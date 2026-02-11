Astralintu Selects Viasat Ground Antennas to Advance Delivery of Global Equatorial Ground Services

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications (SATCOM), today announced Astralintu has purchased two advanced S/X/Ka-band antennas from Viasat as part of its vision to build an Equatorial Ground Station Network. Viasat’s Antenna Systems team under its Defense and Advanced Technologies (DAT) segment will deliver the advanced full-motion ground systems to support Astralintu in providing the first global equatorial ground service. The two antennas will support Viasat Real-Time Earth (RTE) services, expanding coverage provided through its global Ground Segment-as-a-Service (GSaaS) network.

Leveraging Viasat’s capabilities as the only antenna manufacturer with a global GSaaS service, Astralintu will advance its equatorial ground network and accelerate generating revenue through the established RTE GSaaS customer base. Additionally, Astralintu’s customers will benefit by gaining access to the global RTE network, including the current equatorial site in Accra, Ghana. The new antennas will help address a gap in ground segment coverage, specifically across the Southern Caribbean, South America, and the Eastern Pacific, delivering high-speed, multi-gigabit downlink capability for earth observation and scientific data.

Adding these antennas to the global RTE network will enhance Viasat’s ground segment coverage by providing timely access to satellite imagery for commercial and government users. The strategic location at 0° latitude in Ecuador will provide expanded coverage for government customers, including real-time support for regional security and environmental protection missions. The two antennas are expected to be operational before the end of 2026, with plans to expand to more locations for coverage across the equatorial belt.

“Viasat is proud to support satellite operators and GSaaS providers like Astralintu with its compelling combination of ground segment solutions. As the only antenna provider with a global ground service, we enable customers to quickly generate recurring revenue through RTE’s existing network,” said Kent Leka, VP and GM of Antenna Systems at Viasat.”

“We’re excited to partner with Viasat to leverage their proven ground antenna systems expertise and join the Real Time Earth network as we continue to deploy Astralintu’s Equatorial Ground Station Network,” said Matías F. Campos Abad, CEO and Founder of Astralintu. “Viasat’s antenna technology and global ground services accelerate our ability to deliver equatorial GSaaS coverage, unlocking the full performance benefits of equatorial access for both existing and new customers.”

The rapid growth of LEO satellite constellations and multi-orbit satellite networks is increasing demand for global ground station services, with the market for these services projected to reach $500M in the next five years. Viasat’s ground antenna manufacturing and RTE network services position the company for continued ground segment growth through new antenna sales and long-term partnerships with recurring service revenue.

Leka continued, “This collaboration reinforces Viasat’s position as a partner in providing end-to-end ground segment capabilities, creating long-term value for customers through advanced antenna technologies and global ground network services. Viasat is responding to ground segment market needs and delivering greater coverage and connectivity for satellite operators worldwide.”

About Astralintu

Astralintu, a Grupo Futuro company, is a space infrastructure and Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS) provider focused on unlocking the strategic advantages of latitude zero. Founded in 2020, the company was built on the insight that while satellite activity has expanded rapidly, equatorial ground access has remained largely absent from global ground networks.

Built from latitude zero, Astralintu is developing an Equatorial Ground Station Network designed to deliver longer satellite passes, higher contact frequency, and optimized performance for multi-orbit missions. Operating under international standards and a long-term infrastructure vision, Astralintu contributes its strategic equatorial ground infrastructure along the equator, expertise in GSaaS operations, and long-standing relationships to enable satellite operators, governments, and commercial customers to maximize the full potential of equatorial ground services.

Learn more at https://www.astralintu.com and follow Astralintu on LinkedIn

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube.

