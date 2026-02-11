American Rebel Holdings Announces Strategic Transition to OTC Markets and Confirms Board Decision Not to Appeal Nasdaq Delisting Determination

Company remains fully reporting with the SEC; reaffirms growth strategy and longer-term goal to relist stronger on a national exchange

Nashville, Tennessee, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AREB; AREBW) (“American Rebel” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has determined that the Company will not appeal the Nasdaq Staff Delisting Determination received on February 4, 2026, and will instead pursue a structured transition to OTC Markets, where the Company expects to initially seek quotation on OTCID, with the goal of pursuing an upgrade to OTCQB (and potentially higher tiers) as eligibility requirements are met.

The Company emphasized that it intends to remain a fully reporting public company and will continue its commitment to timely and transparent disclosure to provide liquidity options for existing shareholders and stakeholders.

Strategic rationale

“After extensive consultation with our professional resource teams, we believe that—despite shareholder-friendly corporate actions designed to protect shareholders with minimum holdings—the volatility of the Nasdaq market and its impact on our share price, combined with increasingly stringent continued listing standards, including proposed minimum market capitalization and minimum bid price requirements, has created an untenable environment for most, if not all, small-cap companies,” said Andy Ross, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. “We are fortunate to have strategic advisors and a clear plan to transition to the OTC Markets, initially at OTCID and then progressing to the OTCQB or OTCQX as we meet the requirements to strengthen visibility and liquidity. Our focus now is to recalibrate, access capital efficiently, and execute on our mid-term objective of relisting—bigger, better and stronger—while evaluating all platforms, including the NYSE and emerging exchange opportunities such as the Texas Stock Exchange.”

Business momentum and path forward

Over the Company’s nearly four-year Nasdaq tenure, American Rebel has executed meaningful strategic actions, including:

“American Rebel is making this decision from a position of determination and focus,” Ross added. “This is about prioritizing execution—building the business, expanding our brands, and pursuing growth initiatives with discipline—while maintaining public-company transparency and positioning the Company for a return to a national exchange.”

Nasdaq determination and timing

Nasdaq notified the Company that it is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. Nasdaq indicated that the bid price of the Company’s listed securities closed below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days from December 17, 2025 through January 30, 2026.

Nasdaq further indicated that, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iv), the Company is not eligible for a compliance period because the Company has effected a reverse stock split within the prior one-year period and/or effected one or more reverse stock splits within the prior two-year period with a cumulative ratio of 250-to-1 or more. Nasdaq noted that the Company has effected four reverse stock splits since October 2024 with a cumulative ratio of 1-for-90,000.

In addition, Nasdaq indicated that the Company’s warrants (AREBW) are subject to delisting pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5560(a), which requires the underlying security to be listed on Nasdaq.

Because the Company has determined not to appeal, Nasdaq has indicated the Company’s securities are scheduled to be suspended from trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market at the opening of business on February 13, 2026, and that Nasdaq intends to file a Form 25-NSE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to remove the Company’s securities from listing and registration on Nasdaq.

The Company expects to provide additional updates regarding its OTC Markets transition as they become available. The Company cautions that quotation on OTC Markets is subject to the submission and approval of applicable forms and the actions of third-party broker-dealers, and therefore timing cannot be assured.

Q&A responses:

Q: Is the company going private?



A: “No. We intend to remain a fully reporting public company.”

Q: Will shareholders lose their shares?



A: “No. Shareholders retain ownership; we expect shares to transition to OTC quotation following Nasdaq’s suspension process, subject to OTC procedures.”

Q: Why not appeal?



A: “Given the evolving small-cap listing environment and our strategic priorities, we believe the most value-focused path is to transition efficiently and execute on operations, financing, and growth.”

Q: What’s the plan to relist?



A: “Strengthen fundamentals, improve capital access, expand operating momentum, and evaluate relisting options as conditions and eligibility support it.”

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. is a diversified public company focused on building American-made brands and growth platforms. The Company operates across multiple initiatives, including its Safe business and its expanding Beverage Division, and remains committed to disciplined execution, strategic growth, and shareholder transparency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected timing and impact of Nasdaq’s suspension and delisting process, the Company’s expected quotation on OTC Markets and pursuit of OTCQB or other tiers, access to capital, business momentum, and the Company’s goal of relisting on a national exchange. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may cause such differences include, among others, market conditions, the Company’s ability to satisfy OTC Markets eligibility criteria, the availability and terms of financing, operational execution, regulatory developments, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

