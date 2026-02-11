Kashable Partners with Creative Benefits for Educators to Expand Financial Wellness Programs for Florida Educators

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kashable , today announced a new partnership with the Creative Benefits for Educators (CBE) to deliver expanded financial wellness solutions to Florida public-school educators while strengthening access to responsible credit at a time of growing financial pressure across the profession.

Through this collaboration, Florida Education Association (FEA) union members and public-sector employees statewide will gain access to Kashable’s affordable, payroll-integrated lending solutions, which include a full suite of financial wellness offerings such as live financial coaching, credit monitoring, and more.

Financial wellness is an ongoing concern as educators and public-sector workers seek to manage unexpected expenses, reduce reliance on high-cost credit, and improve overall economic stability during unpredictable times. Already supporting millions of U.S.- based private- and public-sector employees through socially responsible, low-cost loans and free credit monitoring, Kashable is uniquely positioned to help school districts strengthen financial wellness across their workforces and assist in retaining key employees.

Kashable Co-founder and Co-CEO Einat Steklov said, “Financial stress is disruptive to employees and employers alike. Kashable is committed to providing a distinctive suite of solutions that helps put people on the path to building wealth and long-term financial resilience. We are proud to welcome CBE to our partnership program in support of Florida’s educators.”