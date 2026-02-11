Aerodigm Wealth Becomes Independent Advisor to Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals and Families

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerodigm Wealth LLC (“Aerodigm”) today announced that it has completed the management buyout of the wealth advisory business formerly known as Delap Wealth Advisory and relaunched as Aerodigm Wealth, an independent partner-owned advisory firm. With approximately $1.5 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, Aerodigm provides wealth management services to ultra-high-net-worth (“UHNW”) individuals and families, with an emphasis on strategic tax efficiencies.

A Paradigm Shift in How Wealth Compounds

Against the backdrop of an industry that has focused exclusively on pre-tax returns, growing wealth for UHNW individuals and families has become increasingly complex given the ways in which an inefficient tax approach can stymie efforts to compound wealth over time. The Aerodigm approach integrates tax-aware advice into the portfolio allocation process and multigenerational planning structures to help UHNW clients navigate complex financial lives, achieve their goals and preserve their legacies.

“Our history is rooted in tax planning and Aerodigm’s strategy is built to meet the new paradigm in how taxable wealth compounds,” said Jared C. Siegel, Managing Partner of Aerodigm Wealth. “Much of the investment industry is built around frameworks designed for tax-exempt institutions. But for taxable investors, the efficient frontier is much different.”

Aerodigm views wealth as an ecosystem, driven by the belief that responsible stewardship means looking beyond isolated investment opportunities to consider a broader picture of interrelated priorities and goals. Taking a holistic approach based on the entirety of a clients’ circumstances, Aerodigm pairs investments, portfolio allocation and estate structures with thoughtfully evaluated opportunities within the tax code to create efficiencies and produce attractive risk-adjusted returns.

“The biggest threat to long-term wealth isn’t market volatility, it’s disconnected decision-making and an inefficient tax approach,” Mr. Siegel continued. “For our UHNW clients, it’s not what they make, it’s what they keep. Our focus is working within the tax code to implement coordinated strategies designed to compound efficiently over time and after tax.”

Aerodigm Wealth is an independent partner-owned firm, and its leadership team remains unchanged, ensuring continuity while reinforcing long-term alignment through its ownership mindset.

Aerodigm Wealth is an independent, partner-owned advisory firm headquartered in Portland, OR.

