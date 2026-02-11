Rapid7 Announces 2026 Partner of the Year Award Winners

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a global leader in AI-powered managed cybersecurity operations, today announced the winners of its 2026 Partner of the Year Awards. The annual awards program recognizes and honors partners around the globe for excellence in helping customers evolve their security programs to reduce risk earlier, operate more efficiently, and build lasting cyber resilience.

“Our partners play a critical role in helping customers shift from reactive security to a more preemptive, outcomes-driven approach,” said Suzanne Swanson, vice president of global channel partnerships, Rapid7. “This year’s Partner of the Year Award winners distinguished themselves by turning insight into action, combining technical excellence with go-to-market strength to help customers confidently command their attack surface.”

This year, Rapid7 is recognizing 28 partners across 12 categories in four major geographic regions.

North America Region Winners:

North America Partner of the Year: CDW

Best Customer Retention Partner of the Year: ThunderCat Technology

Cloud Security Partner of the Year: SHI

Detection & Response Partner of the Year: GuidePoint Security

Exposure Management Partner of the Year: SHI

Distributor of the Year: Carahsoft

MSSP Partner of the Year: Novawatch

Emerging Partner of the Year: Softchoice

Public Sector Partner of the Year: CDW•G



“We're thrilled CDW has been recognized as Rapid7’s North American Partner of the Year, a reflection of our shared commitment to driving impactful security outcomes for our shared customers,” said Marcus Thompson, product manager at CDW. “We celebrate this achievement and look ahead to continued success together.”

Latin America Region Winners:

Latin America Partner of the Year: Netconn

Distributor of the Year: Inntech



“Reinforcing our long-standing and successful partnership with Rapid7, we are very pleased to receive the award for Latin America Partner of the Year,” said Abraão Dias, director of innovations, Netconn. “The challenge of generating perceived value and raising customer maturity through attack surface visibility, automation, and incident response, as well as providing clarity for strategic decision-making, could only be achieved through the complete implementation of the Rapid7 platform and the expertise of the Netconn team.”

EMEA Region Winners:

“We are truly grateful that our continued hard work, commitment, and investment in Rapid7 have been recognized,” said Amir Nooriala, co-CEO of Saepio, EMEA Partner of the Year. “Nine years ago, our founders set out to build a specialist cybersecurity partner, and Rapid7 has been central to that journey ever since. This award celebrates a transparent, trusted partnership delivering meaningful, mission-critical security outcomes for organizations across the UK.”

APJ Region Winners:

“Being named Rapid7 APJ Partner of the Year recognizes the strength of our partnership with Rapid7 and the value we deliver together for customers,” said Manuel Salazar, director of cyber services, Orro. “As organizations across the region mature their security programs, our joint focus on go-to-market execution, particularly around Continuous Threat Exposure Management, positions us strongly to help customers operationalize CTEM and move from visibility to action. We’re excited to continue working closely with Rapid7 to drive meaningful, measurable security outcomes.”

To learn more about Rapid7 partnerships and to explore partnership opportunities, visit https://www.rapid7.com/partners/ .

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is a global leader in AI-powered managed cybersecurity operations, trusted to advance organizations’ cyber resilience. Open and extensible, the Rapid7 Command Platform integrates security data, enriching it with AI, threat intelligence, and 25 years of expertise and innovation to reduce risk and disrupt attackers. As a recognized leader in preemptive managed detection and response (MDR), Rapid7 unifies exposure and detection to transform the cybersecurity operations of more than 11,500 customers worldwide. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

