Halcones Precious Metals Announces Approval of Warrants Extension

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halcones Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: HPM) (the “Company” or “Halcones”) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the extension of the expiry dates of a total of 61,759,638 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per common share. All other terms of the Warrants, including exercise price, will remain the same. The Warrants were issued pursuant to the following private placements:

30,481,462 common share purchase warrants (the “2023 Warrants” ) were issued as part of a private placement that closed in four tranches (please see the Company’s press releases dated July 14, 2023, July 19, 2023, July 31, 2023 and August 18, 2023 for more details). The expiry dates of the 2023 Warrants have now been extended to July 14, 2027, July 19, 2027, July 31, 2027 and August 18, 2027, respectively.

) were issued as part of a private placement that closed in four tranches (please see the Company’s press releases dated July 14, 2023, July 19, 2023, July 31, 2023 and August 18, 2023 for more details). The expiry dates of the 2023 Warrants have now been extended to July 14, 2027, July 19, 2027, July 31, 2027 and August 18, 2027, respectively. 10,600,00 common share purchase warrants (the “2024 Warrants” ) were issued as part of a private placement in August 2024 (please see the Company’s press release August 26, 2024 for more details). The expiry dates of the 2024 Warrants have now been extended to August 26, 2028.

) were issued as part of a private placement in August 2024 (please see the Company’s press release August 26, 2024 for more details). The expiry dates of the 2024 Warrants have now been extended to August 26, 2028. 20,678,176 common share purchase warrants (the “2025 Warrants”) were issued as part of a LIFE offering and private placement (please see the Company’s press releases dated March 27, 2025, April 10, 2025 and May 2, 2025 for more details). The expiry dates of the 2025 Warrants have now been extended to March 27, 2029, April 10, 2029 and May 2, 2029, respectively. The Company has entered into a supplemental warrant indenture for the warrants issued pursuant to the LIFE offering which can be found under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.



About Halcones Precious Metals Corp.

Halcones is focused on exploring for and developing gold-silver projects in Chile. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success in the region.

For further information, please contact:

Vincent Chen, CPA

Investor Relations

Vincent.chen@halconespreciousmetals.com

www.halconespreciousmetals.com

647-276-0540

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the extension of the Warrants, TSX Venture Exchange approval, the prospectivity of the Polaris project, the commencement of drilling and exploration work at the Polaris project and the Company’s future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Halcones, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Halcones has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Halcones does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.