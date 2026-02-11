Teads Appoints Nirali Jain as North America Managing Director to Drive Growth and Innovation

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teads, the leading omnichannel outcomes platform for the open internet, today announced the appointment of Nirali Jain as Managing Director for North America, responsible for leading its national sales organization.

In her role, Jain will drive growth across agency and enterprise customers and her leadership will be instrumental in reinforcing Teads’ position as a premier omnichannel outcomes platform in the company’s largest market, North America. Jain is uniquely positioned to scale new revenue streams and partner with advertisers to maximize ROI by leveraging her deep expertise in connected TV (CTV) and digital video. She joins Teads following nearly seven years of leadership at Innovid, a global leader in CTV advertising, where she most recently served as Vice President of Enterprise Sales. Her career also includes foundational experience at BrightRoll, a pioneer in programmatic video. By blending this extensive background in CTV and video advertising with Teads' predictive AI technology, Jain will spearhead the company’s efforts to drive meaningful business outcomes across its omnichannel outcomes platform.

"This is a rare opportunity to lead from the front in one of the most dynamic media environments in the world," said Mollie Spilman, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Teads. "Our new MD brings a unique blend of strategic vision, CTV leadership, and operational rigor that is essential for scaling our technology and driving meaningful business outcomes for our advertisers."

"I am thrilled to join Teads at such a pivotal moment for the digital advertising industry, having seen firsthand how the right technology can transform brand performance,” said Jain. “Teads’ unique ability to combine predictive AI with premium, context-driven environments is a game-changer for marketers seeking real business outcomes. I look forward to leading our North American teams to deliver even greater value for our agency and brand partners."

About Teads

Teads Holding Co. (“Teads”) (Nasdaq: TEAD) is the omnichannel outcomes platform for the Open Internet, driving full-funnel results for marketers across premium media. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for branding and performance objectives, Teads drives value with every media dollar by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. One of the most scaled advertising platforms on the Open Internet, Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, New York with a global team of around 1700 people in 30+ countries.

For more information, visit www.teads.com .

