HUBG Stock Drop: Hub Group Inc. Stock Plummets 24% after Restatement Issues Revealed – Investors with Losses Notified to Contact BFA Law about its Investigation

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Hub Group, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/hub-group-class-action-lawsuit.

Why is Hub Group Being Investigated for Violations of the Federal Securities Laws?

Hub Group is a supply chain solutions provider that offers transportation and logistics management services. Hub Group is one of the largest freight transportation providers in North America.

BFA is investigating whether Hub Group misrepresented its purchased transportation costs and accounts payable for the first nine months of 2025.



Why did Hub Group’s Stock Drop?

On February 5, 2026, after market close, Hub Group announced that it would delay the full release of its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and will restate its financial statements for the first three quarters of 2025 due to an error that understated purchased transportation costs and accounts payable. Hub Group did not estimate what the financial impact would be nor did it provide a date for when it would restate its financial statements.

On this news, the price of Hub Group stock dropped over 24% during the course of trading on February 6, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/hub-group-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Hub Group, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/hub-group-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/hub-group-class-action-lawsuit

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.