German Car Depot Announces Porsche Oil Change & Annual Service Program for 911, Cayenne, Macan, and Boxster Owners

Program aligns Porsche oil service with time- and mileage-based recommendations

 | Source: German Car Depot German Car Depot

HOLLYWOOD, FL, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German Car Depot introduced a Porsche-focused maintenance offering centered on a top routine need: Porsche oil change and annual service planning. Porsche maintenance recommendations commonly reference oil service intervals around annual/10,000-mile cadence depending on model and usage.

“Porsche owners care about the details—oil specification, correct filters, and a shop that understands their vehicle’s service priorities,” said Alan Gelfand, Owner. “We’ve built an oil service experience that’s thorough, documented, and respectful of the engineering.”

Porsche Oil Change Service Includes:

  • Model-specific oil specification verification
  • Filter replacement and inspection for seepage/leaks
  • Tire, brake, and fluid checks suitable for performance vehicles
  • A maintenance timeline review to help owners plan the next service
  • Book Porsche Service
  • Book online at the German Car Depot website or call (954) 921-1515.

About German Car Depot

German Car Depot services European vehicles in South Florida, with specialized maintenance and repair options for Porsche, BMW, Mercedes-Benz. For more information please visit germancardepot.com.

