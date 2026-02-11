Reckoner Capital Management Expands CLO ETF Suite with Reinvesting and Annual Distribution Options

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reckoner Capital Management (“Reckoner”), a global asset management firm with specialized expertise in alternative credit, today announced a new suite of actively managed ETFs that features a range of dividend distribution options for CLO investors.

In 2025, Reckoner introduced its RAAA and RCLO monthly distribution ETFs for individual and institutional investors seeking exposure to AAA- and BBB-BB-rated CLOs. Reckoner has now launched two new funds that offer reinvestment opportunities for investors seeking to stay invested in these underlying CLO asset pools with minimal distributions and two new funds for investors who prefer a single annual dividend over a monthly distribution.

“We heard from many investors who want exposure to CLOs over the long term that they would prefer to remain fully invested rather than receiving distributions on a monthly basis,” said Reckoner Co-Founder and CEO John Kim. “Our newly launched reinvesting and annual distribution CLO ETFs give investors the flexibility to match their cash flow requirements to their investment horizons and to recognize distributions as taxable income when the shares are sold. As CLO specialists with more than a decade of experience and longstanding industry relationships, we have the know-how to innovate new CLO ETF structures that provide investors with alternative paths to achieving their specific investment objectives.”

Reckoner’s full suite of CLO ETFs is designed to help investors grow returns with smart strategies focused on current income, reinvestment, and capital preservation.

The Reckoner Yield Enhanced AAA CLO ETF (NYSE: RAAA) seeks enhanced returns through leveraged exposure across a diverse portfolio of AAA-rated CLO bonds with current income from monthly distributions.



The Reckoner Yield Enhanced AAA CLO Reinvesting ETF (NYSE: RAAR ) is designed to provide leveraged exposure to AAA-rated CLO bonds seeking compounding value through distribution minimization and continuous reinvestment.



The Reckoner Yield Enhanced AAA CLO Annual ETF (NYSE: RAAY) provides investors with leveraged exposure to AAA-rated CLOs while limiting distributions to a single annual payment.





The Reckoner BBB-B CLO Reinvesting ETF (NYSE: RCLR ) is designed to provide exposure to primarily BBB- and BB-rated CLO bonds seeking compounding value through distribution minimization and continuous reinvestment.



The Reckoner BBB-B CLO Annual ETF (NYSE: RCLY) provides investors with exposure to primarily BBB- and BB-rated CLO bonds while limiting distributions to a single annual payment.



“ETFs offer a very accessible way to invest in CLOs, yet ETFs can often have ‘a one-size-fits-all’ feel with little flexibility to accommodate individual needs,” said Richard Hoge, managing director at Reckoner. “As the sole manager of the entire suite of funds and their underlying assets, we can provide investors distribution options with an efficient fee structure that does not require compensation for multiple managers. We’re excited to make high quality alternative investments like CLOs available to ETF investors through actively managed funds that help them meet their financial goals.”

To learn more about Reckoner’s full suite of funds, please visit https://reckoner.com/our-products/etf-overview.

About Reckoner Capital Management

Reckoner Capital Management is a global asset management firm with specialized expertise in alternative credit. We are dedicated to delivering superior investment performance to institutional and retail clients by creating bespoke, innovative solutions and products that are directly aligned with their objectives. Leveraging our vast experience, expertise, and relationships, we bring highly differentiated alternative credit investments to Wall Street and Main Street, which has traditionally had limited access to this asset class. We are employee-owned and partnered with RedBird Capital Partners, a $14 billion private equity firm.

Important Disclosures

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Diversification cannot assure a profit or protect against loss in a down market.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of each fund carefully before investing. A prospectus and a summary prospectus which contains this and other information about each fund may be obtained by visiting here and here . The prospectus and the summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Collateralized Loan Obligations (“CLOs”) are structured products that issue different tranches, with varying degrees of risk, which are backed by an underlying portfolio consisting primarily of below investment grade corporate loans. Investments in CLOs presents risks similar to those of other credit investments, including interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, prepayment risk, and the risk of defaults of the underlying assets.

Reckoner Yield Enhanced AAA CLO ETF, Reckoner Yield Enhanced AAA CLO Annual ETF, and Reckoner Yield Enhanced AAA CLO Reinvesting ETF are different from most funds in that each seeks leveraged returns, which makes it riskier than funds that do not use leverage. Periods of higher market volatility may affect each fund’s return more than the returns of funds that do not use leverage. Accordingly, each fund may not be suitable for all investors and should be used only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking leveraged investment results. Shareholders should actively manage and monitor their investments.

Affiliate risk is noted since certain of the fund invests all of its assets in an affiliated fund which is advised by the Adviser. The Adviser will generally receive fees for managing those affiliated funds, in addition to the fees paid to the Adviser by the respective fund. In addition, the Adviser may have a conflict of interest when making investment decisions for each of the funds, including with respect to the intended income and dividend distribution schedules for the fund.

New funds have limited operating histories for investors to evaluate and new and smaller funds may not attract sufficient assets to achieve investment and trading efficiencies.

Distributor: Quasar Distributors, LLC.

