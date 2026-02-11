White Castle Reduces Vandalism and Loitering, Boosts Drive-Thru Safety, and Lowers Late-Night Escalations by Over 90% with Interface Virtual Perimeter Guard

St. Louis, MO, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems , a leading managed service provider delivering remote video monitoring, commercial security systems, business intelligence, and network services for multi-location enterprises, today announced that the fast-food hamburger chain, White Castle, has successfully piloted Interface's AI-powered exterior security solution - Virtual Perimeter Guard™ at a high-risk St. Louis location. The pilot delivered measurable reductions in loitering, late-night incidents, and security escalations while improving safety for employees and customers.

The pilot focused on a location experiencing after-hours security challenges, including loitering, open-air drug use, customer pestering in drive-thru lanes, and repeated vandalism that cost thousands of dollars per incident.

Within the first 30 days of deployment, 91% of perimeter security events were resolved automatically through AI detection and live voice deterrence. The site saw a significant reduction in loitering, a reduced need for morning trash clearing, and late-night escalation calls dropped from about once a week to none. White Castle also reported improved employee morale, a stronger sense of safety, and increased customer comfort while waiting in late-night drive-thru lines.

“Sometimes we don’t even realize something bad may be happening, and the Interface Security experts are already intervening and telling potential criminals to leave,” said Cheryl Soest, District Supervisor at White Castle. “That allows our team to focus on serving customers instead of worrying about what’s happening outside.”

Proactive Perimeter Protection Replaces Reactive Security

Unlike traditional exterior cameras or prerecorded warning systems that are often ignored, Virtual Perimeter Guard combines AI-powered detection, escalating voice downs with powerful strobe lighting, and live security professionals who intervene in real time. The White Castle Virtual Perimeter Guard system is armed nightly when exterior visibility is limited.

“People don’t take prerecorded messages seriously,” Soest added. “When the lights come on, and a live person speaks, they move. They don’t wait around.”

“What this deployment of Virtual Perimeter Guard demonstrates is the shift from reactive security to proactive prevention,” said Steve Womer, Senior Vice President of Product at Interface Systems. “By combining AI detection with live human intervention, Virtual Perimeter Guard stops issues before they escalate into property damage, safety incidents, or operational disruption. White Castle’s results show how perimeter intelligence can directly improve safety, reduce cost exposure, and give operators peace of mind without adding burden to store teams.”

Safety Gains Without Operational Disruption

Installation and onboarding were completed without disrupting restaurant operations. Interface Systems managed system tuning, testing, and ongoing monitoring, while White Castle leadership received weekly insight reports, eliminating the need for on-site staff to actively monitor footage.

“We didn’t have to worry about anything,” Soest said. “They handled installation, testing, and walked us through everything step by step. The whole process was very easy.”

Supporting Employees, Customers, and Communities

Beyond loss prevention, White Castle noted improvements in employee confidence and customer experience, particularly during late-night operations, where perceptions of safety directly affect retention and traffic.

“If customers feel safe coming onto your lot, and team members feel safe working there, it improves your business,” Soest said.

Following these positive early results, White Castle is evaluating full-perimeter coverage at the pilot location and potential expansion to additional restaurants with similar challenges.

Read the detailed case study and watch the video testimonial .

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems is a leading managed service provider, delivering secure and scalable solutions to some of the most recognized retail, restaurant, and commercial businesses in the United States. Our advanced solutions include remote video monitoring, commercial security systems, business intelligence, and managed network and voice services, enabling enterprises to reduce risk, streamline operations, and enhance customer experiences at scale.

