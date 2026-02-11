Aurora Mobile Strategically Partners with PAG Pegasus Fund to Jointly Execute Data-Driven Investments; Issues Three-Year Warrants

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced a strategic partnership with affiliate entities of PAG Pegasus Fund LP (together “PAG Pegasus”), a leading Asia-focused investment fund. Leveraging Aurora Mobile’s proprietary big data capabilities, the two organizations will collaborate to identify and execute data- and AI-driven investment opportunities.

Under the terms of the strategic partnership, PAG Pegasus will allocate $10 million toward an investment strategy supported by Aurora Mobile’s data insights. The two companies will share in the investment returns based on realized fund performance. Separately, Aurora Mobile has reached an agreement to issue three-year warrants to PAG Pegasus. These warrants grant PAG Pegasus the right to purchase up to 725,000 American depositary shares (ADSs) at an exercise price of $13.80 per ADS. The exercise price represents a premium of approximately 85% over the Company’s average closing price of US$7.43 per ADS over the most recent 10 trading days. If fully exercised, the warrants would provide gross proceeds of $10 million for the Company.

Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, “We are excited to partner with PAG Pegasus to advance data- and AI-driven investment strategies. We will move forward at a disciplined pace, validating methodologies and scaling execution in a measured manner, while jointly exploring innovative investment models. Through this collaboration, we aim to create long-term value and achieve mutually beneficial growth in the intelligent investment space.”

Jack Li, Founder and Partner of PAG Pegasus Fund, said, “We have long recognized the value of Aurora Mobile’s data assets. Their uniqueness and deep insights are becoming increasingly evident as AI-driven investment continues to evolve. Through this partnership, we look forward to systematically transforming Aurora Mobile’s data capabilities into verifiable and scalable investment outcomes.”

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

