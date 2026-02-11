I°SCENT, the Dubai-Based Scent Marketing Company Behind Signature Brand Fragrance Experiences, Expands Premium Residential Offering to the U.S.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



I°SCENT, a Dubai-based scent marketing company renowned for defining the scent identities of world-leading brands, today announces the expansion of its premium residential offering with the launch of its U.S. website and direct-to-consumer platform.



For years, I°SCENT has partnered with upscale hospitality, aviation, and automotive leaders — including Emirates Airlines, SLS Hotel, Paramount Hotel, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and other global brands — to design immersive scent experiences that amplify brand recognition and emotional connection.



A flagship example of this expertise is the company’s Enso Diffuser, a precision-engineered scent delivery system that fills space evenly with pure, cold-air diffusion technology — without heat or moisture — and provides up to 60 days of continuous fragrance per refill.



The Enso Diffuser has been integrated into high-profile commercial environments and is currently featured in Emirates Airlines lounges across key U.S. airports,* including New York (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), and Boston (BOS),* bringing signature scent experiences to travelers in key gateways. * [Pending verification of in-lounge installations prior to publication]



Now, with the launch of its U.S. platform, I°SCENT invites American consumers to bring this same level of bespoke scent design into the home. Whether clients want their living space to evoke the refined ambiance of a five-star hotel, the invigorating presence of a luxury showroom, or the personal signature of their favorite fragrance, I°SCENT’s range of curated scents and Enso diffusers allows them to live inside the fragrances they love.



“Our work has always been about elevating environments through scent — first in luxury hospitality and commercial brands, and now into the world’s most discerning homes,” said an I°SCENT spokesperson. “The Enso Diffuser is the culmination of that expertise: thoughtful design, advanced diffusion technology, and a language of scent that resonates emotionally in any space.”



I°SCENT fragrances are developed with ethically sourced, non-toxic ingredients, engineered for performance and well-being, and supported by bespoke scent strategy services, including custom fragrance development and brand alignment support.



About I°SCENT



Founded in Dubai, I°SCENT is a scent marketing company specializing in bespoke fragrance development and advanced scent delivery systems for residential and commercial environments. Trusted by leading global brands, I°SCENT blends fine fragrance, cutting-edge technology, and strategic scent design to create immersive, memorable experiences.



More Information



To learn more about I°SCENT and the launch of its US website, please visit https://iscent.com/.



