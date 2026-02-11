Kornit Digital Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Returned to revenue growth in 2025 with positive adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow

Successful peak season drives 11% increase in full-year impressions

Ended 2025 with ~$25 million in ARR from AIC; Building a more recurring, predictable business model

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a global leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. The results reflect Kornit’s progress in accelerating digital adoption in mass apparel production, expanding recurring revenues under the Company’s All-Inclusive Click (AIC) model, and strengthening its industry leadership position by replacing traditional screen printing with agile, on-demand digital solutions.

“The fourth quarter capped a year of disciplined execution. We returned to full-year revenue growth, achieved positive adjusted EBITDA, and generated strong operating cash flow,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of Kornit Digital. “A successful peak season helped drive full year impressions growth of 11%, demonstrating higher utilization across our installed base and increased adoption of digital production for longer runs. We exited the year with approximately $25 million in Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) from our All-Inclusive Click (AIC) program, and $15 million in AIC revenue for the full year, underscoring accelerating customer adoption.”

Mr. Samuel concluded, "We are entering 2026 with a growing pipeline of opportunities, and better visibility for the year. We expect to unveil breakthrough innovations this year designed to expand our addressable markets, accelerate digital adoption, and enable our customers to capture new growth opportunities. Our priorities remain clear: driving incremental impressions from the screen market, expanding the AIC program,

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results of Operations

  • Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $58.9 million compared with $60.7 million in the prior year period.
  • GAAP gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 48.7% compared with 51.3% in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 50.7% compared with 55.1% in the prior year period.
  • GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $32.2 million compared with $32.3 million in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses decreased by 3.1% to $27.1 million compared with the prior year period.
  • GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $1.7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared with net income of $2.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the prior year period.
  • Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $8.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $8.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $5.5 million compared with adjusted EBITDA of $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 9.3% compared with 13.8% in the prior year period.

Full Year 2025 Results of Operations

  • Total revenue for the full year 2025 was $208.2 million compared with $203.8 million in the prior year period.
  • GAAP gross profit margin for the full year 2025 was 44.3% compared with 45.0% in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 47.2% compared with 48.6% in the prior year period.
  • GAAP operating expenses for the full year 2025 were $126.8 million compared with $129.1 million in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses decreased by 2.5% to $107.1 million compared with the prior year period.
  • GAAP net loss for the full year 2025 was $13.5 million, or ($0.30) per diluted share, compared with net loss of $16.8 million, or ($0.35) per diluted share, for the full year 2024.
  • Non-GAAP net income for the full year 2025 was $14.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $10.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share for the full year 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2025 was $1.5 million compared with adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million for the full year 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2025 was 0.7% compared with 0.2% for the full year 2024.

First Quarter 2026 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2026, the Company currently expects revenues to be in the range of $45 million to $49 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin between negative 10% to negative 4% of revenue.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today, February 11, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. Israel time, to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with the investor community.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.kornit.com. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263. The toll-free Israeli number is 1 809 406 247.

To listen to a replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and enter confirmation code 13758004. The telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on February 25, 2026. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on Kornit’s Investor Relations website.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The Company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more, visit www.kornit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “planned,” or other similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, including the Company’s AIC program, statements regarding the Company’s results of operations and financial condition, including the Company’s guidance for the first quarter of 2026, and all statements that address developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the Company’s degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company’s Poly Pro and Presto products, and the Company’s Apollo direct-to-garment platform; the extent of the Company’s ability to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to continue to grow customer adoption of the AIC model; the development of the market for digital textile printing generally; the Company’s securities class action litigation expenses; and those additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” in Item 3.D of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and will not be updated by the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure

The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release and in the accompanying conference call to discuss the Company’s quarterly results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments to corresponding GAAP financial measures in order to exclude the impact of the following: share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets; restructuring expenses; foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842; and non-cash deferred tax income. 

The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as non-GAAP operating income (loss), which reflects the adjustments described in the preceding paragraph to the Company’s GAAP net income (loss), as further adjusted to exclude depreciation expense. 

The purpose of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures is to convey the Company’s performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the Company’s business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company’s business. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The reconciliation tables included below present a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. 
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(U.S. dollars in thousands) 
      
  December 31, December 31, 
  2025
 2024
 
  (Unaudited) (Audited) 
ASSETS     
CURRENT ASSETS:     
Cash and cash equivalents $35,476 $35,003 
Short-term bank deposit  368,446  205,934 
Marketable securities  53,926  222,937 
Trade receivables, net  60,796  65,459 
Inventory  47,211  60,342 
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses  29,661  25,714 
Total current assets  595,516  615,389 
      
LONG-TERM ASSETS:     
Marketable securities  33,332  48,086 
Deposits and other long-term assets  16,018  10,542 
Severance pay fund  385  306 
Property, plant and equipment, net  69,492  59,222 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  17,174  19,054 
Intangible assets, net  9,429  5,721 
Goodwill  29,164  29,164 
Total long-term assets  174,994  172,095 
      
Total assets  770,510  787,484 
      
      
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     
CURRENT LIABILITIES:     
Trade payables  6,059  9,019 
Employees and payroll accruals  13,214  13,101 
Deferred revenues and advances from customers  1,529  2,339 
Operating lease liabilities  3,886  3,311 
Other payables and accrued expenses  17,305  16,561 
Total current liabilities  41,993  44,331 
      
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:     
Accrued severance pay  1,155  1,051 
Operating lease liabilities  14,727  15,065 
Other long-term liabilities  62  138 
Total long-term liabilities  15,944  16,254 
      
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  712,573  726,899 
      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $770,510 $787,484 
      


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
    
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)
        
Revenues       
Products$45,674  $47,711  $156,086  $148,086 
Services 13,181   12,985   52,114   55,739 
Total revenues 58,855   60,696   208,200   203,825 
        
Cost of revenues       
Products 17,733   18,088   67,468   61,697 
Services 12,489   11,479   48,466   50,366 
Total cost of revenues 30,222   29,567   115,934   112,063 
        
Gross profit 28,633   31,129   92,266   91,762 
        
Operating expenses:       
Research and development, net 10,297   9,781   37,731   41,578 
Sales and marketing 14,559   15,200   58,722   58,413 
General and administrative 7,360   7,358   30,385   29,086 
Total operating expenses 32,216   32,339   126,838   129,077 
        
Operating loss (3,583)  (1,210)  (34,572)  (37,315)
        
Financial income, net 5,531   3,849   21,919   22,350 
Income (loss) before taxes on income 1,948   2,639   (12,653)  (14,965)
        
Taxes on income 297   423   865   1,835 
Net income (loss)$1,651  $2,216  $(13,518) $(16,800)
        
Basic income (loss) per share$0.04  $0.05  $(0.30) $(0.35)
        
        
Weighted average number of shares       
used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 45,103,991   47,180,390   45,244,517   47,482,820 
        
        
Diluted income (loss) per share$0.03  $0.05  $(0.30) $(0.35)
        
        
Weighted average number of shares       
used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 47,439,631   48,222,449   45,244,517   47,482,820 
        


    
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
         
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
         
Revenues$58,855  $60,696  $208,200  $203,825 
         
         
GAAP cost of revenues$30,222  $29,567  $115,934  $112,063 
Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1) (508)  (524)  (2,095)  (2,018)
Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1) (363)  (409)  (1,556)  (1,703)
Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (2) (151)  (176)  (601)  (936)
Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (2) (161)  (160)  (640)  (640)
Restructuring expenses (3) -   (1,067)  (1,055)  (1,981)
Non-GAAP cost of revenues$29,039  $27,231  $109,987  $104,785 
         
         
GAAP gross profit$28,633  $31,129  $92,266  $91,762 
Gross profit adjustments 1,183   2,336   5,947   7,278 
Non-GAAP gross profit$29,816  $33,465  $98,213  $99,040 
         
         
GAAP operating expenses$32,216  $32,339  $126,838  $129,077 
Share-based compensation (1) (4,372)  (4,151)  (18,292)  (18,035)
Intangible assets amortization (2) (74)  (88)  (297)  (350)
Restructuring expenses (3) (633)  (105)  (1,180)  (862)
Non-GAAP operating expenses$27,137  $27,995  $107,069  $109,830 
         
         
GAAP Financial income, net$5,531  $3,849  $21,919  $22,350 
Foreign exchange income (losses) associated with ASC 842 419   (169)  2,155   388 
Non-GAAP Financial income, net$5,950  $3,680  $24,074  $22,738 
         
         
GAAP Taxes on income$297  $423  $865  $1,835 
Non-GAAP Taxes on income$297  $423  $865  $1,835 
         
         
GAAP Net income (loss)$1,651  $2,216  $(13,518) $(16,800)
Share-based compensation (1) 5,243   5,084   21,943   21,756 
Intangible assets amortization (2) 386   424   1,538   1,926 
Restructuring expenses (3) 633   1,172   2,235   2,843 
Foreign exchange income (losses) associated with ASC 842 419   (169)  2,155   388 
Non-GAAP net income$8,332  $8,727  $14,353  $10,113 
         
GAAP diluted income (loss) per share$0.03  $0.05  $(0.30) $(0.35)
         
Non-GAAP diluted income per share$0.18  $0.18  $0.31  $0.20 
         
Weighted average number of shares       
         
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 47,439,631   48,222,449   45,244,517   47,482,820 
         
Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 47,439,631   49,868,143   46,136,365   49,341,794 
         
         
(1) Share-based compensation       
 Cost of product revenues$508  $524  $2,095  $2,018 
 Cost of service revenues 363   409   1,556   1,703 
 Research and development 1,168   1,255   4,777   5,310 
 Sales and marketing 1,585   1,212   6,683   6,228 
 General and administrative 1,619   1,684   6,832   6,497 
  $5,243  $5,084  $21,943  $21,756 
(2) Intangible assets amortization       
 Cost of product revenues$151  $176  $601  $936 
 Cost of service revenues 161   160   640   640 
 Sales and marketing 74   88   297   350 
  $386  $424  $1,538  $1,926 
         
(3) Restructuring expenses       
 Cost of product revenues$-  $818  $1,037  $1,683 
 Cost of service revenues -   249   18   298 
 Research and development -   -   44   235 
 Sales and marketing 276   -   650   190 
 General and administrative 357   105   486   437 
  $633  $1,172  $2,235  $2,843 
         


        
        
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
    
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)(Audited)
Cash flows from operating activities:       
        
Net income (loss)$1,651  $2,216  $(13,518) $(16,800)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization 3,190   3,313   11,897   13,047 
Restructuring and other charges 856   1,172   856   1,172 
Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues -   -   -   3,273 
Share-based compensation 5,243   5,084   21,943   21,756 
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net (179)  (230)  (953)  (389)
Realized loss on sale and redemption of marketable securities -   (45)  (58)  (164)
Loss from disposal of property and Equipments 117   -   273   - 
Change in operating assets and liabilities:       
Trade receivables, net 3,932   8,673   4,663   28,173 
Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses 1,339   1,795   (4,540)  2,832 
Inventory 1,402   2,875   9,677   3,005 
Operating leases right-of-use assets and liabilities, net 456   (266)  2,117   (502)
Deposits and other long term assets (1,744)  (674)  (5,476)  (2,333)
Trade payables 165   3,856   (3,787)  2,150 
Employees and payroll accruals 992   1,020   1,980   2,456 
Deferred revenues and advances from customers (203)  798   (810)  181 
Other payables and accrued expenses (6,348)  (2,950)  236   (9,020)
Accrued severance pay, net (232)  6   25   (52)
Other long - term liabilities (30)  20   (76)  (60)
Net cash provided by operating activities 10,607   26,663   24,449   48,725 
        
Cash flows from investing activities:       
        
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software development costs (8,138)  (1,920)  (21,274)  (15,140)
Proceeds from (investment in) short-term bank deposits, net (30,643)  (36,533)  (162,512)  29,666 
Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities 11,765   12,500   24,825   22,994 
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 14,920   12,012   222,320   56,641 
Investment in marketable securities -   (16,772)  (60,226)  (62,673)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (12,096)  (30,713)  3,133   31,488 
        
        
        
Cash flows from financing activities:       
        
Exercise of employee stock options -   594   808   716 
Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (240)  (402)  (1,867)  (1,476)
Repurchase of ordinary shares (1,050)  (75,000)  (26,050)  (84,055)
Net cash used in financing activities (1,290)  (74,808)  (27,109)  (84,815)
        
        
        
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,779)  (78,858)  473   (4,602)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 38,255   113,861   35,003   39,605 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period$35,476  $35,003  $35,476  $35,003 
        
        
        
Non-cash investing and financing activities:       
        
Purchase of property and equipment on credit 1,074   247   1,074   247 
Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment 445   3,156   3,744   4,732 
Property, plant and equipment transferred to be used as inventory 56   47   290   367 
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets 372   623   1,630   (448)
        


    
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
         
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
         
GAAP Revenues $58,855  $60,696  $208,200  $203,825 
         
GAAP Net income (loss)  1,651   2,216   (13,518)  (16,800)
Taxes on income  297   423   865   1,835 
Financial income  (5,531)  (3,849)  (21,919)  (22,350)
Share-based compensation  5,243   5,084   21,943   21,756 
Intangible assets amortization  386   424   1,538   1,926 
Restructuring expenses  633   1,172   2,235   2,843 
Non-GAAP Operating income (loss)  2,679   5,470   (8,856)  (10,790)
Depreciation  2,804   2,889   10,359   11,121 
Adjusted EBITDA $5,483  $8,359  $1,503  $331 
         

