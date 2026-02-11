Telehealth Now Available for DARE to PLAY™ Sildenafil Cream: First Evidence-Based Topical Arousal Cream for Women

Developed and evaluated specifically for women, DARE to PLAY™ Sildenafil Cream is a first-of-its-kind female arousal cream, a non-hormonal topical cream shown in clinical studies to increase genital blood flow in 10–15 minutes, and improve arousal sensations based on clinically-validated endpoints. Market introduction of DARE to PLAY™ is expected to mark a breakthrough in women’s sexual health and represents important progress toward closing one of medicine’s most persistent gender gaps. Prescriptions will be fulfilled in the coming months via a 503B Outsourcing Facility.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women’s health between promising science and real-world solutions, today announced the availability of telehealth consultations for DARE to PLAY™ Sildenafil Cream, a proprietary topical arousal cream designed specifically for women to enhance genital blood flow and arousal response. This marks the first time women nationwide can begin the process of obtaining a prescription for a clinically studied, topical sildenafil cream designed specifically for female sexual arousal.

This milestone represents early commercial infrastructure activation for DARE to PLAY™, with telehealth access now live nationwide and a scalable, repeatable framework to support future women’s health assets.

Through the DARE Health Hub, powered by Medvantx Pharmacy, women may now connect with healthcare providers through a secure online questionnaire, a discreet and convenient option for women.

“Many women experience sexual health concerns but have not yet connected with a healthcare provider about them,” said Sabrina Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Daré Bioscience. “Telehealth access through the DARE Health Hub provides a convenient opportunity to connect with knowledgeable healthcare providers without an in-person visit or needing to schedule an appointment. We are pleased that women can now take proactive steps to access DARE to PLAY™ in all 50 continental states in the U.S.. We believe DARE to PLAY™ represents a long overdue correction, giving women an option to reconnect with their own bodies, their pleasure, and their confidence, using science that finally recognizes their needs.”

Women interested in learning whether DARE to PLAY™ may be appropriate for them can begin the process now by completing a secure telehealth consultation through the DARE Health Hub.

What Women Can Expect During the Pre-Fulfillment Prescription Period

Complimentary telehealth visit* ($30 value )

) 25% off their initial order of DARE to PLAY™ and all refills under that DARE to PLAY™ prescription

their initial order of DARE to PLAY™ and all refills under that DARE to PLAY™ prescription Priority access to DARE to PLAY™ once pharmacy dispensing begins in that state



*Complimentary during the pre-fulfillment prescription period only. State restrictions may apply.

Women interested in DARE to PLAY™ are encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider or schedule a telehealth consultation through the DARE Health Hub, powered by Medvantx Pharmacy, during the pre-fulfillment prescription period to obtain a prescription and access the associated benefits.

For more information or to begin the telehealth process, visit:

https://cashpay.medvantxrx.com/dare

What is the Pre-Fulfillment Prescription Period?

The pre-fulfillment prescription period is a defined timeframe during which women may complete a telehealth consultation or in-person clinician visit and have a prescription written and received at Medvantx Pharmacy, in advance of pharmacy dispensing.

During this pre-fulfillment period, prescriptions may be written and held securely until pharmacy dispensing begins. Women will be notified in the coming months when ordering becomes available in their state. Ordering and payment will occur once the product is available for pharmacy dispensing.

Prescriptions will be fulfilled on a prioritized basis according to the order in which they are received.

This pre-fulfillment prescribing period allows DARE to PLAY’s 503B outsourcing facility to complete planning and state licensing activities based on prescribing interest to help ensure that once prescriptions can be filled, women can receive DARE to PLAY™ reliably without interruption.

ABOUT DARE TO PLAY™

Fast Facts:

Non-hormonal topical sildenafil cream

Clinically studied in women

Telehealth access available*

Prescriptions accepted in all 50 states during pre-fulfillment period

Manufactured via 503B outsourcing facility



*Complimentary during the pre-fulfillment prescription period only. State restrictions may apply.

DARE to PLAY™ represents the first and only evidence-backed sildenafil cream formulation for women. Its commercial availability through a 503B outsourcing facility will mark the first time a topical sildenafil formulation manufactured in accordance with cGMP requirements and supported by clinical data will be accessible to women.

DARE to PLAY™ uses sildenafil, the same active ingredient found in Viagra®, to improve genital blood flow. Applied topically, it’s designed for use as needed, to enhance the body’s natural arousal response without systemic effects, providing women with a new, evidence-based tool to take charge of their sexual health.

Existing products promoted for arousal lean heavily on marketing language, consumer reviews, and lifestyle branding without real evidence. DARE to PLAY™ is the first and only topical formulation of sildenafil developed specifically for women and backed by :

Toxicology studies covering oral, anal, vaginal, and reproductive health;

Multiple clinical trials in women, including a randomized placebo-controlled study with 200 women and their sexual partners; and

Published, peer-reviewed research in medical journals such as The Green Journal, the official publication of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) and the Journal of Sexual Medicine, the official publication of the International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health (ISSWSH).





While continuing activities necessary to seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its proprietary sildenafil cream formulation in the future, Daré Bioscience is making DARE to PLAY™ available as a Section 503B compounded product, manufactured in an outsourcing facility subject to FDA inspection and under current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations to ensure quality, strength and consistency. Compounded drug products are not FDA approved. The FDA does not evaluate compounded drug products for safety, effectiveness, or quality. Daré’s dual-path strategy allows for earlier patient access while pursuing FDA approval.

DARE to PLAY™ prescriptions are being accepted through the DARE Health Hub, powered by Medvantx Pharmacy. Visit https://daretoplaybio.com/ for more information on DARE to PLAY™, including to access telehealth as well as sign up for an alert on when dispensing commences in your state.

Daré will provide updates as DARE to PLAY™ pharmacy dispensing commences and additional women’s health products advance toward commercialization on the DARE Health Hub, such as the DARE to RESTORE™ family of probiotics.

Market Opportunity

An estimated 20 million women in the United States experience challenges related to genital arousal, yet there are no FDA-approved therapeutics to address this need. The availability of DARE to PLAY™ through a cGMP 503B facility provides this large, underserved community of women access to a product uniquely supported by clinical evidence and scientific rigor.

Section 503B

References to Section 503B, 503B, 503B compounding, 503B compounded product, and similar terms refer to Section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) and the production and supply of compounded drugs by Section 503B-registered outsourcing facilities without patient-specific prescriptions in accordance with Section 503B.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women's health between promising science and real-world solutions. Every innovation Daré advances is based in advanced science and backed by rigorous, peer-reviewed research. From contraception to menopause, pelvic pain to fertility, vaginal health to infectious disease, Daré is working to close critical gaps in care using science that serves her needs.

For decades, women have been told to “wait it out” or “live with it,” while innovations that could improve their quality of life languish in the regulatory or funding pipeline. With growing awareness around menopause, sexual health, and vaginal health, the conversation is shifting. However, access to real, evidence-based solutions continues to lag. Daré was founded to change that. As a female-led health biotech company, Daré is accelerating the development of credible, science-based solutions that meet the high standards of clinical rigor – randomized, controlled trials; validated endpoints; peer-reviewed publications; and current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) requirements.

To learn more about Daré’s mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women and its innovation pipeline, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

Daré Bioscience leadership has been named on the Medicine Maker’s Power List and Endpoints News’ Women in Biopharma and Daré's CEO has been honored as one of Fierce Pharma’s Most Influential People in Biopharma for Daré’s contributions to innovation and advocacy in the women’s health space.

Daré may announce material information about its finances, products and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using the Investors section of its website (http://ir.darebioscience.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Daré will use these channels to distribute material information about the company and may also use social media to communicate important information about the company, its finances, products and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters. The information Daré posts on its investor relations website or through social media channels may be deemed to be material information. Daré encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Daré posts in the Investors section of its website and to follow these X (formerly Twitter) accounts: @SabrinaDareCEO and @DareBioscience. Any updates to the list of social media channels the company may use to communicate information will be posted in the Investors section of Daré’s website.

About Medvantx

Medvantx is a pharmacy services provider operating one of the largest independent, non-commercial dispensing pharmacies in the U.S. Its licensed pharmacists support medication and medical device distribution and provide nationwide pharmaceutical counseling, education and monitoring of drug interactions. The company leverages technology to connect patients, providers, and healthcare organizations and to improve lives by helping pharmaceutical companies administer patient assistance programs, cash pay programs, bridge/quick start programs, and other services to improve medication access. Learn more at www.medvantx.com.

