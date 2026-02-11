abercrombie kids Launches Baby & Toddler Collection, Expanding its Offerings to Include Newborn to 5T Sizes

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- abercrombie kids, the children’s extension of Abercrombie & Fitch and a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), is expanding its size offerings with the launch of its new Baby & Toddler Collection. The introduction marks the brand’s first expansion into baby and toddler clothing, with sizes ranging from newborn to 5T, allowing families to dress their children in abercrombie styles from their earliest moments.

Known as a global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for kids, the abercrombie kids brand has historically served boys and girls in sizes 5 to 18. This new collection was developed in response to consistent customer demand for baby and toddler apparel that reflects the brand’s focus on quality, comfort and elevated style. The product offering will be available online at Abercrombie.com beginning Feb. 11, 2026.

Designed for everyday wear, playtime, special events and everything in between, the Baby & Toddler Collection brings Abercrombie & Fitch’s signature approach to children’s clothing to the earliest stages of life. The assortment features soft, durable fabrics, versatile silhouettes and classic detailing intended to support comfort and ease of movement. With the addition of newborn, baby and toddler sizing, abercrombie kids now offers apparel across every stage of childhood, creating a single, trusted destination for families.

“This has been the number one request from our customers as both parents and kids love the fashion and comfort that we uniquely deliver,” said Corey Robinson, chief product officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “By extending abercrombie kids to include baby and toddler apparel, we are now able to outfit the entire family, from newborn through kids of all ages, reinforcing abercrombie kids as the destination for consistent quality, fit and style that grows with families over time.”

The abercrombie kids Baby & Toddler Collection offers nearly 100 new styles for boys and girls, including tops, bottoms, dresses, baby bodysuits, rompers and outerwear. Pricing ranges from $13 to $65 with all styles available now on Abercrombie.com.

