P10 Renamed Ridgepost Capital

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As disclosed on January 12, 2026, effective today P10, Inc. (“P10”) has been renamed Ridgepost Capital, Inc. (“Ridgepost Capital”). Beginning with today’s trading session, Ridgepost Capital will trade on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Texas under the symbol “RPC”.

About Ridgepost Capital

Ridgepost Capital (NYSE: RPC) is a leading private markets solutions provider with over $40 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. Ridgepost Capital invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. Ridgepost Capital’s products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. For additional information, please visit www.ridgepostcapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “believe,” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements discuss management’s current expectations, plans and objectives, and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans or expectations contemplated will be achieved. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

Ridgepost Capital Investor Contact:

info@ridgepostcapital.com

Ridgepost Capital Media Contact:

Josh Clarkson

Taylor Donahue

pro-ridgepost@prosek.com