Turntide to Unveil Proven, Scalable Axial Flux EDU During CONEXPO

Gateshead, U.K., & Atlanta, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turntide Technologies (Turntide), a leader of best-in-class electric motors, power electronics, and energy storage, will unveil the breakthrough Turntide Axial Flux Electric Drive Unit (EDU) during CONEXPO-CON/AGG (CONEXPO). This Axial Flux EDU provides electric and hybrid system manufacturers of any size with a configurable, proven and scalable platform that can remove months, if not years, of component-level testing, decreasing time and cost to market.

Many manufacturers are moving away from separate motors, power electronics, and gearing/differential from different manufacturers in favor of fully integrated electric propulsion systems—EDUs. This shift is driven by the need for speed/cost to market and increased efficiency, higher voltage systems, and limited space under the hood. Since validating individual motors, inverters, and power electronics can take months to years, Turntide’s fully validated EDU platform is poised to significantly reduce that burden. The Turntide Axial Flux EDU enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to simplify and accelerate new/enhanced product development.

“We’ve created a highly configurable and scalable EDU that easily fits into a wide range of applications from high-performance recreation vehicles to electric construction equipment,” said Steve Hornyak, Turntide CEO. “By handling the integration, validation, and testing upfront, our EDU decreases the risk, time and cost of bringing new products to market.”

Battle-Tested Technology

Turntide recently raced its Sierra Echo-R during King of the Hammers, which is one of the harshest off-road races on the planet. The Turntide Sierra Echo-R, powered by the Turntide Axial Flux EDU platform, became the first purpose-built electric vehicle to qualify for and compete in the King of the Hammers Desert Challenge course. Designed to expose drivetrain limits under sustained vibration, load, dirt/dust, and heat, the event provided a real-world proving ground for the EDU’s performance, and it excelled with no issues while enduring more than 600 miles of tough desert terrain.

Insights from the Desert Challenge are influencing the Turntide Axial Flux EDU, designed to simplify integration and accelerate deployment across off-highway applications, including high-performance powersports, heavy equipment used in construction, automotive, and other off-highway applications.

Modular, High Performance in Less Space

The new Turntide Axial Flux EDU is a modular platform designed for scaling across a wide range of vehicle and equipment architectures as well as lowering total cost of ownership. Compared to a radial flux motor, the axial flux EDU delivers 53% higher torque density with 58% less size and 37% less weight, giving OEMs a highly efficient, space-saving solution for electrified and hybrid vehicles. The platform also provides these benefits:

Flexible and scalable – Ideal for OEMS of every size, the EDU supports 400 volts and higher with single or stacked axial flux motor options to meet diverse customer requirements such as. With powerful, stackable axial flux motor technology, power ranges from 73 kW to 220 kW (nominal) and 300 kW to 700 kW (peak). This flexibility allows for the scalability of this EDU platform.

– Ideal for OEMS of every size, the EDU supports 400 volts and higher with single or stacked axial flux motor options to meet diverse customer requirements such as. With powerful, stackable axial flux motor technology, power ranges from 73 kW to 220 kW (nominal) and 300 kW to 700 kW (peak). This flexibility allows for the scalability of this EDU platform. High torque, compact form factor – Axial flux motor technology delivers high torque and power density in a small form factor that reduces overall vehicle weight and frees up space to pair the EDU with a larger battery for extended range. The vehicles can also operate more precisely at slower speeds.

– Axial flux motor technology delivers high torque and power density in a small form factor that reduces overall vehicle weight and frees up space to pair the EDU with a larger battery for extended range. The vehicles can also operate more precisely at slower speeds. Simple gear design – The low-speed, high torque performance enables the use of less complex gear design. A less complex gear design provides performance improvement, reduced mechanical complexity, lower weight, improved reliability, cost savings, and easier integration and maintenance.

– The low-speed, high torque performance enables the use of less complex gear design. A less complex gear design provides performance improvement, reduced mechanical complexity, lower weight, improved reliability, cost savings, and easier integration and maintenance. Shared motor inverter cooling – The motor and inverter share the same cooling system, which simplifies integration and maintains performance.

Independent serviceability – To reduce downtime and lower maintenance costs, the system is designed so that individual components can be serviced separately.

Major applications for the Turntide Axial Flux EDU are:

Powersports and recreation vehicles

Construction equipment

Off-highway vehicles and equipment

Commercial vehicles

Automotive

Contact Turntide to choose a partner, not just a part. For more information on Turntide products, visit www.turntide.com.

Note: Turntide will unveil the Axial Flux EDU during CONEXPO in Las Vegas, March 3, 2026, through March 7,2026. If you’d like to schedule a personal tour, email lori.ditoro@turntide.com or visit Booth S83247 in the South Hall. You can also learn more about the Turntide Axial Flux EDU on the website.

About Turntide Technologies

Turntide Technologies designs and manufactures best-in-class electric motors, power electronics, energy storage, and thermal equipment for anything that moves.

Turntide Technologies operates in North America, the U.K., and India and serves customers in global markets and industries including off highway automotive, commercial vehicles, rail, marine, light vehicles, and premium automotive.

