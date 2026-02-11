U.S. Flexible Packaging Market to Worth Over US$ 91.95 Billion by 2032 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. flexible packaging market was valued at 40.93 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 91.95 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.41% from 2024 to 2032.

The flexible packaging market in the United States is heavily influenced by the rise of e-commerce, sustainability concerns, and technological advancements in packaging materials and design. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market witnessed a significant upsurge in demand, particularly for food, beverage, and pharmaceutical applications. This surge was primarily due to the accelerated shift towards online grocery shopping, which is estimated to account for 12.4% of all e-commerce sales in the U.S. by 2022. The pandemic-induced transition to online shopping has not only sustained but also bolstered the demand for flexible plastic packaging, making it one of the fastest-growing segments in the packaging industry.

North American Flexible Packaging Trends Reflect Consumer Focus on Convenience and Functionality

The North American market, with the U.S. at its forefront, has seen a dominance of plastics in flexible packaging, accounting for more than 70% of the market share. This prevalence is largely due to the inherent advantages of plastics, such as their lightweight nature, cost-effectiveness, and high strength-to-weight ratio. Among different plastic materials, polyethylene and polypropylene are the most commonly utilized, known for their durability and recyclability, which aligns with the growing consumer demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Wherein, stand-up pouches are witnessing a significant growth trajectory in the flexible packaging market, expected to register a healthy growth rate between 2023 and 2032. Their popularity stems from their practicality and effectiveness in protecting against moisture and contaminants, coupled with their strong visual appeal on store shelves. This segment’s growth is a clear reflection of the industry’s response to consumer preferences for convenience and functionality in packaging.

Flexible Packaging Becomes Retailers’ Choice for Efficient E-Commerce Shipping

The surge in e-commerce is a key driver reshaping the U.S. flexible packaging market. The rise of online shopping, particularly post-COVID-19, has dramatically increased the need for durable and lightweight packaging solutions. E-commerce sales in the United States reached approximately US$ 215 billion in the first quarter of 2021 alone. This upswing is not just a short-term spike; predictions suggest a sustained growth trend, with the e-commerce sector anticipated to expand at a growth rate of more than 5% in the coming years. By 2022, online grocery sales accounted for 12.4% of total e-commerce sales in the U.S., necessitating robust packaging solutions for safe and efficient transport. Flexible packaging, with its lightweight nature and durability, becomes a preferred choice for online retailers. This preference is further bolstered by the fact that flexible packaging can reduce shipping costs by up to 70%, compared to more rigid alternatives.

The rise of e-commerce has also led to an increase in demand for customized packaging solutions. About 30% of businesses have reported an uptick in customer preference for personalized packaging. Also, the flexible packaging industry has seen a 15% increase in demand for innovative designs, as brands seek to stand out in a crowded online marketplace.

Paper Packaging Gains Momentum as Consumers and Regulators Push for Sustainability

The paper segment, although smaller in market share, is experiencing rapid growth and is projected to expand at the highest growth rate of 10.01%. This surge is primarily due to the increasing consumer and regulatory push towards sustainability. Paper, being recyclable and often sourced from renewable resources, is gaining traction as an eco-friendly alternative. The rise in environmental awareness among consumers and stricter regulations on single-use plastics are significant catalysts fueling this growth. The growth of the paper segment is innovation in barrier technologies that have enhanced paper's suitability for a broader range of products. Advanced coatings and treatments have enhanced the paper's moisture and vapor barrier properties, making it more competitive against conventional plastic packaging.

Eco-Friendly Pouches and Bags Gain Traction Among Environmentally Conscious Consumers

The pouches and bags segment is the leading performer in the U.S. flexible packaging market, commanding a revenue share of 38.34%. This segment's popularity is propelled by the convenience and versatility that pouches and bags offer. They are lightweight, cost-effective, and can be tailored to suit a vast range of product types, from liquids to solids, making them ideal for a myriad of applications. The pouches and bags are also projected to grow at the highest growth rate of 10.04% during the forecast period, and they are benefiting from consumer preferences for convenient, on-the-go packaging alternatives. The rise in demand for single-serving and portion-controlled packaging formats, particularly in the food and beverage industry, has significantly contributed to this growth.

Innovations in pouch and bag designs, such as resealable closures, transparent windows, and enhanced barrier properties, have further enhanced their appeal. These advancements not only cater to consumer convenience but also extend product shelf life and maintain quality, which is crucial in sectors like food and healthcare. The environmental aspect also plays a role in this segment’s growth. The industry is witnessing a shift towards using recyclable and biodegradable materials in pouch and bag manufacturing, aligning with the rising eco-conscious consumer base. The dominance of the pouches and bags segment in the U.S. flexible packaging market highlights the industry's response to changing consumer preferences, emphasizing convenience, functionality, and sustainability.

U.S. Flexible Packaging Market Major Players:

ALLIEDFLEX

Amcor Plc

CLONDALKIN GROUP

Constantia Flexibles

Coveris Holdings S.A.

FlexPak Services

Genpak Flexible

Glenroy, Inc.

Huhtamaki Group

Mondi Group

Sealed Air

Star Label Products

Transcontinental Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Material

Paper

Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate High-Density Polyethylene Low-Density Polyethylene Polyvinyl Chloride Polypropylene Others

Polymer Films

Metallic Foil

Cellulosic and Bioplastic Film

Others

By Type

Pouches and Bags 3-Side-Seal Pouches Gusseted Bags Stand-Up Pouches Spouted Pouches Zipper Pouches Vacuum Bags Sterilization Pouches Retort Pouches Micro-Waivable Pouches Others

Sachet

Wrappers and Wrapping

Printed Roll Stock

Liners

Others

By Technique

Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Vertical Form-Fill-Seal Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal

Low-Profile Systems

Others

By Industry

Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Household Care

Industrial

Retail

Logistics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Distributor

Online

