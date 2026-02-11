Zinc Oxide Market to Reach US$ 1,251 Million by 2031 | Automotive Rubber Demand and UV-Resistant Construction Applications Drive Growth, Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global zinc oxide market was valued at 692 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,251 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2031.

Zinc oxide is a versatile compound that finds extensive applications across different industries such as ceramics, chemicals, rubber, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and agriculture, among others. It is primarily used as a raw material in the production of rubber, where it acts as a reinforcing agent, UV protector, and vulcanization accelerator. The booming automotive industry and the growing demand for tires are driving the growth of the zinc oxide market. Also, the increasing awareness regarding the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation on the skin has led to an increased demand for sunscreens and sunblocks, which heavily rely on zinc oxide as a key ingredient. The growing consumer preference for organic and mineral-based personal care products has further fueled the demand for zinc oxide in the cosmetics industry.

Anti-Corrosion and UV-Resistant Properties Drive Construction Applications

The construction industry plays a significant role in the zinc oxide market. The compound is utilized in the production of paints, ceramics, and coatings, delivering excellent properties such as anti-corrosion, UV resistance, and high durability. The rapid urbanization and infrastructure development activities across emerging economies are bolstering the demand for zinc oxide in the construction sector. Moreover, the agriculture industry is adopting zinc oxide-based fertilizers to enhance crop yields and combat nutrient deficiencies in plants. Zinc oxide acts as a source of important micronutrients and aids in the growth and development of crops. With the growing focus on sustainable agriculture practices and the need to improve food production, the demand for zinc oxide in the agriculture sector is expected to witness steady growth.

Meanwhile, the cosmetics and personal care sector is accelerating market growth, with zinc oxide serving as a key ingredient in sunscreens, ointments, and skincare products due to its UV-blocking and anti-inflammatory properties. Growing awareness of skin protection, coupled with rising middle-class incomes and the demand for organic and mineral-based products, is amplifying its use. In agriculture, zinc oxide-based fertilizers are increasingly adopted to enhance crop yields and address micronutrient deficiencies, supporting sustainable farming practices and global food security initiatives.

Growing Middle Class Expands Market for Zinc-Based Skincare Products

One of the significant drivers of the global zinc oxide market is the escalating demand from the cosmetics and personal care industry. Zinc oxide is a crucial component in many skincare products due to its protective properties against harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays, which are known to cause skin damage and premature aging. It is widely utilized as a primary ingredient in sunscreens, ointments, and other skincare products. Moreover, its anti-inflammatory properties make it a popular ingredient in products designed to combat acne and soothe irritated skin.

As global consciousness about skincare and the adverse effects of UV radiation grows, the demand for products with zinc oxide is predicted to increase significantly. This trend is further amplified by the growing purchasing power and a growing middle class, particularly in emerging economies. Consequently, the expanding cosmetics and personal care industry presents a tremendous growth opportunity for the zinc oxide market.

Tire and Rubber Manufacturing Strengthen Market Outlook for Zinc Oxide

Another major driver of the global zinc oxide market is the growth in the automotive and construction industries. Zinc oxide is a significant ingredient in the manufacture of rubber, which is extensively used in the automotive industry for tires, belts, hoses, and gaskets. As automobile sales and production continue to rise worldwide, especially in rapidly developing countries like China and India, the demand for zinc oxide is projected to increase. Moreover, zinc oxide is used in concrete manufacturing, serving to improve its properties.

As the global construction industry experiences growth driven by increasing urbanization, infrastructure projects, and residential construction, the demand for zinc oxide is anticipated to surge. Hence, the thriving automotive and construction industries are significantly contributing to the expansion of the zinc oxide market.

General Zinc Oxide Gains Traction Across Ceramics, Paints, and Electronics

General zinc oxide emerged as the dominant segment in the global zinc oxide market. In 2022, this segment accounted for more than US$ 417 million, contributing a significant share to the overall market. General Zinc Oxide is widely utilized in various industries such as rubber, ceramics, glass, paints and coatings, chemicals, and electronics. Its versatility, excellent adhesive properties, and resistance to corrosion make it a preferred choice across different applications.

General Zinc Oxide finds extensive usage in the rubber industry for the manufacturing of tires, belts, hoses, and other rubber-based products. Also, it is widely employed in the ceramics industry for glazing and colorants. The paints and coatings industry also relies on General Zinc Oxide as a key ingredient due to its high refractive index, which provides excellent UV protection and durability to the painted surfaces. Furthermore, the electronics industry utilizes General Zinc Oxide in varistors and ferrites, owing to its excellent electrical properties.

Zinc Oxide Market Major Players:

Croda

TRI-K Industries

BASF

Evonik Industries

Weifang Longda Zinc

Ashland

Merck

Zochem

EverZinc

Upper India

Suraj Udyog

Other Prominent players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

General Zinc Oxide

Nano Zinc Oxide

By Application

Skin Care

Hair Care

Color Cosmetics

Toiletries

Others

By Sales Channel

Direct

Distribution

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

