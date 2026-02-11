GlobalFoundries Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

MALTA, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GF) (Nasdaq: GFS) today announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Key Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue of $1.830 billion

Gross margin of 27.8% and Non-IFRS gross margin (1) of 29.0%

of 29.0% Operating margin of 13.9% and Non-IFRS operating margin (1) of 18.3%

of 18.3% Net income of $200 million and Non-IFRS net income (1) of $310 million

of $310 million Diluted earnings per share of $0.36 and Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share (1) of $0.55

of $0.55 Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA (1) of $641 million

of $641 million Ending cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $4.0 billion

Net cash provided by operating activities of $374 million and Non-IFRS adjusted free cash flow(1) of $264 million





Key Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $6.791 billion

Gross margin of 24.9% and Non-IFRS gross margin (1) of 26.1%

of 26.1% Operating margin of 11.7% and Non-IFRS operating margin (1) of 15.7%

of 15.7% Net income of $888 million and Non-IFRS net income (1) $965 million

$965 million Diluted earnings per share of $1.59 and Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share (1) of $1.72

of $1.72 Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA (1) of $2.357 billion

of $2.357 billion Year to date net cash provided by operating activities of $1.731 billion and Non-IFRS adjusted free cash flow(1) of $1.157 billion





“GF delivered a strong fourth quarter, with revenue, gross margin, operating margin and earnings per share at or above the high end of the guidance ranges,” said Tim Breen, CEO of GF. “As a result of the team’s strong execution, disciplined cost management, and relentless focus on profitability, we grew Non-IFRS gross margin by nearly 400 basis points year-over-year in the fourth quarter. In addition, our recent acquisitions are expanding GF’s capabilities into a diversified, holistic technology solutions provider, and our differentiated technology and footprint are proving an excellent fit serving the AI Data Center, Physical AI, and on-shoring megatrends defining our industry.”

GF also announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase authorization of up to $500 million of its common stock. Under the repurchase authorization, GF may purchase shares of its common stock on a discretionary basis from time to time through open market repurchases, in privately negotiated transactions, through purchases made in compliance with Rule 10b-18 and/or Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, or other means. The actual timing and amount of any share repurchases remains subject to a variety of factors, including stock price, trading volume, market conditions, compliance with applicable legal requirements, and other general business considerations. The authorization does not require GF to repurchase any specific number of shares of common stock. The authorization is valid for an initial period of 12 months and may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time.

Recent Business Highlights

In January 2026, GF announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Synopsys’ ARC Processor IP Solutions business. The proposed acquisition includes the ARC-V, ARC-Classic, ARC VPX-DSP and ARC NPX NPU product lines as well as the applications-specific instruction set (ASIP) processor tools including ASIP Designer and ASIP Programmer. Upon closing, these assets and expert teams will be integrated with MIPS, a GlobalFoundries company, to deliver a comprehensive processor IP suite, especially tailored for physical AI applications. The expanded offering will enhance engagement through IP licensing and software, enabling faster time-to-market for GF’s customers. The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

In November 2025, GF announced a long-term strategic partnership with Navitas to strengthen and accelerate U.S.-based gallium nitride (GaN) technology, design and manufacturing. Together, the companies will collaborate, develop and deliver advanced solutions for critical applications in high power markets that demand the highest efficiency and power density, including AI datacenters, performance computing, energy and grid infrastructure and industrial electrification.

In November 2025, GF acquired Advanced Micro Foundry (AMF), a dedicated silicon photonics company based in Singapore, with strong manufacturing expertise and proprietary technical innovation that serve growth areas such as AI data centers and advanced telecom networks. The acquisition is expected to accelerate GF’s silicon photonics roadmap, broaden its customer base, and drive opportunities for scale and geographic synergies in Singapore.

In November 2025, GF acquired Infinilink, a design-focused company with deep expertise in high-speed connectivity chips, including SerDes, optical transceiver chipsets and monolithic silicon photonics. Based in Egypt, Infinilink’s engineering talent and IP enhance GF’s in‑house design capabilities and will help a broad range of customers strengthen their optical roadmaps and design into GF.





(1) See “Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS” for a detailed reconciliation of Non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. See “Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)” for further discussion on these Non-IFRS measures and why we believe they are useful.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.



Summary Quarterly Results

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts and wafer shipments)



Year-over-year Sequential Q4’25 Q3’25 Q4’24 Q4’25 vs Q4’24 Q4’25 vs Q3’25 Net revenue $ 1,830 $ 1,688 $ 1,830 $ — — % $ 142 8 % Gross profit $ 508 $ 419 $ 449 $ 59 13 % $ 89 21 % Gross margin 27.8 % 24.8 % 24.5 % +330bps +300bps Non-IFRS gross profit(1) $ 530 $ 439 $ 464 $ 66 14 % $ 91 21 % Non-IFRS gross margin(1) 29.0 % 26.0 % 25.4 % +360bps +300bps Operating profit (loss) $ 255 $ 195 $ (701 ) $ 956 136 % $ 60 31 % Operating margin 13.9 % 11.6 % (38.3

)%

+5,220bps +230bps Non-IFRS operating profit(1) $ 335 $ 260 $ 285 $ 50 18 % $ 75 29 % Non-IFRS operating margin(1) 18.3 % 15.4 % 15.6 % +270bps +290bps Net income (loss) $ 200 $ 249 $ (729 ) $ 929 127 % $ (49 ) (20 )%

Net income (loss) margin 10.9 % 14.8 % (39.8

)%

+5,070bps (390)bps Non-IFRS net income(1) $ 310 $ 232 $ 256 $ 54 21 % $ 78 34 % Non-IFRS net income margin(1) 16.9 % 13.7 % 14.0 % +290bps +320bps Diluted earnings (loss) per share ("EPS") $ 0.36 $ 0.44 $ (1.32 ) $ 1.68 127 % $ (0.08 ) (18 )%

Non-IFRS diluted EPS(1) $ 0.55 $ 0.41 $ 0.46 $ 0.09 20 % $ 0.14 34 % Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 641 $ 573 $ 661 $ (20 ) (3 )%

$ 68 12 % Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 35.0 % 33.9 % 36.1 % (110)bps +110bps Cash from operating activities $ 374 $ 595 $ 457 $ (83 ) (18 )%

$ (221 ) (37 )%

Wafer shipments (300mm equivalent)

(in thousands) 619 602 595 24 4 % 17 3 %

(1) See “Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS” for a detailed reconciliation of Non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. See “Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)” for further discussion on these Non-IFRS measures and why we believe they are useful.





GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.



Summary Annual Results

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts and wafer shipments)



Year-over-year FY2025 FY2024 FY2025 vs FY2024 Net revenue $ 6,791 $ 6,750 $ 41 1 % Gross profit $ 1,690 $ 1,651 $ 39 2 % Gross margin 24.9 % 24.5 % +40bps Non-IFRS gross profit(1) $ 1,773 $ 1,709 $ 64 4 % Non-IFRS gross margin(1) 26.1 % 25.3 % +80bps Operating profit (loss) $ 797 $ (214 ) $ 1,011 472 % Operating margin 11.7 % (3.2 )% +1,490bps Non-IFRS operating profit(1) $ 1,066 $ 920 $ 146 16 % Non-IFRS operating margin(1) 15.7 % 13.6 % +210bps Net income (loss) $ 888 $ (262 ) $ 1,150 439 % Net income (loss) margin 13.1 % (3.9 )% +1,700bps Non-IFRS net income(1) $ 965 $ 870 $ 95 11 % Non-IFRS net income margin(1) 14.2 % 12.9 % +130bps Diluted EPS $ 1.59 $ (0.48 ) $ 2.07 431 % Non-IFRS diluted EPS(1) $ 1.72 $ 1.56 $ 0.16 10 % Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 2,357 $ 2,475 $ (118 ) (5 )% Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 34.7 % 36.7 % (200)bps Cash from operating activities $ 1,731 $ 1,722 $ 9 1 % Wafer shipments (300mm equivalent) (in thousands) 2,345 2,124 221 10 %

(1) See “Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS” for a detailed reconciliation of Non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. See “Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)” for further discussion on these Non-IFRS measures and why we believe they are useful.





GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.



Summary of First Quarter 2026 Guidance(1)

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)



IFRS Share-based compensation(3) Non-IFRS(2) Net revenue $1,625 ± $25 Gross margin(2) 26.0% ± 100bps ~100bps 27.0% ± 100bps Operating expenses(2) $272 ± $10 ~$47 $225 ± $10 Operating margin(2) 9.3% ± 190bps ~390bps 13.2% ± 180bps Diluted EPS(2)(4) $0.23 ± $0.05 ~$0.12 $0.35 ± $0.05 Fully Diluted Share Count ~560

(1) The Guidance provided contains forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The Guidance includes management’s beliefs and assumptions and is based on information that is available as of the date of this release.



(2) Non-IFRS gross margin, Non-IFRS operating expenses, Non-IFRS operating margin and Non-IFRS diluted EPS are Non-IFRS measures and, for purposes of the Guidance only, are defined as gross profit as a percent of revenue, operating profit as a percent of revenue, operating expenses and diluted EPS, all before share-based compensation, respectively. See “Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)” for further discussion on these Non-IFRS measures and why we believe they are useful.



(3) We expect share-based compensation of $16 million and $47 million in cost of revenue and operating expenses, respectively. The Non-IFRS margin impacts are calculated by dividing share-based compensation by net revenue, and the Non-IFRS diluted EPS impact is calculated by dividing share-based compensation by the fully diluted share count.



(4) Included in IFRS and Non-IFRS diluted EPS is net interest income (expense) and other income (expense) which we estimate will be between $2 million and $10 million for the first quarter 2026. Also included in diluted EPS is income tax expense which we estimate will be between $17 million and $35 million for the first quarter 2026.





GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.



Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net revenue $ 1,830 $ 1,830 $ 6,791 $ 6,750 Cost of revenue 1,322 1,381 5,101 5,099 Gross profit $ 508 $ 449 $ 1,690 $ 1,651 Operating expenses: Research and development 133 121 518 496 Selling, general and administrative 120 93 375 427 Restructuring charges — 1 — 7 Impairment charges — 935 — 935 Operating expenses $ 253 $ 1,150 $ 893 $ 1,865 Operating profit (loss) $ 255 $ (701 ) $ 797 $ (214 ) Finance income (expense), net 17 15 66 56 Other income (expense), net 2 (1 ) 48 (12 ) Income tax expense (74 ) (42 ) (23 ) (92 ) Net income (loss) $ 200 $ (729 ) $ 888 $ (262 ) Attributable to: Shareholders of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. 199 (730 ) 885 (265 ) Non-controlling interests 1 1 3 3 EPS: Basic $ 0.36 $ (1.32 ) $ 1.59 $ (0.48 ) Diluted $ 0.36 $ (1.32 ) $ 1.59 $ (0.48 ) Shares used in EPS calculation: Basic 556 553 555 553 Diluted 560 553 558 553





GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited, in millions)



As of December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,809 $ 2,192 Marketable securities 1,241 1,194 Receivables, prepayments and other 1,578 1,406 Inventories 1,577 1,624 Current assets $ 6,205 $ 6,416 Property, plant and equipment, net $ 7,223 $ 7,762 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,368 660 Marketable securities 939 839 Right-of-use assets 569 498 Other assets 837 624 Non-current assets $ 10,936 $ 10,383 Total assets $ 17,141 $ 16,799 Liabilities and equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 86 $ 753 Other current liabilities 2,282 2,291 Current liabilities $ 2,368 $ 3,044 Non-current portion of long-term debt $ 1,065 $ 1,053 Non-current portion of lease obligations 487 424 Other liabilities 1,238 1,454 Non-current liabilities $ 2,790 $ 2,931 Total liabilities $ 5,158 $ 5,975 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock / additional paid-in capital $ 24,231 $ 24,025 Accumulated deficit (12,381 ) (13,266 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 78 17 Non-controlling interests 55 48 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,141 $ 16,799





GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in millions)



Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 200 $ (729 ) $ 888 $ (262 ) Depreciation and amortization 313 378 1,314 1,568 Finance (income) expense, net and other (10 ) (28 ) 3 (38 ) Deferred income taxes 117 6 27 72 Impairment charges — 935 — 935 Net change in working capital (274 ) (91 ) (538 ) (619 ) Other non-cash operating activities 28 (14 ) 37 66 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 374 $ 457 $ 1,731 $ 1,722 Investing Activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets $ (208 ) $ (135 ) $ (722 ) $ (625 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (451 ) — (682 ) (69 ) Proceeds from government grants 98 6 148 10 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 57 24 170 56 Net purchases of marketable securities (28 ) 14 (128 ) (496 ) Other investing activities 5 (1 ) (60 ) (1 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (527 ) $ (92 ) $ (1,274 ) $ (1,125 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of equity instruments, net of taxes paid $ (2 ) $ — $ (5 ) $ 21 Purchases of treasury stock — — — (200 ) Proceeds (repayment) of debt, net (51 ) (452 ) (840 ) (606 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (53 ) $ (452 ) $ (845 ) $ (785 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (1 ) (7 ) 5 (7 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (207 ) $ (94 ) $ (383 ) $ (195 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 2,016 2,286 2,192 2,387 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 1,809 $ 2,192 $ 1,809 $ 2,192





GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.



Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Gross profit Selling, General & Administrative Research & Development Operating profit Other income (expense) Income tax (expense) benefit Net income Diluted EPS As Reported $ 508 $ 120 $ 133 $ 255 $ 2 $ (74 ) $ 200 $ 0.36 IFRS margins(1) 27.8 % 13.9 % 10.9 % Share-based compensation 16 (25 ) (15 ) 56 — (1 ) 55 0.10 Structural optimization(2) 4 (2 ) (1 ) 7 — 1 8 0.01 Amortization of acquired intangibles and other acquisition related charges 2 (13 ) (2 ) 17 1 (2 ) 16 0.03 Revaluation of equity investments — — — — (4 ) — (4 ) (0.01 ) Tax matters(3) — — — — — 35 35 0.06 Non-IFRS measures(1) $ 530 $ 80 $ 115 $ 335 $ (1 ) $ (41 ) $ 310 $ 0.55 Non-IFRS margins(1) 29.0 % 18.3 % 16.9 %





Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Gross profit Selling, General & Administrative Research & Development Operating profit Other income (expense) Income tax (expense) benefit Net income Diluted EPS As Reported $ 419 $ 100 $ 124 $ 195 $ 8 $ 28 $ 249 $ 0.44 IFRS margins(1) 24.8 % 11.6 % 14.8 % Share-based compensation 15 (28 ) (12 ) 55 — (2 ) 53 0.09 Structural optimization(2) 5 (1 ) — 6 — (2 ) 4 0.01 Amortization of acquired intangibles and other acquisition related charges — (3 ) (1 ) 4 (1 ) — 3 0.01 Revaluation of equity investments — — — — (7 ) — (7 ) (0.01 ) Tax matters(3) — — — — — (70 ) (70 ) (0.13 ) Non-IFRS measures(1) $ 439 $ 68 $ 111 $ 260 $ — $ (46 ) $ 232 $ 0.41 Non-IFRS margins(1) 26.0 % 15.4 % 13.7 %





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Gross profit Selling, General & Administrative Research & Development Operating profit Other income (expense) Income tax (expense) benefit Net income (loss) Diluted EPS As Reported $ 449 $ 93 $ 121 $ (701 ) $ (1 ) $ (42 ) $ (729 ) $ (1.32 ) IFRS margins(1) 24.5 % (38.3

)%

(39.8

)%

Share-based compensation 15 (22 ) (8 ) 45 — — 45 0.09 Structural optimization(2) — (2 ) (1 ) 3 — — 3 0.01 Amortization of acquired intangibles and other acquisition related charges — — (2 ) 2 — — 2 — Impairment charges — — — 935 — — 935 1.68 Restructuring charges — — — 1 — — 1 — Income tax effect(4) — — — — — (1 ) (1 ) — Non-IFRS measures(1) $ 464 $ 69 $ 110 $ 285 $ (1 ) $ (43 ) $ 256 $ 0.46 Non-IFRS margins(1) 25.4 % 15.6 % 14.0 %

(1) See “Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)” for further discussion on these Non-IFRS measures and why we believe they are useful.



(2) Structural optimization represents costs associated with employee workforce reductions, manufacturing footprint alignment and liquidation charges.



(3) Comprised of net non-cash deferred tax asset recognition and foreign exchange rate impact.



(4) Relates to restructuring charges, structural optimization and amortization of acquired intangibles and other acquisition related charges.





GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.



Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 Gross profit Selling, General & Administrative Research & Development Operating profit Other income (expense) Income tax (expense) benefit Net income Diluted EPS As Reported $ 1,690 $ 375 $ 518 $ 797 $ 48 $ (23 ) $ 888 $ 1.59 IFRS margins(1) 24.9 % 11.7 % 13.1 % Share-based compensation 61 (102 ) (42 ) 205 — (7 ) 198 0.35 Structural optimization(2) 20 (13 ) (6 ) 39 (24 ) (4 ) 11 0.02 Amortization of acquired intangibles and other acquisition related charges 2 (18 ) (5 ) 25 (31 ) 4 (2 ) — Revaluation of equity investments — — — — (17 ) — (17 ) (0.03 ) Litigation matters — — — — 9 (1 ) 8 0.01 Tax matters(3) — — — — — (121 ) (121 ) (0.22 ) Non-IFRS measures(1) $ 1,773 $ 242 $ 465 $ 1,066 $ (15 ) $ (152 ) $ 965 $ 1.72 Non-IFRS margins(1) 26.1 % 15.7 % 14.2 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Gross profit Selling, General & Administrative Research & Development Operating profit Other income (expense) Income tax (expense) benefit Net income (loss) Diluted EPS As Reported $ 1,651 $ 427 $ 496 $ (214 ) $ (12 ) $ (92 ) $ (262 ) $ (0.48 ) IFRS margins(1) 24.5 % (3.2

)%

(3.9

)%

Share-based compensation 58 (98 ) (31 ) 187 — — 187 0.34 Structural optimization(2) — (2 ) (1 ) 3 — — 3 0.01 Amortization of acquired intangibles and other acquisition related charges — — (2 ) 2 — — 2 — Impairment charges — — — 935 — — 935 1.68 Restructuring Charges — — — 7 — — 7 0.01 Tax effect(4) — — — — — (2 ) (2 ) — Non-IFRS measures(1) $ 1,709 $ 327 $ 462 $ 920 $ (12 ) $ (94 ) $ 870 $ 1.56 Non-IFRS margins(1) 25.3 % 13.6 % 12.9 %

(1) See “Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)” for further discussion on these Non-IFRS measures and why we believe they are useful.



(2) Structural optimization represents costs associated with employee workforce reductions, manufacturing footprint alignment and liquidation charges.



(3) Comprised of net non-cash deferred tax asset recognition and foreign exchange rate impact.



(4) Relates to restructuring charges, structural optimization and amortization of acquired intangibles and other acquisition related charges.





GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc



Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS

Non-IFRS Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)

(Unaudited, in millions)



Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 374 $ 595 $ 457 $ 1,731 $ 1,722 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (208 ) (189 ) (135 ) (722 ) (625 ) Add: Proceeds from government grants 98 45 6 148 10 Total capital expenditures net of proceeds from government grants $ (110 ) (144 ) (129 ) (574 ) (615 ) Non-IFRS adjusted free cashflow(1) $ 264 $ 451 $ 328 $ 1,157 $ 1,107 Non-IFRS adjusted free cash flow margin(1) 14.4 % 26.7 % 17.9 % 17.0 % 16.4 %

(1) See “Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)” for further discussion on this Non-IFRS measure and why we believe it is useful.





Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS

Non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA(1)

(Unaudited, in millions)



Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2025 September 30,2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net revenue $ 1,830 $ 1,688 $ 1,830 $ 6,791 $ 6,750 Net income (loss) 200 249 (729 ) 888 (262 ) Net income (loss) margin 10.9 % 14.8 % (39.8

)%

13.1 % (3.9 )% Depreciation and amortization 313 314 378 1,314 1,568 Finance expense 23 23 34 93 145 Finance income (40 ) (41 ) (49 ) (159 ) (201 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 74 (28 ) 42 23 92 Share-based compensation 56 55 45 205 187 Restructuring charges — — 1 — 7 Impairment charges — — 935 — 935 Structural optimization 7 6 3 15 3 Revaluation of equity investments (4 ) (7 ) — (17 ) — Litigation claims — — — 9 — Other acquisition related charges 12 2 1 (14 ) 1 Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 641 $ 573 $ 661 $ 2,357 $ 2,475 Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 35.0 % 33.9 % 36.1 % 34.7 % 36.7 %

(1) See “Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)” for further discussion on this Non-IFRS measure and why we believe it is useful.



GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.

Financial Measures (Non-IFRS)

In addition to the financial information presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), this press release includes the following Non-IFRS financial measures: Non-IFRS gross profit, Non-IFRS operating profit, Non-IFRS operating expense, Non-IFRS net income, Non-IFRS selling, general and administrative, Non-IFRS research and development, Non-IFRS other income (expense), Non-IFRS income tax benefit (expense), Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share (“EPS”), Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA, Non-IFRS adjusted free cash flow and any related margins. We define each of Non-IFRS gross profit, Non-IFRS selling, general and administrative, Non-IFRS research and development, Non-IFRS operating profit, Non-IFRS other income (expense), Non-IFRS income tax benefit (expense) and Non-IFRS net income as gross profit, selling, general and administrative, research and development, operating profit, other income (expense), income tax benefit (expense), and net income (loss), respectively, adjusted for share-based compensation, structural optimization, amortization of acquired intangibles and other acquisition related charges, impairment charges, revaluation of equity investments, restructuring charges, litigation claims, tax matters, and any associated income tax effects. We define Non-IFRS operating expense as Non-IFRS gross profit minus Non-IFRS operating profit. We define Non-IFRS diluted EPS as Non-IFRS net income divided by the diluted shares outstanding. We define Non-IFRS adjusted free cash flow as cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets plus proceeds from government grants related to capital expenditures. We define Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for the impact of finance expense, finance income, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, revaluation of equity investments, structural optimization, litigation claims and acquisition related charges. We define each of Non-IFRS gross margin, Non-IFRS operating margin, Non-IFRS net income margin, Non-IFRS adjusted free cash flow margin and Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA margin as Non-IFRS gross profit, Non-IFRS operating profit, Non-IFRS net income, Non-IFRS adjusted free cash flow and Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA, respectively, divided by net revenue. Any adjustments described above that are zero for a given period are excluded from the “Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS” table. See “Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS” section for a detailed reconciliation of Non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

We believe that in addition to our results determined in accordance with IFRS, these Non-IFRS financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring our financial performance and highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. These Non-IFRS financial measures provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance that excludes certain gains, losses and non-cash charges that occur relatively infrequently and/or that we consider to be unrelated to our core operations. Management believes that Non-IFRS adjusted free cash flow as a Non-IFRS measure is helpful to investors as it provides insights into the nature and amount of cash the Company generates in the period.

Non-IFRS financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS. Our presentation of Non-IFRS measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently, which may limit their usefulness as comparative measures.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

GF will host a conference call with the financial community on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET) to review the fourth quarter and full year 2025 results in detail. Interested parties may join the scheduled conference call by registering at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/osibvq84/ .

The call will be webcast and can be accessed from the GF Investor Relations website https://investors.gf.com . A replay of the call will be available on the GF Investor Relations website within 24 hours of the actual call.

GF uses its Investor Relations website at https://investors.gf.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor this website, in addition to following GF’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, public conference calls and webcasts.

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for the automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented, global team delivers results with an unwavering focus on security, longevity, and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com. ©GlobalFoundries Inc. GF, GlobalFoundries, the GF logos and other GF marks are trademarks of GlobalFoundries Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-looking Statements and Third Party Data

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” that reflect our current expectations and views of future events. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, future guidance, product development, business strategy and plans, and market trends, opportunities and positioning. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, forecasts, projections and limited information available at the time they are made. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall,” "outlook," "on track" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. Any inaccuracy in our assumptions and estimates could affect the realization of the expectations or forecasts in these forward-looking statements. For example, our business could be impacted by geopolitical conditions such as the ongoing political and trade tensions with China and the continuation of conflicts in Ukraine and Israel; ongoing political developments in the United States, and in particular, any political and policy-related changes that may impact our industry and the market generally, such as the imposition of trade controls, tariffs and counter-tariffs between the United States and its trade partners and new legislation; the market for our products may develop or recover more slowly than expected or than it has in the past; we may fail to achieve the full benefits of our restructuring plan; our operating results may fluctuate more than expected; there may be significant fluctuations in our results of operations and cash flows related to our revenue recognition or otherwise; a network or data security incident that allows unauthorized access to our network or data or our customers’ data could result in a system disruption, loss of data or damage our reputation; we could experience interruptions or performance problems associated with our technology, including a service outage; global economic conditions could deteriorate, including due to rising inflation and any potential recession; the expected benefits of our announced partnerships may fail to materialize; and we may fail to achieve the expected results or operations from funding received (including awards under the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act and New York State Green CHIPS) and our expected results and planned or further expansions and operations may not proceed as planned if funding we expect to receive is delayed or withheld for any reason. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Moreover, we operate in a competitive and rapidly changing market, and new risks may emerge from time to time. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements are based on our historical performance and on our current plans, estimates and projections in light of information currently available to us, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, neither we, nor any other person, assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these statements. Recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and should not be construed as statements of fact. Except to the extent required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update any information or any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, subsequent events or any other circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a discussion of potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors and cautionary statements in our 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F, current reports on Form 6-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of our SEC filings are available on our Investor Relations website, investors.gf.com , or from the SEC website, www.sec.gov .

