Rail Vision CEO: Concluding 2025 with a Strong Cash Position, Zero Debt, Commercialization Gains, Global Expansion and Powerful Partnerships. Quantum Rail Innovation Ahead

Ra’anana, Israel, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rail Vision Ltd. (Nasdaq: RVSN) (“Rail Vision” or the “Company”), an early commercialization stage technology company seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market, today issued a corporate update to its shareholders from the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. David BenDavid.

Dear Shareholders,

2025 was a transformative year for Rail Vision. We are continuing the execution of our commercialization plan while we actively seek new opportunities that have the potential to provide us with sustained commercial momentum through strategic partnerships and technological leadership, while maintaining a strong balance sheet, with zero debt and with a cash position that provides us with financial flexibility and sufficient runway to execute our vision.

Key 2025 milestones included several important commercial advancements that continue to drive our momentum into 2026. We secured a purchase order from one of Central America’s leading freight rail operators for our MainLine system. Currently in an advanced trial phase, the system is generating excellent feedback from our customers and has potential to enhance safety and operational efficiency across the customer’s extensive network of hundreds of locomotives.

During 2025, we deepened our flagship partnership with Israel Railways which publicly highlighted Rail Vision at CES 2026 as cutting-edge AI technology in obstacle detection. As our MainLine systems are already operational on their locomotives, we progress our partnership into 2026 with the aim to deploy our ShuntingYard system in Israel Railways cargo division.

In Latin America, we built on a successful initial pilot by securing a $335,000 follow-on order from a major mining company, further validating the value of our technology in demanding industrial rail environments and signaling strong continued expansion in the region.

An additional major highlight was the memorandum of understanding with Sujan Industries, a leading supplier to the Indian rail industry, aimed at penetrating one of the world’s largest rail markets. This partnership gained significant traction with a high-profile Proof of Concept project launched in January 2026. This project demonstrated our MainLine product’s capabilities under challenging local weather conditions to senior governmental officials from multiple departments and key stakeholders in the Indian Railways ecosystem, with initial feedback supporting continued engagement.

In parallel, we made a strategic leap into quantum computing. We recently completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in Quantum Transportation, a cutting-edge quantum computing and AI company specializing in machine-learning-based error correction technologies, to become our majority-owned subsidiary, and announced that Quantum Transportation unveiled a breakthrough transformer-based neural decoder that outperforms classical quantum error correction algorithms in simulations. While this technology is initially focused on quantum research, we are already exploring long-term synergies with our railway AI platforms, potentially opening entirely new frontiers in predictive safety, anomaly detection, and autonomous operations.

Looking ahead, our focus is clear as we continue to execute our strategy in 2026:

Convert pilots and POCs into revenue and fleet-wide deployments

Leverage our strong balance sheet to scale sales and marketing channels

Expand geographic footprint through key strategic partners and distributors

Integrate quantum-AI capabilities to position Rail Vision not only as the leader in today’s rail safety, but as the enabler of tomorrow’s autonomous railways





As we enter 2026, we believe that we are well-positioned, supported by our validated technology, strong partner relationships, and a clear focus on disciplined growth and long-term value creation.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

David BenDavid

Chief Executive Officer

Rail Vision Ltd.

