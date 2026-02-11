Outdoorsy Group Expands Strategic Commitment to Autonomous Mobility as it Appoints New CFO and Moves into new Austin Headquarters





AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoorsy Group, the company owner of the global outdoor travel marketplace outdoorsy.com and the AI-driven insurance technology company Roamly , today announced two milestones: the expansion of its Austin headquarters on South Lamar and the appointment of Marc Zimmermann as Chief Financial Officer, both of which reinforce the company’s deeper integration into Austin’s mobility ecosystem.

Marc Zimmermann, who the Austin Business Journal recognized as a “Public Company CFO of the Year,” brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience, with deep expertise in scaling insurance and fintech businesses, building capital strategy, and executing high-value exits. Most recently the Global CFO of Glencoe Diversified Holdings, Zimmermann oversaw finance for a $700 million portfolio and helped spearhead a 40% premium growth surge at Champlain Insurance Group. His distinguished career is defined by high-stakes value creation, including overseeing a tenfold stock price appreciation at American Physicians Service Group leading up to its acquisition, managing $150M+ in asset divestments at Royalty Clearinghouse, and scaling Achieve Financial Services through its successful exit to Green Dot.

This appointment marks a shift toward institutional scale for Outdoorsy Group. His expertise will be critical as the group expands its marketplace and insurance footprint across North America and Europe.

"Marc is a high-caliber leader with a rare combination of operational depth and capital markets expertise," said Jeff Cavins, CEO of Outdoorsy Group. "His track record of delivering fast growth for a public company and navigating complex M&A transactions and capital markets will be invaluable as we accelerate our own growth trajectory."

"I am thrilled to join the Outdoorsy Group at such a pivotal moment," said Marc Zimmermann, Chief Financial Officer at Outdoorsy Group. "The company’s fast growth and sustained and growing profitability, combined with its commitment to innovation and market leadership, provides a strong foundation. I look forward to working with the leadership team to drive growth and profitability as we open new markets."

Roamly, the group’s insurance division, is a key component of this growth. While auto companies innovate on the future of vehicles, Roamly is building the insurance stack that makes autonomous mobility commercially viable. By removing traditional friction points in ensuring emerging technology, Roamly serves as the essential link for owners and fleet operators looking to participate in the autonomous age.

As Outdoorsy Group scales its operations, it moved its headquarters to a 15,000 square foot space on South Lamar last summer, signaling both its growing footprint and long-term commitment to Austin as a center for AI innovation, talent, and growth across outdoor travel, mobility, and insurance. To fuel its next phase of development, the company is expanding its Austin-based headcount, seeking top-tier talent in engineering, marketing, and sales to strengthen its core operations and market presence.

These announcements come ahead of the Group’s inaugural "Business of Travel" Summit to be held in Austin from April 6-8, 2026. The summit will bring together the country’s leading auto and RV fleet owners to showcase innovations in AI and autonomous technology that are driving growth for individual and commercial entrepreneurs.

Outdoorsy Group’s growth is driven by the combined momentum of its flagship marketplace and its fast-growing insurtech Roamly, which is modernizing specialty insurance for outdoor recreation lines such as boats, motorcycles, ATV’s RVs and its fast expansion into carshare. Together, the businesses are scaling an eco-system designed to unlock mobility entrepreneurship while reducing risk for fleet operators, and partners.

About Outdoorsy Group:

Founded in 2015, Outdoorsy Group is a global mobility technology company powering the decentralized asset-sharing economy. The Group’s integrated ecosystem comprises three proprietary verticals: Outdoorsy.com, the premier mobility marketplace for high-yield asset utilization; Roamly, an AI-driven insurtech platform providing the risk-management infrastructure for the future of transport, from RVs to autonomous vehicles; and Wheelbase, the enterprise SaaS suite that serves as the mission-critical operating system for professional fleet management. Through this integrated ecosystem, Outdoorsy Group enables mobility entrepreneurship at scale, providing the essential tools and demand-generation engines required to modernize the global transport sector.

