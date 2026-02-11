Vertex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

“In 2025, Vertex delivered double-digit revenue growth and meaningful profitability improvements while making important investments in the future,” said Christopher Young, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vertex. “We sustained our market position as the leading provider of indirect tax solutions to the enterprise and continued to onboard new customers at a healthy pace. In addition, our e-invoicing business enjoyed accelerating growth in its first full year, while setting the stage for upcoming mandates in key European economies.”

Mr. Young continued, “Looking forward, I believe Vertex has a significant opportunity to accelerate revenue growth and improve profitability. We have near-term growth tailwinds including upcoming e-invoicing mandates in France and Germany, the two largest economies in Europe. In addition, Vertex is well-positioned to help tax departments improve their workflows with Artificial Intelligence. As an example, our new AI-driven Smart Categorization offering has delivered early traction, with several marquee wins with our enterprise customers. I am working closely with our teams as we execute on these opportunities, which I believe will extend Vertex’s leadership position, deliver sustainable and accelerating growth, and increase shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues of $194.7 million, up 9.1% year-over-year.

Software subscription revenues of $166.2 million, up 8.9% year-over-year.

Cloud revenues of $94.6 million, up 23.0% year-over-year.

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) was $671.0 million, up 11.3% year-over-year.

Average Annual Revenue per direct customer (“AARPC”) was $137,867 at December 31, 2025, compared to $122,706 at December 31, 2024, and $133,484 at September 30, 2025.

Net Revenue Retention (“NRR”) was 105%, compared to 109% at December 31, 2024, and 107% at September 30, 2025.

Gross Revenue Retention (“GRR”) was 94%, compared to 95% at both December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2025.

Loss from operations of $2.6 million, compared to $13.1 million for the same period in the prior year.

Non-GAAP operating income of $36.1 million, compared to $32.5 million for the same period in the prior year.

Net loss of $7.0 million, compared to $67.8 million for the same period in the prior year.

Net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B shares of $0.04 compared to net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B shares of $0.43 for the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income of $27.8 million and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.17.

Adjusted EBITDA of $42.5 million, compared to $38.1 million for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.8%, compared to 21.3% for the same period in the prior year.





Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues of $748.4 million, up 12.2% year-over-year.

Software subscription revenues of $639.7 million, up 12.8% year-over-year.

Cloud revenues of $352.9 million, up 27.9% year-over-year.

Income (loss) from operations of $2.3 million compared to $(2.2) million for the prior year.

Non-GAAP operating income of $136.7 million, compared to $131.0 million for the prior year.

Net income (loss) of $7.2 million, compared to $(52.7) million for the prior year.

Net income per basic Class A and Class B shares of $0.05 and net income per diluted Class A and Class B shares of $0.04, compared to net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B of $(0.34) for the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income of $105.8 million and Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.64.

Adjusted EBITDA of $161.5 million, compared to $151.9 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.6%, compared to 22.8% for the prior year.

Cash provided by operating activities of $165.5 million, compared to $164.8 million for the prior year. Free cash flow of $47.6 million, compared to $77.7 million for the prior year.





Definitions of certain key business metrics and the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included below under the headings “Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics” and “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2026, the Company currently expects:

Revenues of $193.5 million to $196.5 million;

Adjusted EBITDA of $40.5 million to $43.5 million.





For the full-year 2026, the Company currently expects:

Revenues of $823.5 million to $831.5 million;

Cloud revenue growth of 25 percent; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $188.0 million to $192.0 million.





John Schwab, Chief Financial Officer added, “Our guidance for 2026 reflects continued double-digit revenue growth along with improving profit margins. Reflecting our confidence in the business, in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased approximately $10 million of shares of Class A common stock under our $150 million buyback authorization.”

The Company is unable to reconcile forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact net income (loss) for these periods but would not impact Adjusted EBITDA. Such items may include stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, changes in the fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs in general and administrative expense, transaction costs, and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s net income (loss). The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations as of today’s date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update its financial outlook until its next quarterly results announcement.

Important disclosures in this earnings release about and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below under “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex empowers the world’s leading brands to simplify the complexity of continuous compliance.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies, and our stock repurchase program. Forward-looking statements are based on Vertex management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain and grow revenue from existing customers and new customers, and expand their usage of our solutions; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; our ability to adapt to technological change and successfully introduce new solutions or provide updates to existing solutions; risks related to failures in information technology or infrastructure; challenges in using and managing use of Artificial Intelligence in our business; incorrect or improper implementation, integration or use of our solutions; failure to attract and retain qualified technical and tax-content personnel; competitive pressures from other tax software and service providers and challenges of convincing businesses using native enterprise resource planning functions to switch to our software; our ability to accurately forecast our revenue and other future results of operations based on recent success; our ability to offer specific software deployment methods based on changes to customers’ and partners’ software systems; our ability to continue making significant investments in software development and equipment; our ability to sustain and expand revenues, maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to successfully diversify our solutions by developing or introducing new solutions or acquiring and integrating additional businesses, products, services, or content; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; risks related to the fluctuations in our results of operations; risks related to our expanding international operations; our exposure to liability from errors, delays, fraud or system failures, which may not be covered by insurance; our ability to adapt to organizational changes and effectively implement strategic initiatives; risks related to our determinations of customers’ transaction tax and tax payments; risks related to changes in tax laws and regulations or their interpretation or enforcement; our ability to manage cybersecurity and data privacy risks; our involvement in material legal proceedings and audits; risks related to undetected errors, bugs or defects in our software; risks related to utilization of open-source software, business processes and information systems; risks related to failures in information technology, infrastructure, and third-party service providers; our ability to effectively protect, maintain, and enhance our brand; changes in application, scope, interpretation or enforcement of laws and regulations; global economic weakness and uncertainties, including the economic uncertainty created by the changing legal, regulatory, or taxation landscape in the United States, and disruption in the capital and credit markets; business disruptions related to natural disasters, epidemic outbreaks, including a global endemic or pandemic, terrorist acts, political events, or other events outside of our control; our ability to comply with anti-corruption, anti-bribery, and similar laws; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in interest rates, security ratings and market perceptions of the industry in which we operate, or our ability to obtain capital on commercially reasonable terms or at all; our ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting, or ability to remediate any material weakness in our internal controls; risks related to our Class A common stock and controlled company status; risks related to our indebtedness and adherence to the covenants under our debt instruments; our expectations regarding the effects of the Capped Call Transactions and regarding actions of the Option Counterparties and/or their respective affiliates; and the other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, to be filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as may be subsequently updated by our other SEC filings. Copies of such filings may be obtained from the Company or the SEC.

All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

We derive the vast majority of our revenues from recurring software subscriptions. We believe ARR provides us with visibility to our projected software subscription revenues in order to evaluate the health of our business. Because we recognize subscription revenues ratably, we believe investors can use ARR to measure our expansion of existing customer revenues, new customer activity, and as an indicator of future software subscription revenues. ARR is based on monthly recurring revenues (“MRR”) from software subscriptions for the most recent month at period end, multiplied by twelve. MRR is calculated by dividing the software subscription price, inclusive of discounts, by the number of subscription covered months. MRR only includes direct customers with MRR at the end of the last month of the measurement period. AARPC represents average annual revenue per direct customer and is calculated by dividing ARR by the number of software subscription direct customers at the end of the respective period.

Net Revenue Retention (“NRR”)

We believe that our NRR provides insight into our ability to retain and grow revenues from our direct customers, as well as their potential long-term value to us. We also believe it demonstrates to investors our ability to expand existing customer revenues, which is one of our key growth strategies. Our NRR refers to the ARR expansion during the 12 months of a reporting period for all direct customers who were part of our customer base at the beginning of the reporting period. Our NRR calculation takes into account any revenues lost from departing direct customers or those who have downgraded or reduced usage, as well as any revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes.

Gross Revenue Retention (“GRR”)

We believe our GRR provides insight into and demonstrates to investors our ability to retain revenues from our existing direct customers. Our GRR refers to how much of our MRR we retain each month after reduction for the effects of revenues lost from departing direct customers or those who have downgraded or reduced usage. GRR does not take into account revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes. GRR does not include revenue reductions resulting from cancellations of customer subscriptions that are replaced by new subscriptions associated with customer migrations to a newer version of the related software solution.

Customer Count

The following table shows Vertex’s direct customers, as well as indirect small business customers sold and serviced through the Company’s one-to-many channel strategy.

Customers Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Direct 4,915 4,888 4,862 4,856 4,867 Indirect 464 481 504 516 515 Total 5,379 5,369 5,366 5,372 5,382















In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) and key business metrics described above, we have calculated non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP selling and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow and free cash flow margin, which are each non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate financial performance and liquidity. Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental disclosure as we believe they provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results, prospects, and liquidity period-over-period without the impact of certain items that do not directly correlate to our operating performance and that may vary significantly from period to period for reasons unrelated to our operating performance, as well as comparing our financial results to those of other companies. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025, and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, to be filed with the SEC.

We calculate these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions, the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, services, the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, services for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP gross profit is determined by adding back to GAAP gross profit the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP gross margin is determined by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by total revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP research and development expense is determined by adding back to GAAP research and development expense the stock-based compensation expense and transaction costs related to acquired technology included in research and development expense for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense is determined by adding back to GAAP selling and marketing expense the stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is determined by adding back to GAAP general and administrative expense the stock-based compensation expense, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs and severance expense included in general and administrative expense for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP operating income is determined by adding back to GAAP loss or income from operations the stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs in general and administrative expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, changes in the fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs, and transaction costs, included in GAAP loss or income from operations for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP net income is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the income tax benefit or expense, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs in general and administrative expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, adjustments to the settlement value of deferred purchase commitment liabilities recorded as interest expense, changes in the fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs, and transaction costs, included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods to determine non-GAAP income or loss before income taxes. Non-GAAP income or loss before income taxes is then adjusted for income taxes calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions, which for purposes of this determination were assumed to be 25.5%.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of Class A and Class B common stock (“Non-GAAP diluted EPS”) is determined by dividing non-GAAP net income by the weighted average shares outstanding of all classes of common stock, inclusive of the impact of dilutive common stock equivalents to purchase such common stock, including stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and employee stock purchase plan shares. Additionally, the dilutive effect of shares issuable upon conversion of the senior convertible notes is included in the calculation of Non-GAAP diluted EPS by application of the if-converted method.

Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the net interest income or expense (including adjustments to the settlement value of deferred purchase commitment liabilities), income tax expense or benefit, depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs in general and administrative expense, stock-based compensation expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, changes in the fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs, and transaction costs, included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues for the respective periods.

Free cash flow is determined by adjusting net cash provided by (used in) operating activities by purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software additions for the respective periods.

Free cash flow margin is determined by dividing free cash flow by total revenues for the respective periods.





We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures.

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



As of December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 314,009 $ 296,051 Funds held for customers 24,286 30,015 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $11,466 and $16,838, respectively 183,446 164,432 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,966 36,678 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $0 and $9,147, respectively) — 9,157 Total current assets 560,707 536,333 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 209,727 177,559 Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization 35,480 36,350 Goodwill and other intangible assets 396,006 363,021 Deferred commissions 31,907 27,480 Deferred income tax asset 85 19 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,678 11,956 Long-term investment 15,000 — Other assets 12,245 14,073 Total assets $ 1,270,835 $ 1,166,791 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 37,557 $ 36,215 Accrued expenses 43,642 35,169 Customer funds obligations 21,802 27,406 Accrued salaries and benefits 23,992 14,581 Accrued variable compensation 34,593 45,507 Deferred revenue, current 382,839 339,326 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,283 3,995 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 55 77 Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, current 25,900 35,100 Total current liabilities 574,663 537,376 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 5,209 4,840 Debt, net of current portion 337,477 335,220 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 8,903 12,585 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 54 10 Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, net of current portion 79,600 87,400 Deferred income tax liabilities 5,664 9,918 Deferred other liabilities 345 90 Total liabilities 1,011,915 987,439 Stockholders' equity: Preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 30,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Class A voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000 shares authorized; 77,580 and 70,670 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 77 71 Class B voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 82,156 and 86,481 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 82 86 Treasury stock, at cost (504 and 0 shares, respectively) (10,094 ) — Additional paid in capital 316,327 278,389 Accumulated deficit (46,104 ) (53,315 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,368 ) (45,879 ) Total stockholders' equity 258,920 179,352 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,270,835 $ 1,166,791





Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues: Software subscriptions $ 166,225 $ 152,597 $ 639,654 $ 567,124 Services 28,486 25,859 108,790 99,652 Total revenues 194,711 178,456 748,444 666,776 Cost of revenues: Software subscriptions 49,078 44,550 187,816 175,580 Services 19,542 16,785 79,027 65,071 Total cost of revenues 68,620 61,335 266,843 240,651 Gross profit 126,091 117,121 481,601 426,125 Operating expenses: Research and development 22,318 19,586 83,715 66,666 Selling and marketing 52,494 47,431 196,488 170,574 General and administrative 45,656 39,920 178,685 152,835 Depreciation and amortization 6,373 5,521 24,812 20,953 Change in fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs (600 ) 17,500 (17,000 ) 17,500 Other operating expense (income), net 2,461 267 12,570 (175 ) Total operating expenses 128,702 130,225 479,270 428,353 Income (loss) from operations (2,611 ) (13,104 ) 2,331 (2,228 ) Interest expense (income), net (1,236 ) (1,666 ) (5,248 ) (4,137 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (1,375 ) (11,438 ) 7,579 1,909 Income tax expense 5,628 56,360 368 54,638 Net income (loss) (7,003 ) (67,798 ) 7,211 (52,729 ) Other comprehensive (income) loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax 605 25,759 (44,520 ) 24,150 Unrealized loss (gain) on investments, net of tax — 13 9 (13 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 605 25,772 (44,511 ) 24,137 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (7,608 ) $ (93,570 ) $ 51,722 $ (76,866 ) Net income (loss) per share of Class A and Class B, basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.43 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.34 ) Net income (loss) per share of Class A and Class B, dilutive $ (0.04 ) $ (0.43 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.34 )





Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Year ended December 31, (In thousands) 2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 7,211 $ (52,729 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 96,931 82,733 Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs 3,738 4,007 Provision for subscription cancellations and non-renewals 2,700 199 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,721 2,033 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities (16,800 ) 14,925 Change in settlement value of deferred purchase commitment liability — 423 Write-off of deferred financing costs — 276 Stock-based compensation expense 57,763 47,425 Deferred income taxes (5,395 ) 51,068 Non-cash operating lease costs 3,258 2,857 Other (54 ) (203 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (12,880 ) (22,076 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,805 ) (14,207 ) Deferred commissions (4,428 ) (6,242 ) Accounts payable 1,225 11,615 Accrued expenses 8,128 (12,323 ) Accrued and deferred compensation (5,170 ) 9,232 Deferred revenue 35,674 51,096 Operating lease liabilities (4,323 ) (3,999 ) Payments for purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities in excess of initial fair value (200 ) (4,367 ) Other 1,249 3,078 Net cash provided by operating activities 165,543 164,821 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses and assets, net of cash acquired — (71,755 ) Long-term investment (15,000 ) — Property and equipment additions (96,236 ) (65,769 ) Capitalized software additions (21,718 ) (21,344 ) Purchase of investment securities, available-for-sale (2,398 ) (15,993 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investment securities, available-for-sale 11,607 16,710 Net cash used in investing activities (123,745 ) (158,151 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net increase (decrease) in customer funds obligations (5,604 ) 9,675 Proceeds from convertible senior notes — 345,000 Principal payments on long-term debt — (46,875 ) Payments on third-party debt — (3,904 ) Payment for purchase of capped calls — (42,366 ) Payments for deferred financing costs — (12,541 ) Repurchases of shares (10,094 ) — Proceeds from purchases of stock under ESPP 4,236 2,998 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (28,950 ) (21,516 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 7,706 8,459 Payments for purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities — (7,580 ) Payments of finance lease liabilities (76 ) (93 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (32,782 ) 231,257 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,213 (1,012 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 12,229 236,915 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 326,066 89,151 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 338,295 $ 326,066 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Consolidated Balance Sheets, end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 314,009 $ 296,051 Restricted cash—funds held for customers 24,286 30,015 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 338,295 $ 326,066





Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 28,753 $ 28,459 $ 112,145 $ 111,929 Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $ 18,541 $ 16,146 $ 73,965 $ 62,303 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 147,417 $ 133,851 $ 562,334 $ 492,544 Non-GAAP gross margin 75.7 % 75.0 % 75.1 % 73.9 % Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 19,903 $ 17,334 $ 71,273 $ 56,395 Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $ 48,723 $ 43,743 $ 178,595 $ 154,892 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 36,200 $ 34,187 $ 149,310 $ 128,224 Non-GAAP operating income $ 36,086 $ 32,540 $ 136,728 $ 130,989 Non-GAAP net income $ 27,805 $ 25,483 $ 105,772 $ 100,984 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.17 $ 0.15 $ 0.64 $ 0.61 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,459 $ 38,061 $ 161,540 $ 151,942 Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.8 % 21.3 % 21.6 % 22.8 % Free cash flow $ 10,100 $ 17,897 $ 47,589 $ 77,708 Free cash flow margin 5.2 % 10.0 % 6.4 % 11.7 %





Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)



Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Software Subscriptions: Cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 49,078 $ 44,550 $ 187,816 $ 175,580 Stock-based compensation expense (1,151 ) (912 ) (5,829 ) (4,349 ) Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues (19,174 ) (15,179 ) (69,842 ) (59,302 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 28,753 $ 28,459 $ 112,145 $ 111,929 Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Services: Cost of revenues, services $ 19,542 $ 16,785 $ 79,027 $ 65,071 Stock-based compensation expense (1,001 ) (639 ) (5,062 ) (2,768 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $ 18,541 $ 16,146 $ 73,965 $ 62,303 Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Gross profit $ 126,091 $ 117,121 $ 481,601 $ 426,125 Stock-based compensation expense 2,152 1,551 10,891 7,117 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues 19,174 15,179 69,842 59,302 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 147,417 $ 133,851 $ 562,334 $ 492,544 Non-GAAP Gross Margin: Total Revenues $ 194,711 $ 178,456 $ 748,444 $ 666,776 Non-GAAP gross margin 75.7 % 75.0 % 75.1 % 73.9 % Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense: Research and development expense $ 22,318 $ 19,586 $ 83,715 $ 66,666 Stock-based compensation expense (2,415 ) (2,252 ) (12,442 ) (9,548 ) Transaction costs — — — (723 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 19,903 $ 17,334 $ 71,273 $ 56,395 Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense: Selling and marketing expense $ 52,494 $ 47,431 $ 196,488 $ 170,574 Stock-based compensation expense (3,184 ) (3,103 ) (15,616 ) (13,204 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense (587 ) (585 ) (2,277 ) (2,478 ) Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $ 48,723 $ 43,743 $ 178,595 $ 154,892 Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: General and administrative expense $ 45,656 $ 39,920 $ 178,685 $ 152,835 Stock-based compensation expense (3,763 ) (4,060 ) (18,814 ) (17,556 ) Severance expense (4,850 ) (660 ) (6,823 ) (3,048 ) Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs – general and administrative expense (843 ) (1,013 ) (3,738 ) (4,007 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 36,200 $ 34,187 $ 149,310 $ 128,224





Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Non-GAAP Operating Income: Income (loss) from operations $ (2,611 ) $ (13,104 ) $ 2,331 $ (2,228 ) Stock-based compensation expense 11,514 10,966 57,763 47,425 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues 19,174 15,179 69,842 59,302 Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense 587 585 2,277 2,478 Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs – general and administrative expense 843 1,013 3,738 4,007 Severance expense 4,850 660 6,823 3,048 Acquisition contingent consideration — (300 ) 200 (2,575 ) Change in fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs (600 ) 17,500 (17,000 ) 17,500 Transaction costs 2,329 41 10,754 2,032 Non-GAAP operating income $ 36,086 $ 32,540 $ 136,728 $ 130,989 Non-GAAP Net Income: Net income (loss) $ (7,003 ) $ (67,798 ) $ 7,211 $ (52,729 ) Income tax expense 5,628 56,360 368 54,638 Stock-based compensation expense 11,514 10,966 57,763 47,425 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues 19,174 15,179 69,842 59,302 Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense 587 585 2,277 2,478 Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs – general and administrative expense 843 1,013 3,738 4,007 Severance expense 4,850 660 6,823 3,048 Acquisition contingent consideration — (300 ) 200 (2,575 ) Change in fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs (600 ) 17,500 (17,000 ) 17,500 Transaction costs 2,329 41 10,754 2,032 Change in settlement value of deferred purchase commitment liability – interest expense — — — 423 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 37,322 34,206 141,976 135,549 Income tax adjustment at statutory rate (1) (9,517 ) (8,723 ) (36,204 ) (34,565 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 27,805 $ 25,483 $ 105,772 $ 100,984 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS: Non-GAAP net income $ 27,805 $ 25,483 $ 105,772 $ 100,984 Interest expense (net of tax), convertible senior notes (2) 903 911 3,612 2,435 Non-GAAP net income used in dilutive per share computation $ 28,708 $ 26,394 $ 109,384 $ 103,419 Weighted average Class A and B common stock, diluted 162,203 162,939 162,421 161,774 Dilutive effect of convertible senior notes (2) 9,498 9,498 9,498 6,480 Total average Class A and B shares used in dilutive per share computation 171,701 172,437 171,919 168,254 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.17 $ 0.15 $ 0.64 $ 0.61 (1) Non-GAAP income before income taxes is adjusted for income taxes using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions, which for purposes of this determination were assumed to be 25.5%.

(2) We use the if-converted method to compute diluted earnings per share with respect to our convertible senior notes. Interest expense and additional dilutive shares related to the notes are added back to the calculation when their impact is dilutive. In periods when the impact is anti-dilutive, there is no add-back of interest expense or additional dilutive shares related to the notes.







Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ (7,003 ) $ (67,798 ) $ 7,211 $ (52,729 ) Interest expense (income), net (1) (1,236 ) (1,666 ) (5,248 ) (4,137 ) Income tax expense 5,628 56,360 368 54,638 Depreciation and amortization – property and equipment 6,373 5,521 24,812 20,953 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues 19,174 15,179 69,842 59,302 Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense 587 585 2,277 2,478 Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs – general and administrative expense 843 1,013 3,738 4,007 Stock-based compensation expense 11,514 10,966 57,763 47,425 Severance expense 4,850 660 6,823 3,048 Acquisition contingent consideration — (300 ) 200 (2,575 ) Change in fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs (600 ) 17,500 (17,000 ) 17,500 Transaction costs 2,329 41 10,754 2,032 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,459 $ 38,061 $ 161,540 $ 151,942 Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Total revenues $ 194,711 $ 178,456 $ 748,444 $ 666,776 Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.8 % 21.3 % 21.6 % 22.8 % (1) The year ended December 31, 2024 period includes $423 for the change in the settlement value of a deferred purchase commitment liability recorded as interest expense.





Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Free Cash Flow: Cash provided by operating activities $ 42,268 $ 41,133 $ 165,543 $ 164,821 Property and equipment additions (26,894 ) (18,249 ) (96,236 ) (65,769 ) Capitalized software additions (5,274 ) (4,987 ) (21,718 ) (21,344 ) Free cash flow $ 10,100 $ 17,897 $ 47,589 $ 77,708 Free Cash Flow Margin: Total revenues $ 194,711 $ 178,456 $ 748,444 $ 666,776 Free cash flow margin 5.2 % 10.0 % 6.4 % 11.7 %



