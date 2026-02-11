CorVent Medical Completes Common Stock Offering to Support Anticipated Launch of CorVision™ Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) SaaS Platform

FARGO, N.D., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVent Medical, an innovative medtech company applying artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to improve outcomes for critically ill, ventilated patients, today announced that it has raised additional equity financing through a common stock offering. Since inception, the Company has raised a total of $53.2M in equity capital and $6.8M in non-dilutive funding including government grants. The proceeds of the financing, which was led by existing investors, are expected to fund the planned commercialization of the CorVision™ RPM intelligent ventilation software platform, as well as investments to support the continued commercial growth of its RESPOND™ ventilator, which received U.S. FDA clearance in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“We are grateful for the continued support of our investors, who recognize the value of our technology and its role in improving respiratory therapy in the critical care setting and beyond,” said Richard Walsh, Chief Executive Officer of CorVent. “As states prepare investments through the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), we’re excited to leverage this additional capital to advance our CorVision RPM initiative, placing RESPOND at the center of a connected ecosystem designed to extend physician capabilities and further improve their ability to deliver effective patient care, particularly in rural and resource-limited areas. The advanced predictive intelligence features that are the cornerstone of CorVision RPM will make ventilation management safer, more efficient and more accessible, helping to address one of the most significant challenges facing our health system.”

The CorVision™ RPM SaaS platform integrates seamlessly with hospital EMR systems, telemedicine networks, and rural health infrastructures, enabling scalable solutions that strengthen healthcare system resilience and improve ventilator management at the bedside and beyond.

About CorVent Medical

CorVent Medical, Inc. is a U.S.-owned and operated medical technology company transforming respiratory care through innovation that is Simple, Safe, and Smart. Founded in 2020 to address the growing need for adaptable and affordable ventilatory support, CorVent combines clinical expertise with AI/ML driven insights to optimize healthcare outcomes for critically ill patients in both urban and rural settings. For more information, visit www.corventmedical.com.

Contacts

CorVent Medical

Media Contact: Tiffany Wirth, CMO

Email: twirth@corventmedical.com

Burns McClellan for CorVent

Investor Relations

Contacts: Lee Roth / Joseph Green / Eric Ando

Email: lroth@burnsmc.com / jgreen@burnsmc.com / eando@burnsmc.com

Phone: 646-930-4406