Maxus Mining Highlights Strong Polymetallic Results at the Alturas West Property in British Columbia, Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxus Mining Inc. (“Maxus” or the “Company”) (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V), is pleased to provide highlights from its 2025 field program at the Company’s Alturas West Property (the “Project” or the “Property”), located in the Slocan Mining District in British Columbia (Please see Figure 1). Maxus engaged Palliser Exploration Ltd. (“Palliser”) to complete a reconnaissance field program across the Project in Autumn 2025. The first round of results of the 2025 exploration and sampling program (the “Program”) at the Project are summarized below (Please see Figure 1).

Alturas West Project 2025 Field Program Highlights

Strong Polymetallic Signatures: The Program highlights the polymetallic signature on the Project characterized by previous exploration programs, with several outcrop and grab samples returning significant values for silver (Ag), zinc (Zn), and lead (Pb) 1 in addition to antimony (Sb). Rock Sample Assay Highlights: 430 g/t Ag , 0.43 g/t Au, 1,410 ppm Sb , 0.34% Zn, 0.35% Cu, 0.16% Pb in Sample G018729 87.7 g/t Ag , 0.15g/t Au, 219 ppm Sb , 0.13% Zn, 0.06% Cu, 0.08% Pb in Sample G018678 Strategic Location: Located in the prolific Slocan Mining District, the Project boasts ideal access and proximity to historic mining infrastructure, enabling efficient advancement of ongoing exploration activities.





“The 2025 field results at Alturas West continue to demonstrate the strength of the Project’s polymetallic system, with particularly encouraging enrichment in antimony alongside high-grade silver,” said Scott Walters, Chief Executive Officer of Maxus. “The presence of antimony in association with elevated silver, copper, lead, and zinc supports our interpretation of a focused, structurally controlled mineralizing system and reinforces the relevance of Alturas West within our growing antimony portfolio.”

“These results confirm that antimony mineralization at Alturas West is not isolated, but part of a broader multi-element system where silver represents an important value driver,” continued Walters, “As we integrate these findings with historic data and ongoing structural interpretation, we believe the Project offers clear upside potential and meaningful follow-up opportunities as we advance our exploration strategy in the Slocan Mining District.”



Figure 1: Alturas West Property Outlining Historic Showings and 2025 Program Highlights

2025 Alturas West Exploration Program

Prior to mobilization, Maxus’ technical team reviewed historic assessment reports covering the Property and compiled the results into a central GIS database. This work highlighted favourable geology and targets for potential mineralization at Alturas West and outlined several exploration targets across the Property (Please see Figure 1).1,2 Following the desktop compilation, the Company initiated a field reconnaissance program to evaluate the generated target areas.

Assay results from the Alturas West area define a highly localized but well-developed polymetallic mineralization signature, dominated by silver, copper, lead, zinc, and antimony as previously identified at the Property.1,2,3 Most samples return background to weakly anomalous values; however, two samples (G018678 and G018729) exhibit pronounced multi-element enrichment that clearly stands out from the broader dataset. Table 1 below contains a list of all samples collected during the Program.

The most anomalous sample, G018729, from a mineralized mine dump sample, returned elevated Ag (430 g/t), Cu (0.35%), Pb (0.16%), Zn (0.34%), and Sb (1,410 ppm) (Please see Table 1 and Figure 2). This geochemical association, combined with very low Ti, V, Sr, and Th, is consistent with quartz-dominant, structurally controlled hydrothermal mineralization, likely representing oxidized polymetallic vein material or mine dump derived from such veins. The strong enrichment in antimony is particularly significant and suggests focused fluid flow along discrete structures, potentially reflecting a higher-temperature or more proximal position within the mineralizing system.

Sample G018678 defines a lower grade but compositionally similar polymetallic signature, indicating that high-grade mineralization is not isolated to a single occurrence (Please see Figure 1 and Table 1). Surrounding samples with moderate Pb-Zn-Sb enrichment are interpreted as representing halo or peripheral expressions of the same system, potentially related to fracture-controlled leakage or diluted vein material.

Overall, the geochemical results support interpretation of a structurally controlled Ag–Pb–Zn–Cu ± Sb vein system, with sharp geochemical contrasts indicating limited dispersion and strong structural localization. These characteristics suggest that future exploration should prioritize detailed structural mapping and targeted sampling along known structural trends specifically the east-west 1.5 km shear zone located in the center of the Property (Please see Figures 1 and 2). These zones will be the priority target areas of focus for the maiden drill program on the Project.



Figure 2: Alturas West Mapped Shear Zone in Outcrop.

Table 1: 2025 Alturas West Program Assay Results**

Sample

ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu

(ppm) Pb

(ppm) Sb

(ppm) Zn

(ppm) G018673 481648.5 5552045 2339 0 0.5 3.5 1 2 5 G018674 481648.5 5552045 2339 0 0.5 127 8 <1 70 G018675 481664.6 5552058 2336 0.05 0.5 70.8 12 38 76 G018676 481401.9 5552036 2347 0.01 0.8 5.8 37 26 59 G018677 481399.5 5552093 2358 0 0.7 17.7 28 4 60 G018678 479582.2 5551918 2164 0.15 87.7 555 802 219 1270 G018679 479582.2 5551918 2167 0.05 0.5 77 2 15 73 G018715 479763.3 5551705 2179 0.13 0.5 7.4 28 4 104 G018724 481604.4 5552005 2334 0.01 1.2 10.4 39 3 21 G018725 481531.2 5552023 2321 0 2.4 20.2 8 9 58 G018726 481404.5 5552049 2349 0.01 1 4.2 97 70 103 G018727 481451.7 5551902 2301 0.01 1.6 3.9 28 21 491 G018728 481397.5 5552086 2357 0 0.5 41.9 13 10 77 G018729 479580 5551915 2163 0.43 430 3540 1580 1410 3390 G018731 479606.8 5551908 2167 0.05 0.5 131 4 32 64



**All sample values are from grab samples which by their nature, are not representative of overall gold grades of mineralized areas. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on the assay values reported in the table above. The fifteen (15) samples above are part of a suite of samples collected and assayed during the Program.

True thicknesses/widths of the mineralization is currently unknown to the Company at this time.

Sample Preparation and Analytical Procedures

Rock samples were collected by Palliser field crews with sample locations (in NAD83 UTM Zone 11 coordinates), descriptions, visual characteristics, and photographs recorded in the field. Each sample was assigned a unique sample ID and placed into a labelled sample bag along with a corresponding sample tag. Samples were stored securely during the Program and transported directly by Palliser personnel to AGAT Laboratories in Calgary, Alberta for sample preparation and geochemical analysis. AGAT Laboratories is accredited to ISO 9001:2015 ISO/IEC 17025 for specific analytical methods.

The following sample preparation, analysis, and quality assurance and quality control methods were performed:

Dry <5kg, Crush to 75% passing 2mm, split to 250g (method code 200-075)

Pulverize to 85% passing 75 microns (method code 200-087)

Metals by 4 Acid Digest, Inductively Coupled Plasma-Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES) (201-070)

Gold (Au) by fire assay (202-551)

If Au >10g/t, run gravimetric 202-564

If Metals >10,000ppm, ran overlimit 4 Acid Digest, ICP-OES or ICP-Mass Spectrometry (MS)

A Certified Reference Material or Blank was inserted at a frequency of one (1) in ten (10) samples.





A minimum of two (2) Maxus personnel received all AGAT Laboratories assay certificates.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Morgan Verge, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company and a “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Ms. Verge has examined information regarding the historical exploration at the Project, which includes a review of the historical sampling, analytical, and procedures underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

Management cautions that historical results collected and reported by operators unrelated to Maxus have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work at the Project. Management further cautions that historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Project.

The “Historic Estimate” described above fall under the National Instrument 43-101 definition of a “historic estimate” meaning that the calculations were prepared prior to the February 1st, 2001, implementation of NI 43-101 and therefore do not conform to NI 43-101 standards. No NI 43-101 compliant resource estimates exist to date on the Property.

About Maxus Mining Inc.

Maxus Mining Inc. (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V) is a mineral exploration company focused on locating, acquiring, and, if warranted, advancing economic mineral properties in premier jurisdictions. The Company is actively progressing its diversified portfolio totaling approximately 15,098 hectares of prospective terrain across British Columbia, Canada.

The Portfolio includes 8,920 hectares across three antimony projects, anchored by the Flagship Alturas Antimony Project, where a recent discovery returned high-grade naturally occurring antimony up to 69.98% Sb¶. The Hurley Antimony Project, located adjacent to Endurance Gold Corp.’s Reliance Gold Project, where 2024 drilling reported 19.2% Sb and 2.16 g/t Au over 0.5 m‖, and the Quarry Antimony Project, which hosts historical polymetallic samples grading 0.89 g/t Au, 3.8% Cu, 0.34% Zn, 42.5% Pb, 0.65 g/t Ag, and 20% Sb‡.

Maxus’ portfolio further includes the 3,054-hectare Lotto Tungsten Project, where a selected 1980 grab sample from a scheelite-bearing quartz vein assayed 10.97% WO₃§, and the 3,123-hectare Penny Copper Project, which has over 100 years of recorded exploration. Recent work programs at Penny included rock sampling and geological mapping†, with 2017 sampling returning copper values of 1046 ppm Cu (TK17-149c), 1808 ppm Cu (TK17-28), and 2388 ppm Cu (TK17-12)†. The Project is strategically located near the historic Sullivan Mine at Kimberley, British Columbia, an area that continues to attract significant exploration activity.

Maxus Mining is committed to advancing its British Columbia projects through targeted exploration programs designed to unlock value across multiple critical mineral systems.

References

1 MINFILE No: 082KSW049 – ALPS-ALTURAS

2 MINFILE No: 082KSW130 - DOLLY VARDEN (L.4101), LEIF

3 Equinox Resources – November 8, 2024, ‘Ultra High Grade Naturally Occurring Antimony at Alturas Project with Assays up to 69.98% Sb’

¶ Equinox Resources – November 8, 2024, ‘Ultra High Grade Naturally Occurring Antimony at Alturas Project with Assays up to 69.98% Sb’ – https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02878498-6A1236703

‖ Endurance Summarizes Antimony Results From The Reliance Gold Project, BC - Best Intervals Include 19.2% Antimony And 2.16 ppm Au Over 0.5 m In 2024 Drilling – February 24, 2025 - https://endurancegold.com/news-releases/endurance-summarizes-antimony-results-from-the-reliance-gold-project-bc-best-intervals-include-19.2-antimony-and-2.16-ppm-au/

‡ Open File 1992-11, Map Number 10.

§ MILFILE No: 082FSW228 – Loto 3, 1980 Grab Sample –

https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/report.aspx?f=PDF&r=Inventory_Detail.rpt&minfilno=082FSW228

† NI 43-101 - Technical Report on the Penny Property British Columbia, NTS 82G/12 49° 55° North Latitude -115° 90° West Longitude, Derrick Strickland P.Geo., August 14, 2024.

