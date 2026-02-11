Offer Update

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

Closure of the Company’s offer under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2025/2026 (the “Offers")

The Board of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now received applications reaching its £30 million limit (inclusive of the Company’s £10 million over-allotment facility which has been exercised) under its offer for subscription ("Offer") pursuant to the prospectus issued on 23 October 2025 by the Company, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC and Albion Crown VCT PLC (the "Prospectus"). On the basis that such applications received by the Company are all valid and accepted, the Offer of the Company is now fully subscribed and has now closed to further applications.

The allotment in respect of valid applications received prior to the Offer closing are expected to take place on 27 March 2026 in respect of the 2025/2026 tax year, with such shares expected to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s market for listed securities on or around 1 April 2026.

The Offers, each of which constitutes a separate offer, opened on 3 November 2025. The Offers in relation to Albion Technology & General VCT PLC and Albion Crown VCT PLC remain open for applications and are expected to close no later than 5.30 p.m. on 2 April 2026 (unless fully subscribed by an earlier date or previously closed).

A downloadable version of the Prospectus (comprising a Securities Note, Registration Document and Summary) is available from www.albion.capital/offers. Copies of the Prospectus are also available, free of charge, from the Companies' registered office at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL.

Terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the Prospectus.

11 February 2026

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 0207 601 1850