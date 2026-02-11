Aveanna’s Heartways Program Receives CHAP Disease Program Certification

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP), an independent, non-profit accrediting body for home and community-based healthcare, and Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ: AVAH), a leading, diversified home care platform focused on providing care in the home, announced today that Aveanna Home Health and Hospice, a division of Aveanna Healthcare, has been awarded a Disease Program Certification for Heart Failure under the CHAP Disease Program Standards.

CHAP certification demonstrates that Aveanna Home Health and Hospice meets the industry’s highest nationally recognized standards. CHAP’s rigorous program evaluation focuses on program structure and function, quality metrics, advanced education for clinicians, and demonstrated self-management tools for patients.

“By achieving CHAP Disease Program Certification, Aveanna Home Health and Hospice has shown a commitment to excellence,” said Nathan DeGodt, CHAP President & CEO. “Their efforts to strengthen their clinical performance using evidence-based protocols means consistency becomes a result, not a goal.

“Achieving CHAP’s Enterprise Disease Program Certification for Heart Failure is a significant accomplishment, especially for an organization serving patients and families at Aveanna’s scale. This recognition reflects Aveanna’s commitment to evidence-based care, strong clinical education, and consistent disease management practices that help reduce hospitalizations and strengthen patient self-management,” added DeGodt. “Their Heartways program demonstrates how a thoughtful, well-structured framework can improve outcomes across diverse communities. We’re proud to partner with Aveanna as they continue advancing high-quality care for individuals living with heart failure.”

Aveanna’s Heartways is a scientifically validated care program that leads to improved outcomes for home health patients with heart disease. For Home Health patients, Heartways leads to improved outcomes by providing comprehensive patient education, guidance on daily routines, and monitoring symptoms to catch early warning signs, among other aspects. For hospice patients, the program offers palliative-focused protocols, including improved symptom management with tools that help caregivers recognize changes and provide compassionate support for the patient’s family.

Heart disease remains one of the leading chronic diseases in this country and one of the costliest to the nation’s healthcare system. According to the American Heart Association, between 2017 and 2020, 127.9 million U.S. adults (48.6%) had some form of cardiovascular disease, leading to direct and indirect costs of $422.3 billion.

“The Heartways program represents our commitment to quality, value, and innovation. This program delivers better outcomes for home health patients and greater comfort for our hospice patients,” said Shane Brinkerhoff, President of Home Health and Hospice at Aveanna Healthcare. “This program will improve the lives of home health patients with heart disease while reducing avoidable readmissions for our hospital partners. In addition, patients with end-stage heart disease will be able to experience a higher quality of life through our hospice care. We are proud to introduce this program to our patients and partners, and we are excited to work with CHAP as we help to redefine the national standards of quality care.”

About Aveanna Healthcare

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Aveanna Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of home care, with locations in 38 states providing a broad range of pediatric and adult healthcare. Aveanna’s Home Health and Hospice Division provides a variety of services to patients and their families across 15 states. Aveanna’s services are designed to provide a high-quality, lower-cost alternative to prolonged hospitalization. For more information about Aveanna Healthcare, please contact communications@aveanna.com or visit https://www.aveanna.com. To learn more about the Heartways program, visit https://www.aveanna.com/heartways.

About Community Health Accreditation Partner, Inc. (CHAP)

CHAP is an independent, not-for-profit accrediting body for community-based healthcare organizations. Created in 1965, CHAP was the first to recognize the need and value for accreditation in community-based care. CHAP is the oldest national, community-based accrediting body, with more than 9,000 agencies currently accredited nationwide. Through “deeming authority” granted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), CHAP has the regulatory authority to survey agencies providing home health, hospice, and home medical equipment services to determine if they meet the Medicare Conditions of Participation and CMS Quality Standards. CHAP’s purpose is to define and advance the highest standards of community-based care.

For more information about the CHAP Disease Program Certification, please visit the CHAP Learning Solutions website at https://chapinc.org/services/disease-program-certification/.

Media Contact

Aveanna Healthcare

communications@aveanna.com

CHAP

619-800-7255