SunPower’s Kapil Rai Named EVP of New Homes Division

OREM, Utah, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunPower Inc. (herein “SunPower,” the “Company,” or Nasdaq: “SPWR”) a solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced the promotion of Kapil Rai to be EVP of the New Homes division, which also includes the Multifamily and Light Commercial (C&I) segments. His mandate is to strengthen partnerships with builders, installation partners, financing companies, OEM suppliers, and customers nationwide.

Kapil brings over 20 years of global P&L leadership from the semiconductor industry, where he worked for Future Electronics, Maxim Integrated, Cypress Semiconductor, and Microchip Technology.

SunPower CEO, T.J. Rodgers, said, “Our New Homes division lost customers following the old-SunPower bankruptcy in 2024, but we now see a turnaround. We expect the division to double in size in 2026, and its project pipeline to exceed $100 million by year end. This momentum is underpinned by the recent acquisition of Cobalt Power, the No. 1 solar company in Silicon Valley, which Kapil successfully completed. Since joining SunPower last fall, he has moved quickly to rebuild the New Homes organization, re-established critical relationships, strengthened operations, and rigorous quality standards. Kapil previously delivered similar results in Cypress’s Microcontroller Division, where he raised its Net Promoter Score (NPS) by more than 40 points.”

Kapil Rai, EVP New Homes division said, “I am honored to have the opportunity to guide the transformation of the New Homes division. SunPower’s culture is rapidly becoming one of transparency, accountability, and zero-defects – values I’ve learned are essential in delivering long-lasting customer – and shareholder – value.”

