2026 Who's Who in the Gulf Directory - The Definitive Guide to the Region's Most Influential Business, Political & Cultural Leaders

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Who's Who in the Gulf" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The new edition of Who's Who in the Gulf profiles the lives and achievements of thousands of the most distinguished men and women from the Gulf States of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.



From heads of state, politicians, religious leaders and ambassadors, to the eminent and successful in business, finance, technology, film, music, fashion, sport, literature and the performing arts, Who's Who in the Gulf is one of the most useful reference books for anyone needing quick and authoritative information on the leading personalities in the Gulf States.



Who's Who in the Gulf includes up-to-date:

Biographies of the most influential men and women in the Gulf States.

Entries are included on merit, achievement and their continuing interest and importance.

Each biography includes details of; nationality, date and place of birth, education, marital and family details, past career and current position, honours, awards and publications, leisure interests and contact details.

Who's Who in the Gulf will be of special interest to public and academic libraries, international organizations, embassies, businesses, the media, scientific and professional bodies and anyone with an interest in the Middle East.



For an up-to-date understanding of the key personalities in this vital region of the Middle East, Who's Who in the Gulf is a must!



For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u2lvc4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.