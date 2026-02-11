Tower Semiconductor Reports Record Revenue for the Fourth Quarter of 2025

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM) reports today its results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter of 2025 Results Overview

Record revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $440 million, representing revenue growth of 14% year-over-year and 11% quarter-over-quarter. The Company met its expressed revenue target of sequential quarter-over-quarter revenue growth within 2025 and an acceleration in the second half of the year, resulting in 23% growth fourth quarter over first quarter.

Gross profit and operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $118 million and $71 million, respectively, compared to $93 million and $51 million in the third quarter of 2025, respectively.

Net profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $80 million, reflecting $0.71 basic and $0.70 diluted earnings per share, $26 million higher as compared to $54 million in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting $0.48 basic and $0.47 diluted earnings per share.

Cash flow generated from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $40 million considering the inclusion of the previously announced $105 million Fab3 Newport Beach, California lease extension prepayment. Investments in property and equipment, net, were $111 million. In the third quarter of 2025, cash flow generated from operating activities was $139 million and investments in property and equipment, net, were $103 million.

Full Year 2025 Results Overview

Revenue for the full year of 2025 was $1.57 billion, representing 9% growth as compared to $1.44 billion in 2024.

Gross profit and operating profit for 2025 were $364 million and $194 million, respectively, and net profit was $220 million, reflecting $1.97 basic and $1.94 diluted earnings per share. In 2024, gross profit and operating profit were $339 million and $191 million, respectively, and net profit was $208 million, reflecting $1.87 basic and $1.85 diluted earnings per share.

Cash flow generated from operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $395 million considering the inclusion of the previously announced $105 million Fab 3 lease extension prepayment. Investments in property and equipment, net for the year ended December 31, 2025, were $437 million and debt payments, net totaled $33 million.

Business Outlook

The company guides revenue for the first quarter of 2026 to be $412 million, with an upward or downward range of 5%, reflecting revenue increase of 15% year-over-year.

Cap-Ex Investments for Growth

SiPho and SiGe demand continues to grow, and hence aligned with key customers, in addition to the previously announced and presently acting upon $650 million CapEx plans, the Company is further executing on an additional $270 million of equipment investment for SiPho capacity and next generation capabilities, resulting in a total of $920 million SiPho and SiGe investments. The Company targets installation and full qualification of the entirety of the CapEx to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026, enabling full starts commencing 2027. This total capacity is targeted to be greater than 5X of the fourth quarter 2025 annualized wafer shipment run-rate. Over 70% of the total SiPho capacity is either presently reserved or in the process of being reserved through 2028, firmly backed with customers’ prepayments.

Russell Ellwanger, Chief Executive Officer of Tower Semiconductor, said: “We ended 2025 having achieved our highest-ever quarterly revenue with a substantial increase in profitability. This was driven by a strong base where each of our key technology platforms provided growth, combined with exceptional performance and strong incremental margins of our market-leading SiPho platforms. We previously announced a $650 million CapEx investment, targeted to be fully qualified in the second half of 2026. Considering our market position, and the extremely high adoption rate of SiPho for 1.6T transceivers, for which Tower is the primary provider, we announce today an additional $270 million investment for the expansion of SiPho capacity and capability. The resultant of the $920 million total investment targets December 2026 SiPho wafer starts capacity greater than five times the actual fourth quarter 2025 SiPho wafer monthly shipments, with customer committed consumption.”

Ellwanger further added: “We remain focused on a value-driven growth strategy and are targeting sequential quarterly increases in revenue and profitability during 2026. Having moved strong customer partnerships into the next stage, namely deeply trust rooted technical alliances, we are redefining our business and financial landscape.”

Capacity Agreement

In September 2023, Intel signed a contract with Tower to manufacture 300mm wafers for Tower’s customers in Intel’s New Mexico facility. Recently, Intel has expressed its intention not to perform under the agreement. The parties are presently in a mediation process. The flows which have been transferred, or were in the process of being transferred, were originally qualified in Tower’s Fab7 in Japan. Customers are now being redirected to be supported by Fab7.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents its financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The financial information included in the tables below includes unaudited condensed financial data. Some of the financial information, which may be used and/or presented in this release and/or prior earnings related filings and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company, which we may describe as adjusted financial measures and/or reconciled financial measures, are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as they apply to our Company. These adjusted financial measures are calculated excluding the following: (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets as included in our costs and expenses, (ii) compensation expenses in respect of equity grants to directors, officers, and employees as included in our costs and expenses, (iii) merger contract termination fees received from Intel, net of associated cost and taxes following the previously announced Intel contract termination as included in net profit in 2023 and (iv) restructuring income, net, which includes income, net of cost and taxes associated with the reorganization and restructure of our operations in Japan including the cessation of operations of the Arai facility, which occurred during 2022, as included in net profit. These adjusted financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. The tables also present the GAAP financial measures, which are most comparable to the adjusted financial measures used and/or presented in this release, as well as a reconciliation between the adjusted financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measures. As used and/or presented in this release and/or prior earnings related filings and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company, as well as may be included and calculated in the tables herein, the term Earnings Before Interest Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization which we define as EBITDA consists of operating profit in accordance with GAAP, excluding (i) depreciation expenses, which include depreciation recorded in cost of revenue and in operating cost and expenses lines (e.g., research and development related equipment and/or fixed other assets depreciation), (ii) stock-based compensation expense, (iii) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (iv) merger contract termination fees received from Intel, net of associated cost following the previously announced Intel contract termination, as included in operating profit and (v) restructuring income, net in relation to the reorganization and restructure of our operations in Japan including the cessation of operations of the Arai facility, as included in operating profit. EBITDA is reconciled in the tables below and/or prior earnings-related filings and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company from GAAP operating profit. EBITDA and the adjusted financial information presented herein and/or prior earnings-related filings and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company, are not a required GAAP financial measure and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure employed by other companies. EBITDA and the adjusted financial information presented herein and/or prior earnings-related filings and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating profit, net profit or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, per share data or other profit or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The term Net Cash, as may be used and/or presented in this release and/or prior earnings-related filings and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company, is comprised of cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits less debt amounts as presented in the balance sheets included herein. The term Net Cash is not a required GAAP financial measure, may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure employed by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for cash, debt, operating profit, net profit or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, per share data or other profit or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The term Free Cash Flow, as used and/or presented in this release and/or prior earnings related filings and/or in related public disclosures or filings with respect to the financial statements and/or results of the Company, is calculated to be net cash provided by operating activities (in the amounts of $40 million, $139 million and $101 million for the three months periods ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively and in the amounts of $395 million and $449 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (less cash used for investments in property and equipment, net (in the amounts of $111 million, $103 million and $93 million for the three months periods ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively and in the amounts of $437 million and $432 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively). The term Free Cash Flow is not a required GAAP financial measure, may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure employed by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating profit, net profit or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing, and financing activities, per share data or other profit or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology, development, and process platforms for its customers in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating a positive and sustainable impact on the world through long-term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiPho, SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, displays, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor currently owns one operating facility in Israel (200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), and two in Japan (200mm and 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo and shares a 300mm facility in Agrate, Italy with STMicroelectronics. For more information, please visit: www.towersemi.com.

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $

235,369 $

271,894 Short-term deposits 916,541 946,351 Trade accounts receivable 222,795 211,932 Inventories 256,855 268,295 Other current assets 78,062 61,817 Total current assets 1,709,622 1,760,289 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 1,463,056 1,286,622 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, NET* 149,612 33,574 TOTAL ASSETS $

3,322,290 $

3,080,485 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term debt $

28,112 $

48,376 Trade accounts payable 123,915 130,624 Deferred revenue and customers' advances 25,581 21,655 Other current liabilities 86,139 84,409 Total current liabilities 263,747 285,064 LONG-TERM DEBT 133,406 132,437 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 20,554 22,804 TOTAL LIABILITIES 417,707 440,305 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,904,583 2,640,180 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $

3,322,290 $

3,080,485 * As of December 31, 2025, includes Rights of Use in the amount of $115,170 with respect to Fab3 previously announced lease extension agreement.





TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (dollars and share count in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2025

2025

2024

REVENUE $

440,206 $

395,667 $

387,191 COST OF REVENUE 322,594 302,622 300,338 GROSS PROFIT 117,612 93,045 86,853 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Research and development 24,850 22,056 20,622 Marketing, general and administrative 21,933 20,409 19,812 46,783 42,465 40,434 OPERATING PROFIT 70,829 50,580 46,419 FINANCING AND OTHER INCOME, NET 10,735 10,491 8,315 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 81,564 61,071 54,734 INCOME TAX EXPENSE, NET (1,505) (7,625) (2,149) NET PROFIT 80,059 53,446 52,585 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 73 199 2,553 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $

80,132 $

53,645 $

55,138 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $

0.71 $

0.48 $

0.49 Weighted average number of shares 112,396 112,132 111,493 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.70 $ 0.47 $ 0.49 Weighted average number of shares 114,191 113,751 112,967 RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY: GAAP NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $

80,132 $

53,645 $

55,138 Stock based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,393 9,111 11,258 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $

89,525 $

62,756 $

66,396 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $

0.80 $

0.56 $

0.60 Diluted $

0.78 $

0.55 $

0.59





TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (dollars and share count in thousands, except per share data) Year ended

December 31,

2025

2024

REVENUE $

1,566,104 $

1,436,122 COST OF REVENUE 1,202,250 1,096,680 GROSS PROFIT 363,854 339,442 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Research and development 86,496 79,434 Marketing, general and administrative 83,186 74,964 Restructuring income, net * -- (6,270) 169,682 148,128 OPERATING PROFIT 194,172 191,314 FINANCING AND OTHER INCOME, NET 46,211 26,113 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 240,383 217,427 INCOME TAX EXPENSE, NET (21,569) (10,205) NET PROFIT 218,814 207,222 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 1,656 642 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $

220,470 $

207,864 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.97 $ 1.87 Weighted average number of shares 111,981 111,153 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.94 $ 1.85 Weighted average number of shares 113,597 112,343 * Restructuring income, net resulted from the previously disclosed reorganization and restructure of our Japan operations. RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY: GAAP NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $

220,470 $

207,864 Stock based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 39,434 35,755 Restructuring income, net ** -- (2,634) ADJUSTED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $

259,904 $

240,985 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $

2.32 $

2.17 Diluted $

2.29 $

2.15 ** Restructuring income, net resulted from the previously disclosed reorganization and restructure of our Japan operations, net of tax and profit attributable to non-controlling interest.





TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED SOURCES AND USES REPORT (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three months ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2025

2025

2024

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD $

272,742 $

265,293 $

270,979 Net cash provided by operating activities 39,538 * 139,423 100,816 Investments in property and equipment, net (110,978) (103,490) (93,396) Debt received (repaid), net (4,708) (6,875) 2,795 Effect of Japanese Yen exchange rate change over cash balance (3,225) (1,609) (4,972) Proceeds from (investments in) deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net 42,000 (20,000) (4,328) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $

235,369 $

272,742 $

271,894 Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD $

271,894 $

260,664 Net cash provided by operating activities 395,482 * 448,682 Investments in property and equipment, net (436,561) (431,653) Debt repaid, net (33,353) (32,455) Effect of Japanese Yen exchange rate change over cash balance (563) (4,758) Proceeds from deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net 38,470 31,414 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $

235,369 $

271,894 * Includes $105,000 payment with respect to Fab3 previously announced lease extension agreement.



