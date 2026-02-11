Exodus Movement, Inc. January 2026 Treasury Update and Monthly Metrics

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc . (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus" or “the company”), a leading self-custodial cryptocurrency platform, today announced an update to selected digital asset holdings of Exodus’ corporate treasury, as well as updated user and exchange provider processed volume metrics, as of January 31, 2026:



Exodus CFO James Gernetzke remarked: “At Exodus, we have been navigating crypto markets for almost 11 years, so we have significant experience continuing to build during volatile markets. We remain focused on building transformative products to form the backbone of the decentralized financial system, which we believe will provide significant long term value to our shareholders.”



Selected Digital Asset Holdings (Unaudited)

Bitcoin (BTC): 1,694 BTC as of January 31, 2026, compared to 1,704 BTC as of December 31, 2025.

Ethereum (ETH): 1,887 ETH as of January 31, 2026 compared to 1,898 as of December 31, 2025.

Solana (SOL): 13,807 SOL as of January 31, 2026 compared to 12,473 as of December 31, 2025.



Monthly Active Users (MAUs): 1.6 million as of January 31, 2026. That figure compares to 1.5 million MAUs as of December 31, 2025.

Swap Volume

Exodus’ exchange provider processed volume was $399 million for the month of January 2026, of which $90 million (23%) originated from the company’s XO Swap partners. This volume compares with $360 million exchange provider processed volume in December 2025, of which $75 million (21%) originated from XO Swap partners.



About Exodus

Exodus is a financial technology leader empowering individuals and businesses with secure, user-friendly crypto software solutions. Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible to everyone through its multi-asset crypto wallets prioritizing design and ease of use.

With self-custodial wallets, Exodus puts customers in full control of their funds, enabling them to swap, buy, and sell crypto. Its solutions include XO Swap and Exodus Pay – industry-leading tools for swap aggregation, and an upcoming consumer card and payments experience using stablecoins.

Exodus is committed to driving the future of accessible and secure finance. Learn more at exodus.com or follow us on X at x.com/exodus .

