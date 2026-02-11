Laseroptek America Files Counterclaims Alleging Anticompetitive and Unfair Business Practices in Ongoing Litigation with Strata Skin Sciences

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laseroptek America Corp. (“Laseroptek America” or “LOA”) today announced that it has filed counterclaims and third-party claims against Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. (“Strata”) and its Chief Executive Officer, Dolev Rafaeli, in the lawsuit brought by Strata. Laseroptek America’s claims describe what it alleges is an opportunistic and anticompetitive litigation strategy by Strata designed to maintain or secure monopoly power in the market for medical lasers that treat psoriasis.

The “Counterclaims and Third-Party Claims” filed last Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania assert violations of the Sherman Act (15 U.S.C. § 2), the False Marking Statute (35 U.S.C. § 292), and the Lanham Act (15 U.S.C. § 1125(A)), as well as claims for defamation, commercial disparagement, false marking, and unfair competition. According to the filing:

“Mr. Rafaeli falsely stated that the Pallas lasers marketed by LOA in the United States are ‘not reimbursable,’ and that the ‘specific code descriptors dating all the way back to 2012’ make that clear.” But “after Strata filed this lawsuit, the Current Procedural Terminology Editorial Panel (the ‘CPT Panel’) of the American Medical Association (the ‘AMA’) clarified that the 96920-96922 CPD codes (the ‘Laser Codes’) were not meant to distinguish between gas and crystal laser types.” Furthermore, “Pallas lasers have always been ‘reimbursable’ at payors’ discretion under other CPT codes” and the AMA’s Vice President of CPT Coding and Payment recently testified that “it is ultimately payors prerogative, not Strata’s or even the AMA’s or CPT Panel’s, to say what is ‘reimbursable’ and under what circumstances.”



“Mr. Rafaeli falsely stated that the Pallas lasers marketed by LOA ‘actually do not technically work even close to . . . the XTRAC’ lasers marketed by Strata . . . even though the FDA determined in January 2023 that the current generation Pallas laser, the Pallas Premium, is substantially equivalent to the current generation Strata laser, the Xtract Momentum.”



“Strata and Mr. Rafaeli told the market that this Court had ‘ruled in STRATA’s favor’ and ‘partially granted STRATA’s motion for preliminary injunction.’” But a “simple review of the docket belies those statements. After the parties agreed to a temporary stipulation concerning public statements about the Laser Codes, Strata withdrew its motion for preliminary injunction.”



“Strata and Mr. Rafaeli have also recently advertised ‘granted patents’ that are anything but. In a September 2025 press release, “Strata boasted to the market that it ‘currently holds three key granted patents’ related to so-called combination therapies using Xtrac lasers and JAK inhibitor drugs.” The “referenced ‘patents’ are not ‘granted patents,’ however, and Strata’s statements about them are separately actionable under the federal False Marking Statute.”



The full documents and exhibits filed with the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania are available through the court docket.

About Laseroptek America Corp.:

Laseroptek America is a subsidiary of LASEROPTEK CO., LTD., a prominent global medical device company, specializing in state-of-the-art solid-state laser technology for aesthetic and medical dermatology. Established in the year 2000, LASEROPTEK CO., LTD. is distinguished by its robust in-house research and development and advanced manufacturing capabilities. At the forefront of laser innovation, LASEROPTEK CO., LTD. is committed to pioneering premium, market-leading, and reliable laser systems. We seamlessly integrate advanced laser technology with proven clinical efficacy, ensuring the delivery of exceptional solutions to the medical and aesthetic communities. For more information about LASEROPTEK CO., LTD., please visit www. Laseroptek.com.