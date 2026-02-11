Boralex: Dividend Declaration

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per common share. This dividend will be paid on March 16, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 27, 2026. Boralex has designated this dividend as an eligible dividend within the meaning of Section 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and all provisions of provincial laws applicable to eligible dividends.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 35 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has increased by more than 50%, reaching 3,303 MW as at September 30, 2025. Since then, the Corporation has commissioned a new wind farm with a capacity of 100 MW, bringing total installed capacity to 3,403 MW as of today. We are developing a portfolio of projects in development and construction of 8 GW in wind, solar and storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Recognized as Best Corporate Citizen in Canada by Corporate Knights, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

