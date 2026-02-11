Shirofune Introduces Reddit Ads Integration to Expand Omnichannel Platform for U.S. Advertisers

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune, the leading digital advertising automation management platform, today announced the addition of Reddit Ads to its growing roster of supported channels. This integration allows advertisers and agencies to plan, manage, and optimize Reddit campaigns within the same unified Shirofune interface they use for search, social, and e-commerce media.

Reddit, home to thousands of interest-based communities and highly engaged users, has become an increasingly important environment for U.S. advertisers seeking authentic, intent-rich conversations. This new integration allows Shirofune customers to bring Reddit into their existing cross-channel workflows instead of managing it as a siloed, manual effort.

“Reddit has become a critical channel for U.S. marketers who want to reach passionate communities and niche interest groups, but it can be time-consuming to manage alongside all the other platforms,” said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, Founder and CEO of Shirofune. “By integrating Reddit Ads into Shirofune, we’re giving advertisers a way to plug this unique environment into their broader media strategy by using the same automation, optimization, and reporting they already rely on for other channels.”

With the Reddit Ads integration, Shirofune users can:

Centralize Reddit campaign management – monitor and adjust Reddit campaigns from the same dashboard used for other platforms, reducing the operational friction of managing yet another console.

– monitor and adjust Reddit campaigns from the same dashboard used for other platforms, reducing the operational friction of managing yet another console. Automate budgets and bids – Use Shirofune’s automation engine to allocate budgets and adjust bids based on performance, helping ensure Reddit spends flow to the best-performing campaigns, ad groups, and audiences.

– Use Shirofune’s automation engine to allocate budgets and adjust bids based on performance, helping ensure Reddit spends flow to the best-performing campaigns, ad groups, and audiences. Apply funnel-aware strategies – Align Reddit campaigns to top-, mid-, and bottom-of-funnel objectives and apply differentiated targets that balance exploration, consideration, and conversion.

– Align Reddit campaigns to top-, mid-, and bottom-of-funnel objectives and apply differentiated targets that balance exploration, consideration, and conversion. View cross-channel performance in one place – Combine Reddit data with other platforms to understand the role of Reddit in overall performance, identify incremental contribution, and make faster, data-driven decisions. If you're using a third-party attribution tool, we can optimize your cross-channel campaigns using that data.



“U.S. advertisers and agencies have been asking for a way to bring Reddit into the same automated workflow as their other performance channels,” added Kikuchi. “This integration is built with them in mind, making Reddit easier to test, scale, and measure without adding more manual work to already-stretched teams.”

The Reddit Ads integration continues Shirofune’s expansion of its omnichannel capabilities, complementing existing support for platforms including Google, Microsoft, Meta, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and leading ecommerce and analytics tools.

For more information about Shirofune and its Reddit Ads integration, visit https://shirofune.io//

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management platform that maximizes the efficiency and performance of major digital advertising channels. Designed to simplify complex ad operations through intelligent automation, Shirofune empowers advertisers to focus on strategy while achieving consistent, scalable results. Over 10,000 accounts and 300,000 active campaigns have been managed through Shirofune, which is the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan.

