function, independence, and quality of life. The Company’s Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI Study in individuals with subacute SCI is ongoing, alongside preparation for a Phase 3 clinical trial in chronic SCI. NVG-291 has received Fast Track designation from the FDA and Orphan Drug designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of SCI. Through NVG-291 and the Company’s next-generation candidate, NVG-300, NervGen is pursuing a pharmacologic approach to transform the treatment paradigm for neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. For more information, visit www.nervgen.com and follow NervGen on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Huitt Tracey, Investors

htracey@nervgen.com

604.537.2094

David Schull or Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., Media

Russo Partners

David.Schull@russopartnersllc.com

Ignacio.Guerrero-Ros@russopartnersllc.com

858.717.2310

Bill Adams, Chief Financial Officer

info@nervgen.com

778.731.1711

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note and Forward Looking-Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Such forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to, the Company’s current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements, or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements, and the words “may”, “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “trend”, “indication”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “likely” or “potential”, or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to: the Company's participation in the Unite2Fight Paralysis' 20th Annual Science and Advocacy Symposium; the content and timing of the Company's presentation; the Company’s potentially best-in-class candidate, NVG-291; the potential broad therapeutic applications of NVG-291; the future growth of the Company; the Company’s mission to transform the lives of individuals living with spinal cord injury; the Company’s pursuit to revolutionize the treatment paradigm for neurotraumatic conditions with significant unmet medical need; the objectives, planned clinical endpoints, timing, expected rate of enrollment, and final results from our Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of NVG-291 in individuals with spinal cord injury; and the creation of neuroreparative therapeutics to enable the nervous system to repair itself in settings of neurotrauma and neurologic disease. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the company in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. In making forward-looking statements, the Company has relied on various assumptions, including, but not limited to: its ability to obtain future funding on favorable terms, if at all; the accuracy of its financial projections; obtaining positive results in its clinical trials; its ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; its ability to arrange for the manufacturing of its product candidates and technologies; and general business, market and economic conditions. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, a lack of revenue, insufficient funding, reliance upon key personnel, the uncertainty of the clinical development process, competition, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s most recently filed prospectus supplement, short form base shelf prospectus, annual information form, financial statements and management discussion and analysis all of which can be found on NervGen’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in NervGen’s Form F-10/A filed on EDGAR at www.edgar.com. All clinical development plans are subject to additional funding. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made in this news release. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.