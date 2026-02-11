German Car Depot Announces Porsche Oil Change & Annual Service Program for 911, Cayenne, Macan, and Boxster Owners

HOLLYWOOD, FL, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German Car Depot introduced a Porsche-focused maintenance offering centered on a top routine need: Porsche oil change and annual service planning. Porsche maintenance recommendations commonly reference oil service intervals around annual/10,000-mile cadence depending on model and usage.



“Porsche owners care about the details—oil specification, correct filters, and a shop that understands their vehicle’s service priorities,” said Alan Gelfand, Owner. “We’ve built an oil service experience that’s thorough, documented, and respectful of the engineering.”



Porsche Oil Change Service Includes:

Model-specific oil specification verification

Filter replacement and inspection for seepage/leaks

Tire, brake, and fluid checks suitable for performance vehicles

A maintenance timeline review to help owners plan the next service

Book online at the German Car Depot website or call (954) 921-1515.

About German Car Depot



German Car Depot services European vehicles in South Florida, with specialized maintenance and repair options for Porsche, BMW, Mercedes-Benz. For more information please visit germancardepot.com.



