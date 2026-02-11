Pecoy Copper Announces OTCQB Listing and DTC FAST Eligibility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pecoy Copper Corp. (“Pecoy Copper” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PCU; FSE: D5E; OTCQB: PCUUF) is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”) and are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”), including admission to DTC’s Fast Automated Securities Transfer (“FAST”) program.

OTCQB Listing

The Company’s common shares began trading on the OTCQB on November 10, 2025, under the ticker symbol “PCUUF”. The OTCQB, established in 2010, is the premier U.S. marketplace for early-stage and developing companies. Designed to provide improved visibility and greater access to U.S. investors, the OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an “established public market.”

DTC FAST Eligibility

Pecoy Copper further announces that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company. DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the trading process and enhance the liquidity of the Company’s shares for U.S. investors by enabling more efficient clearing and settlement through a broad network of U.S. brokerage firms.

DTC is a subsidiary of Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (“DTCC”), which provides post-trade clearing, settlement, custody, and information services for the global financial markets. With DTC eligibility, Pecoy’s shares may now be electronically traded and settled by participating broker-dealers in the United States, reducing settlement times and improving overall market accessibility.

In addition, the Company has been accepted into DTC’s Fast Automated Securities Transfer program. Participation in FAST allows for the electronic transfer of shares between the Company’s transfer agent and DTC without the need for physical share certificates, further improving efficiency and reducing administrative delays.

Strategic Rationale

The OTCQB listing and DTC FAST eligibility represent important milestones in Pecoy Copper’s capital markets strategy and are intended to broaden the Company’s U.S. investor base, improve trading efficiency, and support the continued advancement of the Company’s exploration and development activities.

About Pecoy Copper

Pecoy Copper is advancing the 9,975-hectare Pecoy Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver Project, a large, undeveloped porphyry system located in southern Peru’s Arequipa region, within one of the world’s most prolific copper belts. The Pecoy deposit hosts a current copper inferred resource of 865 million tonnes at 0.34% Cu, with significant associated gold, molybdenum, and silver credits.

To date, less than 49,000 metres of historical drilling have been completed at Pecoy, defining a broad and continuous mineralized system with potential for expansion along strike and at depth. The project benefits from its favourable elevation of approximately 1,650 metres above sea level, providing year-round access and reduced operating complexity compared to many high-altitude Andean deposits.

Strategically located near the Pacific coast, Pecoy enjoys excellent infrastructure, with close proximity to highways, power lines, and water sources, and good access to the deep-water ports of Matarani (approximately 240 km southwest) and Ilo. This infrastructure advantage positions Pecoy Copper to advance the project efficiently from exploration toward future development within one of the world’s most established and mining-friendly jurisdictions.

The Company’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture under the symbol “PCU” and also trade on the OTCQB under the symbol “PCUUF”.

NI 43-101 Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vincent Cardin-Tremblay, P.Geo., current Chief Geological Officer of Pecoy Copper, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). An NI 43-101 technical report in respect of the Pecoy Project with an effective date of April 30, 2025 and dated July 23, 2025 was prepared by Mining Plus and is available on SEDAR+ under the Company’s profile. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

For further information, please contact:

Vincent Metcalfe

Pecoy Copper Corp.

Suite 1500, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7

Tel: (514) 249-9960 | Email: info@pecoycopper.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information